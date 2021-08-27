Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: August 27th, 2021

Netflix subscribers have little to complain about this week with some truly fantastic new TV shows added to the US library. With lots of seasons to binge, suffice to say it’s going to be a busy weekend for plenty of Netflix subscribers.

Here the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Manifest (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 42

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise

Manifest was a smash hit on Netflix when the first two seasons arrived in 2020. But with the third season seemingly the end to the mystery drama, there’s been a huge backlash from fans over the cancelation. While the series still remains canceled at the time of publishing, fans still hold hope that NBC will reverse their decision or Netflix to revive it.

A commercial airliner that mysteriously disappeared five years ago suddenly reappears, with all the crew and passengers unharmed. But for those onboard, time passed normally. Now, those that were missing for five years must find a way to reintegrate into society, but voices, visions, and events yet to occur haunt them.

Edens Zero (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Takuma Terashima, Mikako Komatsu, Shiki Aoki, Hiromichi Tezuka, Rie Kugimiya

The Fairy Tail anime came to an end almost two years ago, and it’s been over four years since the manga concluded. During that time, Hiro Mashima has been incredibly hard at work creating the world of Edens Zero. Instantly popular with long-time Fairy Tail fans, it was only a matter of time before an anime adaptation would arrive.

In the Granbell Kingdom, inside of an abandoned amusement park, the young boy Shiki has lived his entire life amongst the machines and animatronics. Unbeknownst to Rebecca, and her cat companion Happy, who are exploring the park, they are the first human visitors the park has had in a hundred years. When Shiki’s home becomes the center of a robotic rebellion, it becomes too dangerous for him to stay, so he joins Rebecca and Happy in their spaceship as they travel the cosmos.

Titletown High (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Reality, Sports | Runtime: 34 Minutes

High school football means everything to the students, coaches, and players of Atlanta Wildcats. As one of the best high school teams in the country, there’s a lot of pressure rising on the shoulders of the young players who try to emulate the success of previous seasons and bring home another championship title.

D.P. (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Son Seok Koo, Lee Jun Young

Another webtoon adaptation for Netflix sparks another K-Drama that millions from around the world will be binging this weekend.

Between the age of 18 and 28, all male citizens of South Korea are required to complete their two-year military service, but that doesn’t stop some citizens from deserting. The youthful Jun Ho finds himself as a member of the military defector arrest team, which requires him to arrest any and all known deserters. His conscience is left to grapple with the more troubling cases for soldiers who felt that they had no other choice but to go AWOL.

Clickbait (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 42-52 Minutes

Cast: Zoe Kazan, Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel, Jessica Collins, Andrea Demetriades

Clickbait has already had an immediate impact on Netflix and has already made it second in the top to lists. By the end of the weekend, Clickbait may hit the coveted number one spot of the daily Netflix top lists.

Loving and doting father Nick Brewer mysteriously vanishes, only to one day appear online. Badly beaten, and holding a card that declares “I abuse women. at 5 million views, I do.” Has Nick declared his guilt for crimes his wife never knew about? Or has he been set up for something far more sinister? Nick’s wife and sister are in a race against time to save him, but as uncover secrets to Nick’s past, perhaps he isn’t the man they thought they knew after all.

What TV shows are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!