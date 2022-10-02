‘Lou’ and ‘DAHMER’ Biggest Titles on Netflix This Week

Welcome along to the Netflix top 100 for the week ending October 2nd, 2022. This list includes the top 50 movies and the top 50 series that featured the most and picked up the most in the Netflix top 10s worldwide.

This list is compiled via our friends over at FlixPatrol.com. Every week, they compile a list of what shows and movies took home the most points in the top 10s throughout the past 7 days. They gather data from

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally This Week

As predicted, DAHMER put in another huge week on Netflix scoring near enough top points in most regions around the globe. That’s despite social media, crew, and real-world figures from the series encouraging audiences to boycott.

Fate: The Winx Saga, number 1 last week, held well across the world, with it only dropping down to number 3.

Taking home the second spot is Dynasty’s fifth and final season, which landed around the globe last week (and won’t be returning for any future seasons).

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (6819 points) Dynasty (4288 points) Fate: The Winx Saga (3373 points) Thai Cave Rescue (2108 points) The Empress (1838 points) Heartbreak High (1713 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (1678 points) Cobra Kai (1373 points) Little Women (1254 points) The Crown (1219 points) El Rey, Vicente Fernández (1150 points) Diary of a Gigolo (1048 points) Pasión de gavilanes (709 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (624 points) Narco-Saints (587 points) The Good Doctor (581 points) Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (559 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (544 points) Snabba Cash (517 points) Alchemy of Souls (494 points) Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (464 points) Manifest (458 points) The Cage (393 points) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (304 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (281 points) Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (271 points) Stranger Things (255 points) The Girls at the Back (242 points) Friends (214 points) Pedro El Escamoso (155 points) High Heat (146 points) Café con aroma de mujer (145 points) Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (133 points) Military Prosecutor Doberman (130 points) Rick and Morty (125 points) Flower of Evil (112 points) Paw Patrol (108 points) Once Upon a Small Town (104 points) Forsvinningen – Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018 (92 points) Inventing Anna (83 points) Chesapeake Shores (83 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (78 points) Zeytin Ağacı (74 points) The Sandman (72 points) Bad Guys (71 points) Terim (71 points) Wanna (70 points) The Blacklist (69 points) The Blue Whisper (67 points) CoComelon (65 points)

Top 50 Movies on Netflix This Week

Knocking off Do Revenge from the top spot this week is Lou, the thriller starring Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, and Logan Marshall-Green.

Elsewhere, Blonde got off to a great start having debuted on Wednesday but will negative reviews put people off watching further down the line? We’ll have to wait and see.

Netflix got the global rights recently to Illumination’s Minions & More and is continuing to pull in decent numbers and topping most regions kids charts.

Lou (6522 points) Do Revenge (4831 points) Athena (3724 points) Blonde (3227 points) A Jazzman’s Blues (2050 points) The Perfumier (1405 points) Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (1039 points) Minions and More Volume 1 (858 points) Love in the Villa (823 points) I Used to Be Famous (795 points) Me Time (708 points) A Trip to Infinity (437 points) Fantasy Island (401 points) Marauders (399 points) Grace and Grit (385 points) Mom Is Pregnant (375 points) Ek Villain Returns (344 points) Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles (325 points) Dolittle (324 points) Jeremy (319 points) Jiu Jitsu (289 points) Plan A Plan B (266 points) Drifting Home (265 points) Lighting up the Stars (258 points) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (242 points) No Limit (218 points) Jogi (215 points) I Came By (203 points) White Chicks (200 points) Jumanji: The Next Level (194 points) HIT: The First Case (181 points) Colors of Love (166 points) The Lodge (160 points) The Hunt (160 points) After Ever Happy (147 points) The High Note (134 points) The Boss Baby (130 points) Infinite (124 points) Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case (123 points) Mat Kilau (123 points) The Little Things (106 points) The Last Witch Hunter (105 points) The Invisible Man (105 points) The Matrix Resurrections (102 points) Loving Adults (99 points) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (98 points) Killer Elite (97 points) The Doll 3 (93 points) Cold Feet (92 points) Last Seen Alive (92 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below!