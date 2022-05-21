Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: May 21st, 2022

Stranger Things is only one week away, but that doesn’t mean this week hasn’t seen some fantastic new and returning TV shows on Netflix. This week has seen the return of Love, Death and Robots and even more interviews from David Letterman.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Love, Death and Robots (Volume 3) N

Volumes: 3 | Episodes: 35

Genre: Animation, Sci-Fi, Horror | Runtime: 5-20 minutes

The Black Mirror of animation, Tim Miller’s legendary animated anthology returns for nine brand new episodes. In the latest volume, we see the mini zombie apocalypse, intelligent rats, sirens, and more.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Talk-Show | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Host: David Letterman

The latest celebrity interviews from legendary talk show host David Letterman feature the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Will Smith, Kevin Durrant, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 79 minutes

Cast: José Coronado, Luis Zahera, Nona Sobo, Felipe Londoño, Laura Ramo

The story of the Spanish-drama has a very familiar feel to Clint Eastwood’s incredible drama Gran Tarino. So if you’re a fan of Gran Tarino then make sure you aren’t missing out on Wrong Side of the Tracks.

When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Krizia Bajos

The return of the Boss Baby continues Netflix’s incredible working relationship with Dreamworks.

Framed for a corporate crime, an adult Ted Templeton turns back into the Boss Baby to live undercover with his brother, Tim, posing as one of his kids.

The G Word with Adam Conover (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Host: Adam Conover

Adam Conover travels around the USA, visiting the workplaces of civil servants, exploring their triumphs and failures of what can the average American do to make things better

What TV shows have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!