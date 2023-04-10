Most Popular 100 Movies and Series on Netflix: Week 14, 2023

The Netflix top 10s provide us daily insights into what’s trending around the world and ahead of Netflix unveiling 40 new hourly statistics tomorrow, we’re going to dive into the Netflix top 100, looking at what movies and series topped the charts over the past seven days.

All the data below is collected via FlixPatrol, a website that powers our own top 10 Netflix hub. Each day they collect the daily top 10s from 89 Netflix regions assigning points to each title that features and then for this article, we add them all up to see what’s been the biggest hit of the past seven days.

Top 50 Most Popular Series on Netflix Top 10s for Week 15

For the second week in a row, The Night Agent tops the Netflix top 10s around the world, picking up a similar haul of points to last week (6,002 this week vs. 6,143 last). Its continued excellent performance will almost certainly cement the show in Netflix’s all-time most-watched list in the coming days and weeks and makes its early season 2 renewal an absolute no-brainer.

Elsewhere, there are a lot of other familiar titles rounding out the top 10, with Beef debuting in eighth spot this week following its debut last Thursday. We’ll likely see that rise into the top 5 should its performance continue.

The Night Agent (6,002 points) Love Is Blind (2,497 points) Shadow and Bone (2,095 points) The Glory (1,653 points) Krigsseileren (1,595 points) Unseen (1,518 points) Wellmania (1,498 points) Beef (1,370 points) Biz Kimden Kaçıyorduk Anne? (1,353 points) The Blacklist (1,314 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (790 points) Copycat Killer (763 points) Til Money Do Us Part (693 points) Transatlantic (682 points) You (612 points) True Beauty (599 points) Unstable (573 points) Soy Georgina (507 points) Pasión de gavilanes (482 points) The Last Kingdom (474 points) Divorce Attorney Shin (388 points) La Reina del Sur (388 points) Mr. Queen (372 points) Emergency: NYC (370 points) Wednesday (351 points) The Rookie (311 points) Café con aroma de mujer (306 points) Crash Course In Romance (282 points) Rana Naidu (267 points) Friends (223 points) Lighter and Princess (217 points) Designated Survivor (214 points) Thicker Than Water (196 points) Public Enemy (137 points) Taxi Driver (131 points) Outer Banks (111 points) Unlock My Boss (104 points) Sex/Life (101 points) Al-Kabir Awy (96 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (95 points) The Signing (91 points) IRL: In Real Love (90 points) The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (86 points) Nuevo Rico Nuevo Pobre (84 points) Alias J.J. (81 points) From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (73 points) To Catch the Kaidash (69 points) Royal Doctor (67 points) The Kingdom (64 points) A Korean Odyssey (64 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Top 10s for Week 15

It’s a Murder Mystery 1 and 2 with both movies performing extremely well in the sequels first full week on the Netflix top 10s. Sandler is still a huge draw for Netflix and that shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Elsewhere, the South Korean movie Kill Boksoon comes in third and following its license to Netflix in dozens of regions, the Russell Crowe movie Noah picks up th fourth spot.

Murder Mystery 2 (5,955 points) Murder Mystery (4,159 points) Kill Boksoon (3,573 points) Noah (1,461 points) Chupa (1,441 points) Luther: The Fallen Sun (1,046 points) Emergency Declaration (894 points) Home (842 points) The Kingdom (601 points) Faraaz (564 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (564 points) Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (521 points) The Mist (422 points) Hunger (418 points) The American (407 points) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (395 points) Patriots Day (354 points) Ghost Rider (313 points) Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (299 points) Jarhead 3: The Siege (286 points) The Deep House (243 points) Over the Hedge (237 points) The Croods: A New Age (233 points) Power Rangers (222 points) The Animal (216 points) Leprechaun Returns (203 points) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (194 points) Where the Crawdads Sing (177 points) Risen (167 points) Memoirs of a Geisha (150 points) Oh Belinda (144 points) Amigos (142 points) A Quiet Place Part II (139 points) The Accountant (136 points) The Other Boleyn Girl (135 points) Circle Line (134 points) Uncharted (134 points) Barbie: Princess Charm School (131 points) Vaathi (130 points) John Wick (128 points) Šťastný nový rok 2 (124 points) The Whole Truth (115 points) F9 (114 points) Honest Thief (114 points) Escape Room (113 points) Fireheart (112 points) John Wick: Chapter Two (111 points) The Woman King (109 points) Colors of Love (105 points) Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (100 points)

