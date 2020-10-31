complete list of horror movies on netflix for halloween 2020

Happy Halloween and welcome to the entire list of horror movies currently streaming on Netflix US for 2020. This list includes thrillers, horrors, and anything else Halloween related that’s currently on Netflix for Halloween 2020.
Please note this list only covers Netflix in the United States. Other regions will likely vary dramatically.
If this list is a little long and you need some suggestions, take a look at our top Netflix Original horror movies picks.
Full List of Horror Movies on Netflix
Please note: there may be some inaccuracies here but for the most part, this is the comprehensive horror movie list.
|#Alive (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/08/2020
|122 (2019)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2020
|13 Sins (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/13/2019
|1920 (2008)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/15/2017
|1BR (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/23/2020
|A Haunted House (2013)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/21/2020
|A.M.I. (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/01/2019
|Aaviri (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2019
|Adrishya (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2019
|Agyaat (2009)
IMDb Score: 2.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2018
|All Light Will End (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2019
|Anaconda (1997)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 09/01/2020
|Animas (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/25/2019
|Antidote (2018)
IMDb Score: 2.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/14/2019
|Apollo 18 (2011)
IMDb Score: 5.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 03/09/2019
|Apostle (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/12/2018
|As Above, So Below (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 09/16/2018
|Assimilate (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/25/2019
|Aurora (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/25/2019
|Aval (2017)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/02/2018
|Await Further Instructions (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/02/2019
|Before I Wake (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/05/2018
|Bhoot (2003)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2019
|Bulbbul (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 06/24/2020
|Cabin Fever (2016)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 06/05/2019
|Cadaver (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/22/2020
|Cam (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/16/2018
|Cargo (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/18/2018
|Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 04/16/2018
|Clinical (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/13/2017
|Creep (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 07/14/2015
|Creep 2 (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/23/2017
|Dabbe 5: Curse of the Jinn (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
|Dabbe 6: The Return (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
|Dabbe: The Possession (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/12/2019
|Danur: I Can See Ghosts (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/27/2019
|Dark Light (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/05/2020
|Dark Skies (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/22/2020
|Darna Mana Hai (2003)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/01/2019
|Day of the Dead: Bloodline (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/05/2018
|Deadcon (2019)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/16/2020
|Deadly Detention (2017)
IMDb Score: 3.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 02/15/2019
|Death House (2017)
IMDb Score: 3.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/05/2019
|Death Note (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/25/2017
|Delirium (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 09/01/2018
|Demonic (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 08/10/2017
|Devil’s Gate (2017)
IMDb Score: 0.33 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/16/2020
|Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2010)
IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/02/2019
|Don’t Knock Twice (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/08/2019
|Doom: Annihilation (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/25/2019
|Eerie (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/26/2019
|Eli (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/18/2019
|Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/12/2018
|Family Blood (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/04/2018
|February (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/18/2019
|Game Over (Hindi Version) (2019)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
|Game Over (Tamil Version) (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
|Game Over (Telugu Version) (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/21/2019
|GANTZ:O (2016)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/18/2017
|Gerald’s Game (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/29/2017
|Ghost Stories (2020)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/31/2019
|Girl on the Third Floor (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/22/2020
|Girls With Balls (2019)
IMDb Score: 3.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/26/2019
|Grandmother’s Farm (2013)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/28/2020
|Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)
IMDb Score: 7.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/28/2020
|Green Room (2015)
IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/12/2018
|Hantu Kak Limah (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 01/31/2019
|Haunting on Fraternity Row (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/01/2019
|He Never Died (2015)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 03/18/2016
|His House (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
|Hisss (2010)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/01/2017
|Holidays (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/15/2016
|Horns (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: R First Released: 08/01/2019
|Horror Story (2013)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/02/2019
|House at the End of the Street (2012)
IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 05/10/2020
|House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)
Rating: R First Released: 10/01/2020
|Hubie Halloween (2020)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/07/2020
|Hungerford (2014)
IMDb Score: 3.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/20/2018
|Hush (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/08/2016
|I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/28/2016
|In the Tall Grass (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/04/2019
|Inhuman Kiss (2019)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/30/2019
|It Comes at Night (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/09/2019
|Kaal (2005)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/01/2020
|Kaali Khuhi (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
|Kanika (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/01/2018
|Keeping Love Alive (2017)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/18/2017
|Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 04/01/2020
|KL Zombi (2013)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 08/21/2017
|Krishna Cottage (2004)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/15/2019
|Kuntilanak (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/12/2018
|Laddaland (2011)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/07/2018
|Ladronas de almas (2015)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/01/2018
|Lechmi (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/01/2018
|Little Evil (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2017
|Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/22/2020
|Ludo (2015)
IMDb Score: 2.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/22/2016
|Lupt (2018)
IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/05/2019
|Mad Ron’s Prevues from Hell (1987)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/01/2010
|Malevolent (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/05/2018
|Malicious (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2019
|Mara (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/05/2019
|May the Devil Take You (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/15/2018
|Mercy Black (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/31/2019
|Munafik 2 (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2019
|Mythily Veendum Varunnu (2017)
IMDb Score: 2.3/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 08/01/2018
|Nang Nak (1999)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/01/2019
|Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/28/2020
|Oh My Ghost (2009)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 07/23/2018
|Oh My Ghost 2 (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2018
|Oh My Ghost 3 (2012)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2018
|Oh My Ghost 4 (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2018
|Our House (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/01/2020
|P (2006)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/25/2019
|Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/30/2020
|Paranormal Investigation (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 03/01/2019
|Pari (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 01/15/2019
|Pee Mak (2013)
IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2018
|Phobia 2 (2009)
IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2018
|Pizza (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2018
|Polaroid (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.1/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/09/2020
|Poltergeist (1982)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/01/2019
|Priest (2011)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/01/2020
|Psycho (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2020
|Ragini MMS (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/15/2019
|Ragini MMS 2 (2014)
IMDb Score: 3.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/15/2019
|Rakkhosh (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/20/2019
|Rattlesnake (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/25/2019
|Ravenous (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/02/2018
|Red Dragon (2002)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2018
|Revenge of the Pontianak (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.2/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/24/2019
|Rise of the Zombie (2013)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/15/2017
|Romina (2018)
IMDb Score: 2.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/13/2018
|Sabrina (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/20/2018
|Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/15/2018
|Scary Movie V (2013)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 08/12/2020
|Secrets in the Hot Spring (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 12/31/2018
|Session 9 (2001)
IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/30/2020
|Seven in Heaven (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/01/2018
|Shark Night (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 11/02/2019
|Shutter (2004)
IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2018
|Silence of the Lambs (1991)
IMDb Score: 8.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2019
|Silent Hill: Revelation (2012)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/13/2019
|Sinister 2 (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/16/2019
|Sinister Circle (2017)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/01/2019
|Siren (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/01/2020
|Sleepy Hollow (1999)
IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 07/01/2020
|Splatter (2009)
IMDb Score: 3.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 11/18/2009
|Splice (2009)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 07/01/2020
|Stephanie (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: R First Released: 09/01/2018
|Still (2010)
IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/14/2018
|Stree (2018)
IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/07/2019
|Suzzanna: Buried Alive (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/03/2019
|Sweetheart (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 12/25/2019
|Tales From the Hood 2 (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/02/2018
|Target (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 11/20/2018
|Temple (2017)
IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 12/02/2017
|The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/30/2018
|The Babysitter (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/13/2017
|The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/10/2020
|The Bar (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/24/2017
|The Binding (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/02/2020
|The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/20/2020
|The Boy (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/01/2018
|The Bridge Curse (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 08/27/2020
|The Bye Bye Man (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.2/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 04/01/2019
|The Car (1977)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG First Released: 06/01/2020
|The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2020
|The Darkness (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 06/16/2020
|The Day of the Lord (2020)
Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/30/2020
|The Doll (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/15/2019
|The Doll 2 (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/15/2019
|The Evil Dead (1981)
IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/10/2020
|The Figurine (Araromire) (2009)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/01/2019
|The Forest (2016)
IMDb Score: 4.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/16/2020
|The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/01/2020
|The Golem (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/26/2019
|The Green Inferno (2013)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/16/2019
|The House Next Door (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/09/2018
|The Influence (2019)
IMDb Score: 4.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/11/2019
|The Invitation (2015)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/08/2016
|The Mansion (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/28/2018
|The Maus (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/30/2018
|The Monster (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/06/2019
|The Open House (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 01/19/2018
|The Perfection (2019)
IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/24/2019
|The Promise (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 09/01/2018
|The Recall (2017)
IMDb Score: 4.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 12/15/2019
|The Ritual (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.3/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/09/2018
|The Secret (2018)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/15/2018
|The Silence (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/10/2019
|The Super (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/16/2019
|The Unborn Child (2011)
IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/30/2018
|The Vatican Tapes (2015)
IMDb Score: 4.9/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 04/20/2020
|Thriller (2018)
IMDb Score: 3.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 04/14/2019
|Train of the Dead (2007)
IMDb Score: 3.5/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 07/23/2018
|Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 05/01/2018
|Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)
Rating: TV-14 First Released: 10/20/2020
|Truth or Dare (2017)
IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 10/03/2018
|Twinsanity (2018)
IMDb Score: 4.1/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 03/15/2019
|Two Sentence Horror Stories (2019)
IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 09/20/2019
|Under the Shadow (2016)
IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 01/07/2017
|Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 05/01/2020
|Unfriended (2014)
Rating: R First Released: 10/16/2020
|Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020)
Rating: PG-13 First Released: 10/02/2020
|Veronica (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/25/2018
|Visions (2015)
IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/01/2020
|Warda (2014)
IMDb Score: 4.1/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 04/18/2019
|We Summon the Darkness (2019)
Rating: R First Released: 08/08/2020
|Wildling (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Rating: R First Released: 04/01/2020
|Winchester (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 07/01/2020
|Would You Rather (2013)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 06/05/2019