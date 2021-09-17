Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: September 17th, 2021

This week marks the return of Sex Education, one of Netflix’s raunchiest and funniest Originals to date. We suspect Lucifer’s crown as the reigning top TV show on Netflix will be usurped this weekend. Aside from Sex Education, there’s still lots to enjoy with an exciting new K-Drama, a classic 90s sitcom, and a reimagining of a beloved 80s cartoon.

N = Netflix Original

Sex Education (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells

As one of Netflix’s flagship shows, it’s no surprise that subscribers have been counting down the days till the arrival of season 3. The raunchy comedy is back, and big changes are coming to Mooredale Academy as the new Principal attempts to crack down on any and all debauchery amongst the students. Meanwhile, Otis has found himself a new lover, that has the entire school talking.

Squid Game (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Heo Sung Tae, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon

As violence goes, Squid Game is up there with the flesh-eating zombies of Kingdom. Hopefully another smash-hit South Korean original for Netflix that will have plenty of subscribers talking this weekend.

A group of contestants is invited to take part in a survival game, with the grand prize of $10 Million. Taking place at an undisclosed location, none of the contestants are allowed to leave until there is a final winner. For each contestant, this is a chance of a lifetime to rebuild their lives after failing at it themselves previously.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 26 Minutes

Cast: Kimberly Brooks, Antony Del Rio, Trevor Devall, Ben Diskin, Grey Griffin

Unlike Kevin Smith’s recent Masters of the Universe series, the new series that dropped on Netflix this week is a reimagining of the classic 80s animated series.

Eternia’s Prince Adam discovers the power of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe. A reimagining of the classic animated series.

Saved by the Bell (9 Seasons)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 86

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins

One of the most beloved teen sitcoms of the 90s, Saved by the Bell was watched by millions on Saturday mornings all across America. And now, millions of subscribers get to choose whether or not they want to binge all nine seasons.

Zack Morris and AC Slater are constantly trying to catch the attention of their classmate Kelly Kapowski, meanwhile, the Bayside High Principal Belding is constantly ruining their plans.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Documentary, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jack Whitehall, Michael Whitehall

The fifth and final season will see the hilarious adventures of comedian Jack Whitehall traveling around the world with his old-fashioned dad Michael. Thanks to the pandemic, the boys are restricted to the UK, which sees them treated to a meal from Gordon Ramsay, experience Morris dancing, and herding sheep in Wales.

What new television shows have you been watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!