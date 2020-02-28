Most Popular on Netflix: February 28th, 2020

Welcome to your first roundup of what’s popular on Netflix around the world. Below, we’ll be listing the most popular movies and TV series on Netflix Australia, Netflix Canada and Netflix in the United States.
Note: we’re not sure exactly how to format and release this type of post going forward. Should we do a weekly roundup on a Friday, find a way of doing it daily or another way? Opinions and suggestions in the comments please!
Most Popular on Netflix Australia
Top 10 TV Series
- I Am Not Okay With This
- Love is Blind
- The Stranger
- Riverdale
- Pup Academy
- The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
- Locke & Key
- The Blacklist
- Narcos: Mexico
- Sex Education
Top 10 Movies
- The Last Thing He Wanted
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- The Girl On The Third Floor
- Skyscraper
- To All The Boys 2
- Action Point
- The First Purge
- Happy Gilmore
- Tower Heist
- Bleed for This
Most Popular on Netflix Canada
Top 10 TV Series
- Love Is Blind
- Riverdale
- The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
- I Am Okay With This
- Altered Carbon
- Locke & Key
- Narcos: Mexico
- The Flash
- The Stranger
- Babies
Top 10 Movies
- Rampage
- Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back
- The Last Thing He Wanted
- Girl On The Third Floor
- To All the Boys 2
- Full Count
- The Last Stand
- Admission
- In The Name of the King
- Uncut Gems
Most Popular on Netflix United States
Top TV Programmes
- Love is Blind
- The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
- I Am Not Okay With This
- Altered Carbon
- Narcos: Mexico
- Locke & Key
- Gentefied
- The Office
- Better Call Saul
- El Dragon: Return of Warrior
Top Movies
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back
- The Last Thing He Wanted
- A Haunted House
- The Foreigner
- Girl on the Third Floor
- To All The Boys 2
- Mr. Right
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- The Other Guys