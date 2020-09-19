Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: September 20th, 2020

Wondering what new TV series are worth your time right now on Netflix? Allow us to help you out with our top TV picks added over the past week including highlights such as Criminal: UK, the new animated Jurassic Park series, and more!

If you’re more in the mood for a movie this weekend, check out our top movie picks for the week here.

In the UK this week, we’d recommend you check out Misfits which saw every season added this week but alas, that’s only for the Brits.

Criminal: UK (Season 2)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Jim Field Smith

Cast: Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Rochenda Sandall, Sharon Horgan

Writer: Jim Field Smith, George Kay

Criminal was an underrated series that was added to Netflix last year with three regional variants. Only the United Kingdom’s version looks to have survived, however and is back this week with four brand new episodes.

Although the same detectives are back, there are all new criminals sitting in the hot seat but are they innocent or guilty?

Call the Midwife (Season 9)

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt

A true British feel-good series that will pick you up after a hard day and has a huge back library of episodes to binge through.

The new season of Call the Midwife is set a couple of decades later than the previous in the 1960s but still retains its excellent characters and easy to unwind style.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez

As the Dreamworks deal with Netflix comes to a close the quality of some of the titles in the latter stages of the deal have been amazing.

Jurassic Park, in particular, is one of the biggest titles yet based on some insanely popular IP.

The new animated series has received rave reviews from audiences.

Ratched (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, Harriet Sansom Harris

Our penultimate recommendation is a TV series you’ve no doubt seen plastered everywhere around the net this week and we’re referring to the prequel series to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

Starring Sarah Paulson in the iconic role, many have called compared the series to a standalone American Horror Story season which is fine by us.

Reviews have been really strong for the series and hopefully, you guys will love it as more episodes are on the way.

Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, Reginald C. Hayes

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 8 wins & 37 nominations.

One series we’re sure you didn’t miss when it was added to Netflix late last week was all eight seasons of Girlfriends.

The classic series from The CW is created by Mara Brock Akil who just last week scored an overall deal with Netflix to produce new shows.

Here’s what the series is about if you’ve never taken the time to watch:

“A look at the lives, loves, and losses of four different women, Toni, Maya, Lynn, and Joan.”

What new TV series are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.