Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: August 6th, 2021

It’s been a busy and exciting start to August for Netflix. With this week’s best new TV shows there’s plenty for subscribers to be binging on this weekend.

Here are the best new movies added to Netflix this week:

30 Rock (7 Seasons)

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 138

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit

Despite the max exodus of popular TV shows that have left Netflix over the past year, the addition of all seven seasons of 30 Rock is huge for the Netflix US library. Winner of sixteen primetime Emmys, nobody should be sleeping on 30 Rock this weekend.

Liz Lemon, the head of the writer of a smash hit television show is forced to contend with an arrogant new boss, a crazy new actor while trying her hardest to not lose her mind and run a successful show.

Friday Night Lights (5 Seasons)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 76

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 44. Minutes

Cast: Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Zach Gilford, Aimee Teegarden, Brad Leland

Another award-winning series that’s been added to Netflix, Friday Night Lights had eyes hooked firmly to television sets between 2006 and 2011.

In the rural town of Dillon, Texas, football is is everything, and nothing means more than winning the coveted state football championship. It’s up to Coach Eric Taylor to guide his team to victory as he struggles between being a coach and a father to his own family.

Hunter X Hunter (Season 6)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 148

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Cristina Valenzuela, Michael McConnohie, Erica Mendez, Erika Harlacher, Matthew Mercer

We were previously lead to believe that season 6 of Hunter x Hunter was arriving on Netflix in July, but the anime never arrived. Thankfully, a month later and US subscribers can now enjoy all six seasons of the shonen anime.

Gon Freecss is the son of a famous legendary hunter and aspires to become a legendary hunter too. With boundless potential, talent, and some incredible friends Gon Freecss has all the tools he needs to become the world’s greatest hunter and find his missing father.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Crime, History | Runtime: 45 Minutes

The real-life Tony Montanas of South Florida, Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon, and Salvador “Sal” Magluta meteoric rise from high school dropouts to drug kingpins of Miami resulted in over 75 tons of cocaine being smuggled into the US in the 1980s. Willy and Sal outran the authorities and law enforcement for years, taking decades of hard work to bring down Miami’s “Cocaine Cowboys.”

Cooking With Paris (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Cooking, Reality | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Presented By: Paris Hilton

Businesswoman, DJ, and billionaire heiress, Paris Hilton has lived a busy life in the spotlight. In what is arguably one of the weirdest Originals we never thought we’d see is Paris Hilton with her own cooking show. With some all-star guests and a can-do attitude, Paris attempts to wow her guests with her own spin on some classic dishes.

What TV shows have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!