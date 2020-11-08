Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: October 8th, 2020

Happy Sunday and welcome to your weekly suggestion list at what new TV series you should be watching on Netflix right now. It wasn’t a huge week for new series which is demonstrated by the fact The Queen’s Gambit still resides at the top spot in the Netflix top 10.

Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-3)

Genre: Comedy, Music

Cast: Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, Rudy Rush, Charlie Murphy

Writer: Neal Brennan, Dave Chappelle

Runtime: 22 min

One of the acquisitions Netflix managed to nab last Sunday was all three seasons (including the recovered deleted season) of Chappelle’s Show which originally ran on Comedy Central.

Although we’re recommending Chappelle’s Show here, we did implore you to first watch the SNL stand-up monologue from the Saturday just gone. It’s got a lot of hard truths and reflects on the crazy week.

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson

Writer: Kevin Williamson

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: 6 wins & 26 nominations.

The big big third-party acquisition this week, however, is all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek which originally ran on The WB back in the day.

The timeless romantic teenage drama focuses on a group of friends who help each other through thick and thin.

Wrong Kind of Black (Limited Series)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Tommy Lewis, Aaron L. McGrath, Clarence John Ryan, Lisa Flanagan

We seem to be the only outlet on the internet covering this 4 part limited series which touched down on Netflix on Friday but we strongly recommend you watch it if you haven’t already.

The miniseries hails from Australia and tells the story of a DJ facing all the challenges that come during the 1970s in Melbourne, Australia while being black.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Alejandro Hartmann

If you love Netflix’s slew of true crime documentaries such as Making a Murderer or more recently, American Murderer then check out this Spanish spoken one looking into another high-profile crime.

The series follows the tragic events that led to the death of María Marta García Belsunce from Argentina.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Leah Remini, Mike Rinder

Runtime: 47 min

Awards: Won 2 Primetime Emmys. Another 3 wins & 9 nominations.

Our final highlight of the week is an absolute must-watch docuseries that looks into the Church of Scientology and their notorious tactics in gaining members, retaining members and if people do leave, make sure their lives aren’t worth living.

Leah Remini shines in this docuseries which sadly didn’t lead to much but if you don’t have access to the superior Going Clear from HBO, this is an excellent starting point.

What new TV series have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.