Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: June 25th, 2021

It’s been a busy week of new arrivals for Original shows on Netflix, and the week is steaming up thanks to the release of Too Hot to Handle season 2. If that doesn’t suit your needs, there’s still plenty on offer from the best new shows on Netflix this week.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 40 Minutes

A whole heap of new contestants from around the world have taken to their new island paradise, but in order to win a giant cash grand prize, the “sexy singles” will have to abstain from sex during their stay.

More episodes will available on June 30th as the finale brings everything to a steamy end.

The A-List (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 21

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Benjamin Nugent, Lisa Ambalavanar, Ellie Duckles, Rosie Dwyer, Jacob Dudman

For fans of The A-List it must have felt like it’s taken forever and a day for the series to return for its second season.

Mia’s arrival at a beautiful summer camp has her believing she will be the most popular one there only for a newcomer to challenge her status as the “Queen Bee.” Soon, Mia’s “holiday of a lifetime” turns into a twisted nightmare.

Sex/Life (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, Margaret Odette, Phoenix Reich

If subscribers are looking for something a little more raunchy to watch on Netflix this weekend, then look no farther than Sex/Life.

A married woman’s sexual history collides with her marriage when the exciting ex from her past waltzes back into her life.

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Yume Miyamoto, Misaki Kuno, Shoya Ishige, Arisa Sakuraba, Rie King

Netflix has stepped up its output of anime content in 2021, and with the recent release of Godzilla vs Kong, fans of the world’s most famous Kaiju can enjoy an action-packed season full of fighting monsters.

In order to save their planet from certain annihilation, a grad student and an engineer, both with genius intellect, lead the fight against the rise of the Kaiju on Earth.

The Naked Director (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Takayuki Yamada, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Misato Morita

The latest season sees Muranishi enter the 1990s, where new opportunities are found in the form of satellite television. But his determination to rise to the top of the industry leaves him open to neglecting his biggest star, Kaoru.

Toru Muranishi revolutionized the Japanese porn industry in the 80s but turning every crushing setback into an advantage.

