‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ and ‘The Glory’ Headline Netflix Top 100: Week 11, 2023

It’s time to look back at last week to see what movies and series have been topping the Netflix charts. This week, The Glory rises to the top of the TV charts adding to its already impressive performance, while Luther: The Fallen Sun takes home the top spot on the movie list.

All the data below is collected via FlixPatrol, a website that powers our own top 10 Netflix hub. It collects the daily top 10s from 89 Netflix regions and compiles them to allow us to see what’s trending in any timeframe.

How it works is that every day, they take snapshots of the top 10 lists in each region and assign point values to each title that features. You’ll get a single point if you’re a movie in the #10 spot on Netflix US. Conversely, if you’re in the #1 spot, you’re granted 10 points. All those points are then totted up and compiled below.

Top 100 Movies and Series on Netflix Globally This Week

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Top 10s for Week 11, 2023

With a full week to gain the maximum number of points, Luther: The Fallen Sun seems to have performed well around the globe, picking up well over 6,000 points. This is despite the fact the main series the movie is based on remains unavailable on Netflix in most regions.

Next up is Faraway, the quaint German-produced multilingual romance movie that seems to have broken out worldwide and picked up great reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The new animated movie The Magician’s Elephant made an impressive start in the Netflix top 10s since its debut on Friday and looks to be one of the first major animated hits for Netflix in 2023.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (6,123 points) Faraway (3,441 points) Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (2,120 points) We Have a Ghost (1,281 points) The Magician’s Elephant (1,212 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (1,182 points) Still Time (846 points) I Still Believe (737 points) The Forever Purge (710 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (691 points) Bad Boys for Life (593 points) F9 (517 points) In His Shadow (408 points) Kuttey (369 points) Meet Joe Black (360 points) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (330 points) Noise (329 points) Love at First Kiss (313 points) Paradise Highway (298 points) Unlocked (298 points) Entrapment (298 points) Bullet Train (279 points) Rekha (276 points) Sing (259 points) The Constant Gardener (252 points) Agneepath (247 points) Vaathi (244 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (240 points) RRR (239 points) Old (220 points) The Croods: A New Age (218 points) Freaky (215 points) Boyz n the Hood (192 points) Tears of the Sun (189 points) Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (187 points) Superhero Movie (184 points) Have a Nice Day! (182 points) Here Love Lies (170 points) Finding You (170 points) Fall (165 points) Blade Runner 2049 (164 points) Alpha (160 points) 10 Days of a Good Man (158 points) Your Place or Mine (147 points) Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me (143 points) Call Me Chihiro (132 points) The Condemned (130 points) The Clovehitch Killer (127 points) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (106 points) El último hombre sobre la Tierra (104 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally for Week 11, 2023

The Glory is already a big hit for Netflix but its dominance continues with it picking up the most points in the global Netflix top 10s this week. Last week, we saw the series enter the all-time top 10 list, and this week, we suspect it’ll be rising even further.

Shadow and Bone season 2 made a strong start following its debut on Thursday and is undoubtedly the one to watch next week for its season 3 chances.

The Glory (5,298 points) You (4,865 points) MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (2,886 points) Sex/Life (2,459 points) Shadow and Bone (2,201 points) Outer Banks (1,858 points) Outlast (1,171 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (1,116 points) Til Money Do Us Part (770 points) Crash Course In Romance (736 points) Rana Naidu (718 points) Hasta el cielo: La serie (706 points) Mr. Queen (684 points) The Last Kingdom (657 points) True Beauty (637 points) La Reina del Sur (599 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (592 points) Unlock My Boss (528 points) Perfect Match (501 points) Wednesday (462 points) Next in Fashion (378 points) Café con aroma de mujer (325 points) In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal (291 points) Pasión de gavilanes (267 points) Maktoub Aalia (193 points) Triada (172 points) Too Hot to Handle: Germany (161 points) Outlander (153 points) Divorce Attorney Shin (138 points) Formula 1: Drive to Survive (131 points) Taxi Driver (116 points) Maestro in Blue (111 points) Below Deck (99 points) The Interest of Love (94 points) The Blacklist (81 points) Luther (73 points) Dance 100 (71 points) The Snitch Cartel: Origins (70 points) Resurrection: Ertugrul (69 points) The Sea Beyond (68 points) Friends (61 points) La primera vez (59 points) El Principe (58 points) Chiquititas (56 points) The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (56 points) Nak (49 points) Alchemy of Souls (45 points) Viola Come Il Mare (43 points) The Hunt (42 points) Alias J.J. (41 points)

