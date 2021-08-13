Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: August 13th, 2021

Netflix has been extremely busy the past week dropping lots of brand new shows from its lineup of Original content. We’ve selected the very best from the past week for you to enjoy this weekend.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Grace and Frankie (Season 7 ) N

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 82

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker

Not so much the first half of the seventh season, but more the first quarter. However, after 19 months of waiting, there are finally new episodes of Grace and Frankie ready to be binged on. Better make the most of the four episodes available, as more episodes aren’t arriving on Netflix until 2022.

Retirees Grace and Frankie have always been at odds with each other for most of their lives. Grace is a now-retired cosmetics mogul while Frankie was a hippie art teacher. The one thing they do have in common besides age was that their husbands are successful lawyers in the city of San Diego. The rival’s lives are changed forever when their husbands declare their love for each other and will be leaving their wives. Shaken by this overwhelming change in their lives, the once at odds pair are forced to live with each other and learn together how to cope with their new lives.

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 40-51 Minutes

Cast: Rosa Salazar, Mark Acheson, Daniel Doheny, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange

Just like The Queen’s Gambit in 2020, a lot of people are currently sleeping on Brand New Cherry Flavor. While the series may struggle to emulate the success of The Queen’s Gambit, there’s still a chance that Netflix’s latest limited series could be the sleeper hit of the Summer.

Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles, embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge that gets nightmarishly out of control.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Animation, Action, Crime | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Tyler Posey, Charlet Takahashi Chung, Jorge Diaz, Luke Youngblood, Camille Ramsey

As the stakes and stunts of the Fast & Furious movies get, so too does the incredibly exciting animated spin-off series.

Tony Toretto, the younger cousin of Dom is recruited into a government agency to infiltrate an underground race circuit.

The Kingdom (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 37-52 Minutes

Cast: Chino Darín, Nancy Dupláa, Joaquín Furriel, Peter Lanzani, Mercedes Morán

Almost like the modern-day take on the story of the Borgia family, the Argentine drama is rooted in corruption, crime, and drama that viewers will absolutely adore.

When his running mate is murdered, the controversial televangelist Reverand Emilio becomes the presidential candidate for Argentina, but his holy facade is hiding something far darker.

Shaman King (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Minami Takayama, Megumi Hayashibara, Yôko Hikasa, Katsuyuki Konishi

The first set of thirteen episodes of Shaman King are now available to stream on Netflix, and with 3 more seasons, and 39 more episodes on the way in the near future there’s lots to look forward to for Shaman King fans.

Manta Oyamada, a seemingly average middle school student, is revealed to have the power to see spirits. Upon a fateful encounter where his powers are revealed, Oyamada is enlisted into helping You Asakura, a shaman-in-training, who has the goal of becoming the Shaman King. But in order to become the next Shaman King, Asakura must take part in the Shaman Fight, a legendary tournament that pits the world’s strongest shamans against each other in order to determine who will become king.

What TV shows are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!