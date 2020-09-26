Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: September 26th, 2020

It’s time to look at another week of new TV series releases and pick out our favorite ones of the week. Below, we’ll take a look at five of our favorite new TV releases of the past 7 days.

Mighty Express (Season 1)

Genre: Animation

Cast: Jay Hatton, Zoe Hatz, Meesha Contreras, Dylan Shombing, Tyler Nathan, Leo Orgil

Although it’s gone largely unnoticed one of the best entries Netflix has made in the kids space in its history came this week from the creators of the global hit, Paw Patrol.

Hitting many familiar beats from series like Thomas and Friends, the series follows a team of trains and their friends overcoming hardships on the railways.

The Blacklist (Season 7)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix

Runtime: 43 min

Awards: Nominated for 2 Golden Globes. Another 2 wins & 27 nominations.

We had no release date for The Blacklist season 7 until it dropped on Netflix very quietly last weekend and it’s been slowly making its way up the Netflix top 10 charts ever since.

The excellent NBC drama series featuring James Spader continues to keep up its quality despite being a network show in a genre that’s typically very drab.

The Good Place (Season 4)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden

Awards: Nominated for 2 Golden Globes. Another 21 wins & 107 nominations.

The end of an era. Possibly NBC’s best comedy show in over a decade has come to a close with the final season of The Good Place.

With an all-star cast, the series has followed the adventures of the dead humans living it up in what they originally thought to be the equivalent of heaven. After multiple twists and turns, the final season says farewell and does a splendid job of it. It’s one of the best comedies you can watch on Netflix and if you’re really dedicated, you can probably watch it all in a single sitting.

The Chef Show (Volume 4)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Jon Favreau, Roy Choi

Awards: 1 nomination.

We’ve frequently called The Chef Show the best cooking shows that Netflix has ever produced. The series began by accident in a sense with Jon Favreau filming some of his sessions with friend and super chef Roy Choi but Netflix eventually picked it up.

It’s got a bit of everything, great guests, great locations and most importantly great food. Volume 4 which kicks off season 2 arrived earlier in the week.

The Playbook (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Jill Ellis

Sticking with documentaries for our final pick this week is The Playbook which hasn’t quite blown up despite the fact it follows some of the same excellent trends set in ESPN’s The Last Dance earlier this year.

Five episodes released in totals taking a look back at some of the biggest sports coaches in history including Doc Rivers, Jose Mourinho, Patrick Mouratoglou, and Dawn Staley.

What’s been your favorite new TV release on Netflix US this week? Let us know in the comments down below.