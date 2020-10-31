What's on Netflix > What To Watch on Netflix > Complete List of Horror Movies on Netflix for Halloween 2020

by @kasey__moore on October 31, 2020, 6:51 pm EST

Happy Halloween and welcome to the entire list of horror movies currently streaming on Netflix US for 2020. This list includes thrillers, horrors, and anything else Halloween related that’s currently on Netflix for Halloween 2020. 

Please note this list only covers Netflix in the United States. Other regions will likely vary dramatically.

If this list is a little long and you need some suggestions, take a look at our top Netflix Original horror movies picks.

Full List of Horror Movies on Netflix

Please note: there may be some inaccuracies here but for the most part, this is the comprehensive horror movie list. 

Cover Title / Description
#Alive #Alive (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/08/2020
122 122 (2019)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2020
13 Sins 13 Sins (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/13/2019
1920 1920 (2008)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/15/2017
1BR 1BR (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/23/2020
A Haunted House A Haunted House (2013)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/21/2020
A.M.I. A.M.I. (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/01/2019
Aaviri Aaviri (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2019
Adrishya Adrishya (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2019
Agyaat Agyaat (2009)
IMDb Score: 2.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2018
All Light Will End All Light Will End (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2019
Anaconda Anaconda (1997)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 09/01/2020
Animas Animas (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/25/2019
Antidote Antidote (2018)
IMDb Score: 2.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/14/2019
Apollo 18 Apollo 18 (2011)
IMDb Score: 5.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 03/09/2019
Apostle Apostle (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/12/2018
As Above, So Below As Above, So Below (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 09/16/2018
Assimilate Assimilate (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/25/2019
Aurora Aurora (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/25/2019
Aval Aval (2017)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2018
Await Further Instructions Await Further Instructions (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/02/2019
Before I Wake Before I Wake (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/05/2018
Bhoot Bhoot (2003)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2019
Bulbbul Bulbbul (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 06/24/2020
Cabin Fever Cabin Fever (2016)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 06/05/2019
Cadaver Cadaver (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/22/2020
Cam Cam (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/16/2018
Cargo Cargo (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/18/2018
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 04/16/2018
Clinical Clinical (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/13/2017
Creep Creep (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 07/14/2015
Creep 2 Creep 2 (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/23/2017
Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
Dabbe 6: The Return Dabbe 6: The Return (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
Dabbe: The Possession Dabbe: The Possession (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
Danur: I Can See Ghosts Danur: I Can See Ghosts (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/27/2019
Dark Light Dark Light (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/05/2020
Dark Skies Dark Skies (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/22/2020
Darna Mana Hai Darna Mana Hai (2003)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/01/2019
Day of the Dead: Bloodline Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/05/2018
Deadcon Deadcon (2019)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/16/2020
Deadly Detention Deadly Detention (2017)
IMDb Score: 3.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 02/15/2019
Death House Death House (2017)
IMDb Score: 3.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/05/2019
Death Note Death Note (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/25/2017
Delirium Delirium (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 09/01/2018
Demonic (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 08/10/2017
Devil\'s Gate Devil’s Gate (2017)
IMDb Score: 0.33 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/16/2020
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2010)
IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/02/2019
Don't Knock Twice Don’t Knock Twice (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/08/2019
Doom: Annihilation Doom: Annihilation (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/25/2019
Eerie Eerie (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/26/2019
Eli Eli (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/18/2019
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/12/2018
Family Blood Family Blood (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/04/2018
February February (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/18/2019
Game Over (Hindi Version) Game Over (Hindi Version) (2019)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
Game Over (Tamil Version) Game Over (Tamil Version) (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
Game Over (Telugu Version) Game Over (Telugu Version) (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
GANTZ:O GANTZ:O (2016)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/18/2017
Gerald's Game Gerald’s Game (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/29/2017
Ghost Stories Ghost Stories (2020)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/31/2019
Girl on the Third Floor Girl on the Third Floor (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/22/2020
Girls With Balls Girls With Balls (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/26/2019
Grandmother\'s Farm Grandmother’s Farm (2013)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/28/2020
Grandmother\'s Farm Part 2 Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)
IMDb Score: 7.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/28/2020
Green Room Green Room (2015)
IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/12/2018
Hantu Kak Limah Hantu Kak Limah (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/31/2019
Haunting on Fraternity Row Haunting on Fraternity Row (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/01/2019
He Never Died He Never Died (2015)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 03/18/2016
His House His House (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
Hisss Hisss (2010)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/01/2017
Holidays Holidays (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/15/2016
Horns Horns (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: R First Released: 08/01/2019
Horror Story Horror Story (2013)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/02/2019
House at the End of the Street House at the End of the Street (2012)
IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 05/10/2020
House of 1,000 Corpses House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)
Rating: R First Released: 10/01/2020
Hubie Halloween Hubie Halloween (2020)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/07/2020
Hungerford Hungerford (2014)
IMDb Score: 3.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/20/2018
Hush Hush (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/08/2016
I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/28/2016
In the Tall Grass In the Tall Grass (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/04/2019
Inhuman Kiss Inhuman Kiss (2019)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/30/2019
It Comes at Night It Comes at Night (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/09/2019
Kaal Kaal (2005)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/01/2020
Kaali Khuhi Kaali Khuhi (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
Kanika Kanika (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/01/2018
Keeping Love Alive Keeping Love Alive (2017)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/18/2017
Killer Klowns from Outer Space Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 04/01/2020
KL Zombi KL Zombi (2013)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/21/2017
Krishna Cottage Krishna Cottage (2004)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/15/2019
Kuntilanak Kuntilanak (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/12/2018
Laddaland Laddaland (2011)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/07/2018
Ladronas de almas Ladronas de almas (2015)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/01/2018
Lechmi Lechmi (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/01/2018
Little Evil Little Evil (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2017
Living in Bondage: Breaking Free Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/22/2020
Ludo Ludo (2015)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/22/2016
Lupt Lupt (2018)
IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/05/2019
Mad Ron's Prevues from Hell Mad Ron’s Prevues from Hell (1987)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/01/2010
Malevolent Malevolent (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/05/2018
Malicious Malicious (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2019
Mara Mara (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/05/2019
May the Devil Take You May the Devil Take You (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/15/2018
Mercy Black Mercy Black (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/31/2019
Munafik 2 Munafik 2 (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2019
Mythily Veendum Varunnu Mythily Veendum Varunnu (2017)
IMDb Score: 2.3/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 08/01/2018
Nang Nak Nang Nak (1999)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/01/2019
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/28/2020
Oh My Ghost Oh My Ghost (2009)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/23/2018
Oh My Ghost 2 Oh My Ghost 2 (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2018
Oh My Ghost 3 Oh My Ghost 3 (2012)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2018
Oh My Ghost 4 Oh My Ghost 4 (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2018
Our House Our House (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/01/2020
P P (2006)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/25/2019
Pagpag: Nine Lives Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
Paranormal Investigation Paranormal Investigation (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/01/2019
Pari Pari (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/15/2019
Pee Mak Pee Mak (2013)
IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2018
Phobia 2 Phobia 2 (2009)
IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2018
Pizza Pizza (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2018
Polaroid Polaroid (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/09/2020
Poltergeist Poltergeist (1982)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/01/2019
Priest Priest (2011)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/01/2020
Psycho Psycho (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2020
Ragini MMS Ragini MMS (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/15/2019
Ragini MMS 2 Ragini MMS 2 (2014)
IMDb Score: 3.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/15/2019
Rakkhosh Rakkhosh (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/20/2019
Rattlesnake Rattlesnake (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/25/2019
Ravenous Ravenous (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/02/2018
Red Dragon (2002)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2018
Revenge of the Pontianak Revenge of the Pontianak (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/24/2019
Rise of the Zombie Rise of the Zombie (2013)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/15/2017
Romina Romina (2018)
IMDb Score: 2.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/13/2018
Sabrina Sabrina (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/20/2018
Savita Damodar Paranjpe Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/15/2018
Scary Movie V Scary Movie V (2013)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 08/12/2020
Secrets in the Hot Spring Secrets in the Hot Spring (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2018
Session 9 Session 9 (2001)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/30/2020
Seven in Heaven Seven in Heaven (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/01/2018
Shark Night Shark Night (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 11/02/2019
Shutter Shutter (2004)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2018
Silence of the Lambs Silence of the Lambs (1991)
IMDb Score: 8.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2019
Silent Hill: Revelation Silent Hill: Revelation (2012)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/13/2019
Sinister 2 Sinister 2 (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/16/2019
Sinister Circle Sinister Circle (2017)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/01/2019
Siren Siren (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/01/2020
Sleepy Hollow Sleepy Hollow (1999)
IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 07/01/2020
Splatter Splatter (2009)
IMDb Score: 3.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/18/2009
Splice Splice (2009)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 07/01/2020
Stephanie Stephanie (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: R First Released: 09/01/2018
Still Still (2010)
IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/14/2018
Stree Stree (2018)
IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/07/2019
Suzzanna: Buried Alive Suzzanna: Buried Alive (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/03/2019
Sweetheart Sweetheart (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 12/25/2019
Tales From the Hood 2 Tales From the Hood 2 (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/02/2018
Target Target (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/20/2018
Temple Temple (2017)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/02/2017
The Autopsy of Jane Doe The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/30/2018
The Babysitter The Babysitter (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/13/2017
The Babysitter: Killer Queen The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/10/2020
The Bar The Bar (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/24/2017
The Binding The Binding (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/02/2020
The Blue Elephant 2 The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/20/2020
The Boy The Boy (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2018
The Bridge Curse The Bridge Curse (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/27/2020
The Bye Bye Man The Bye Bye Man (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 04/01/2019
The Car The Car (1977)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG First Released: 06/01/2020
The Car: Road to Revenge The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2020
The Darkness The Darkness (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/16/2020
The Day of the Lord The Day of the Lord (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/30/2020
The Doll The Doll (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/15/2019
The Doll 2 The Doll 2 (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/15/2019
The Evil Dead The Evil Dead (1981)
IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/10/2020
The Figurine (Araromire) The Figurine (Araromire) (2009)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2019
The Forest The Forest (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/16/2020
The Girl with All the Gifts The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/01/2020
The Golem The Golem (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/26/2019
The Green Inferno The Green Inferno (2013)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/16/2019
The House Next Door The House Next Door (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/09/2018
The Influence The Influence (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/11/2019
The Invitation The Invitation (2015)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/08/2016
The Mansion The Mansion (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/28/2018
The Maus The Maus (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/30/2018
The Monster The Monster (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/06/2019
The Open House The Open House (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/19/2018
The Perfection The Perfection (2019)
IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/24/2019
The Promise The Promise (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2018
The Recall The Recall (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/15/2019
The Ritual The Ritual (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/09/2018
The Secret The Secret (2018)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/15/2018
The Silence The Silence (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/10/2019
The Super The Super (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/16/2019
The Unborn Child The Unborn Child (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/30/2018
The Vatican Tapes The Vatican Tapes (2015)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 04/20/2020
Thriller Thriller (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/14/2019
Train of the Dead Train of the Dead (2007)
IMDb Score: 3.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2018
Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 05/01/2018
Tremors: Shrieker Island Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/20/2020
Truth or Dare Truth or Dare (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/03/2018
Twinsanity Twinsanity (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/15/2019
Two Sentence Horror Stories Two Sentence Horror Stories (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/20/2019
Under the Shadow Under the Shadow (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/07/2017
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2020
Unfriended Unfriended (2014)
Rating: R First Released: 10/16/2020
Vampires vs. the Bronx Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/02/2020
Veronica Veronica (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/25/2018
Visions Visions (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/01/2020
Warda Warda (2014)
IMDb Score: 4.1/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/18/2019
We Summon the Darkness We Summon the Darkness (2019)
Rating: R First Released: 08/08/2020
Wildling Wildling (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/01/2020
Winchester Winchester (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 07/01/2020
Would You Rather Would You Rather (2013)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/05/2019

