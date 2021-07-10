Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: July 10th, 2021

It’s been an incredibly busy week for new Originals on Netflix, especially for new TV shows for subscribers to binge on. We’ve selected the best of the week for you to enjoy this weekend.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Virgin River (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson

Virgin River continues to prove itself as one of the most popular Originals on Netflix with fans left insatiable after that season 2 finale. Fans of the original will be delighted to learn that a fourth season is also on the way.

Wanting a fresh start in life, nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe moves from the busy city of LA to a remote and rural northern California town.

Atypical (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 38

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Rapaport, Nik Dodani

It’s been an emotional journey for fans of Atypical, with many ups and downs as we’ve followed Sam’s journey into adulthood. With season 4 the last of the show, make sure to savor those final few episodes.

Sam, an 18-year-old high school student on the autism spectrum seeks more independence in life from his overprotective mother, and finally decides it’s time to find a girlfriend.

Biohackers (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Luna Wedler, Thomas Prenn, Jessica Schwarz, Caro Cult, Adrian Julius Tillmann

The German Original series performed extremely well in its first season and received lots of praise from critics and subscribers alike. With six new episodes ready to be binged, let’s hope it exceeds the achievements of the first season.

Mia Akerlund, an extremely talented medical student, enrolls at the University of Freiburg in order to uncover a conspiracy that links one of the professors with a family tragedy

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 51-69 Minutes

Cast: Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enriquez, Hugo Silva, Maxi Iglesias, Maria Hervas

One for the period drama fans, if you love Charlotte Brontë novels then The Cook of Castamar is perfect for you.

In the early 1700s Madrid, an agoraphobic cook and widowed nobleman begin to fall in love.

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, History | Runtime: 30 Minutes

In this documentary, Netflix explores some of the most ruthless, evil, and infamous dictators of human history. Detailing their rapid rise to power, and the lengths they went to in order to maintain that power.

What new TV shows have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!