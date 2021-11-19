Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: November 19th, 2021

A new season of Tiger King, glass blowing at Christmas, more South Korean horror, and the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop awaits you on the best of the new TV series this week.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows added to Netflix this week:

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: John Cho, Alex Hassell, Danielle Pineda, Mustafa Shakir

The long-awaited live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has arrived on Netflix. Featuring a stellar cast, and an incredible score from legendary composer Yoko Kanno, the series has everything and more to entice newbies to the franchise, and to sway long-time fans of the anime.

In the year 2071, most of humanity has colonized the rocky planets and moons of the solar system. Roughly fifty years prior, Earth had been left uninhabitable after an accident with a hyperspace gateway. Amidst the rise of a growing crime rate throughout the solar system, the Inter Solar System Police legalize bounty hunters. Known as “Cowboys” they chase criminals across the solar system and bring them to justice.

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Blown Away was one of the most memorizing competition series we’ve seen on Netflix, and now mixing it with the magic of Christmas makes the show unmissable this holiday season. Once again, a batch of new extremely talented glassblowers competes against each other to create the best Christmas glass sculptures.

Hellbound (Season 1) N

Season: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 42-60 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Jun

Hellbound has Squid Game-like potential to be one of the biggest South Korean titles to drop on Netflix in 2021. Since the series was first announced we’ve been waiting eagerly for its arrival, and can’t wait to binge all six episodes.

Jung Jin Soo, the head and founder of the new religion Saejinrihwe, preaches that the death angels sent from hell are a revelation from god. His intense charisma attracts many strange and passionate followers. Bae Young Jae, a program director of a broadcasting station is determined to get to discover the truth about Saejinrihwe, meanwhile, Detective Jin Kyung Hoon investigates the mystery behind the angels of death.

The Mind, Explained (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Returning for its second season, The Mind Explained explores five new aspects of the mind, as it takes an in-depth look into the development and changes of the teenage brain, the power of brainwashing, the colourful world of creativity, evolving personalities, and how to focus.

Tiger King (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Tiger King took the world by storm in 2020 and became a much-needed and welcome distraction from the global pandemic. Amazingly, the series returns where season 1 left off, with Joe Exotic in prison, and Jeff Lowe taking ownership of the former’s cat animal park. Thanks to the docuseries’ popularity, the eyes of the world are on Jeff and the future of the animal park. The series also renews the interest in the death of Don Lewis, the former husband of Cheryl Baskin.

