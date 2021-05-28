Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: May 28th, 2021

It’s an Original packed week of new TV shows on Netflix this week, in particular, the return of a devilishly popular Original that subscribers have been dying to watch.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Lucifer (Season 5B) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 83

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside

The second half of season 5 was supposed to be the very last season of Lucifer, but fans can now enjoy the remaining episodes of the season knowing that more Luci is on the way in the near future.

God’s arrival throws a wrench into Lucifer’s and Chloe’s relationship when the almighty tries to reconnect with his estranged sons. Meanwhile, plans made by God leave Michael plotting in the Silver City.

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker, Alan Arkin, Nancy Travis, Graham Rogers

Chuck Lorre’s comedy may be short-lived, but it will have a long-lasting impact as one of the most successful Netflix Original comedies to date. Fans will be saddened that Alan Arkin isn’t reprising his role as Norman Newlander for the third season, but this will be addressed in the story.

Sandy Kominsky, once a renowned actor but now retired, teaches others how to act at his studio “The Kominsky Method.” Falling in love with one of his students, Sandy lacks the skills to make a relationship work. Meanwhile, Norman Newlander, a friend and agent of Sandy, is struggling to deal with the death of his wife, and his drug-addicted daughter.

Eden (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1| Episodes: 4

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Kyôko Hikami, Kentarô Itô, Marika Kôno

Netflix isn’t shy of debuting new anime series with surprisingly few episodes for the first season. So for anyone who’s looking for a short but extremely enjoyable binge should not be sleeping on Eden this weekend.

Set thousands of years in the future, humanity has long since gone and is occupied solely by robots. But when a baby girl awakens and is raised by two sympathetic robots, a manhunt begins as the leader of all robots try to maintain its idea of a perfect and human-free world.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 113

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yuuki Ono, Takahiro Sakurai, Wataru Takagi

After a long wait, the next exciting story of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, Diamond is Unbreakable, is now available to stream on Netflix.

Now a marine biologist, Jotaro Kujo arrives in the sleepy and peaceful town of Morioh, where he meets Josuke Higashikata, the illegitimate child of his grandfather Joseph Joestar.

Master of None (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, Lena Waithe, Noël Wells, Kelvin Yu

It’s been four years since the second season arrived on Netflix, and for a time there was a great worry we’d never get a third season of the Emmy award-winning comedy.

Loosley based on the real-life experiences of comedian Aziz Ansari, Master of None follows Dev, a struggling New York actor, who cannot decide between what he wants both professionally and personally.

