Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: October 22nd, 2021

It’s been a very busy week for new TV shows being added to Netflix. With many binge-worthy shows ready to be streamed, you’ll find it extremely hard to be bored this weekend.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows added to Netflix this week:

Locke & Key (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Kevin Durand

It’s frightening to think that more than a year and a half has passed since the release of the first season of Locke & Key. The stakes have never been higher, and the trouble facing the Locke siblings is taken to the next level in season 2.

The three Locke siblings, Bode, Tyler, and Kinsey, move to their ancestral home after the grim murder of their father, Rendell Locke. Discovering three powerful magical keys, the Locke children must use the power of the keys in a stand against an evil creature that wants the keys for his own devilish schemes.

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: New Episodes Thursday

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Aoi Koga, Gakuto Kajiwara, Rie Murakawa, Rumi Ookubo, Junya Enoki

The announcement that an anime adaptation of Komi Can’t Communicate had manga fans extremely excited. However, what was unexpected is just how incredibly well-produced the animation of the series is and is arguably one of the best-looking anime of the year. Netflix subscribers will have new episodes arrive on Thursdays as the streaming service begins to experiment with weekly anime.

Shouko Komi begins her first day at a prestigious private high school where she instantly rises to the very top thanks to her beautiful looks, black hair, and tall stature. However, she’s terrible at communicating and scares away other students. When fellow student Hitohito Tadano realizes that Shouki is poor at communicating, and likely has never had a single friend, he makes it his number one goal to help Shouki make one hundred friends so that she can overcome her communication disorder.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 97

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Caity Lotz, Amy Louise Pemberton, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Brandon Routh

Not afraid to divulge into the weird and wacky world of superheroes, DC Legends of Tomorrow is arguably the most fun of all of the Arrowverse series from The CW.

Time-traveling agent Rip Hunter goes back in time in order to recruit a team of superheroes capable of taking down Vandal Savage, an evil warlord from the future that conquers Earth.

Legacies (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 48

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Matthew Davis, Kaylee Bryant

The world of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals lives on through Legacies, which has earned itself a fierce and loyal fanbase.

Orphan Hope Mikaelson attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted and is a descendant of the most powerful bloodlines of Vampire, Werewolf, and Witch.

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara, Isshin Chiba, Aoi Tada

In a few exciting weeks, Netflix subscribers can look forward to the highly anticipated arrival of the live-action Cowboy Bebop series. But for old fans and for anyone looking to learn what the hype around the series is can experience it all over again or for the first time thanks to the anime series now available to stream globally.

In the year 2071, in order to combat the growing rate of crime throughout the solar system, the Inter Solar System Police legalizes bounty hunting. Known as “Cowboys” these bounty hunters chase criminals across the solar system. Chasing these criminals are the crew of the spaceship Bebop, Spike Siegal, a former hitman, Jet Black a former ISSP officer, amnesiac con artist Faye Valentine, Edward Wong the eccentric hacking girl, and Ein genetically engineered Welsh Corgi.

What TV shows have you been watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!