Most Popular on Netflix: February 28th, 2020

Welcome to your first roundup of what’s popular on Netflix around the world. Below, we’ll be listing the most popular movies and TV series on Netflix Australia, Netflix Canada and Netflix in the United States.

Note: we’re not sure exactly how to format and release this type of post going forward. Should we do a weekly roundup on a Friday, find a way of doing it daily or another way? Opinions and suggestions in the comments please!

Most Popular on Netflix Australia

Top 10 TV Series

I Am Not Okay With This Love is Blind The Stranger Riverdale Pup Academy The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez Locke & Key The Blacklist Narcos: Mexico Sex Education

Top 10 Movies

The Last Thing He Wanted Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again The Girl On The Third Floor Skyscraper To All The Boys 2 Action Point The First Purge Happy Gilmore Tower Heist Bleed for This

Most Popular on Netflix Canada

Top 10 TV Series

Love Is Blind Riverdale The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez I Am Okay With This Altered Carbon Locke & Key Narcos: Mexico The Flash The Stranger Babies

Top 10 Movies

Rampage Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back The Last Thing He Wanted Girl On The Third Floor To All the Boys 2 Full Count The Last Stand Admission In The Name of the King Uncut Gems

Most Popular on Netflix United States

Top TV Programmes

Love is Blind The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez I Am Not Okay With This Altered Carbon Narcos: Mexico Locke & Key Gentefied The Office Better Call Saul El Dragon: Return of Warrior

Top Movies