Most Popular on Netflix: March 4th, 2020

Welcome to your midweek look at what’s popular on Netflix around the globe. Using different sources including Netflix themselves, trackers like ourselves and other sources, we’re able to give you an idea as to what’s hot on Netflix and hopefully, find your next watch on the service. Here’s what’s popular on Netflix for March 4th, 2020.
Now let’s dive into the top lists and what’s hot on Netflix right now.
Official Top 10 Lists from Netflix
As you may know, Netflix now ranks its top 10 titles. Below, we’ll include the current top 10 list for Netflix US, Netflix UK and a couple of other random regions to give you an idea as to what’s popular in other regions.
Most Popular Titles on Netflix in the US
- The Trials of Gabriel Hernandez
- Love is Blind
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Altered Carbon
- I am Not Okay with This
- Life as We Know It
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution
- Cop Out
- Locke & Key
Most Popular Titles on Netflix in the UK
- The Trials of Gabriel Hernandez
- Love is Blind
- The Stranger
- Better Call Saul
- Altered Carbon
- I Am Not Okay With This
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Man on a Ledge
- Locke and Key
- She’s Out Of My League
Most Popular New Releases from What’s on Netflix New Releases Page
When we post new releases via our what’s new on Netflix area, we capture titles people head off to see. Baring in mind our readers are up-to-date on all the big releases, this list can reveal some interesting and hidden gems our readers are checking out.
Note: these titles are all new on Netflix in the United States. Other regions will vary.
- Freaks
- Altered Carbon
- The Watcher
- I Am Not Okay With This
- The Wicker Man
- Babylon Berlin
- All The Bright Places
- GoodFellas
- Hay Wire
- Any Given Sunday
TVTime Binge Report
Every week, the TV tracking application provides us with an insight as to what their fans are currently tracking. Here’s the list of titles that rank in the top 10 but bear in mind it includes titles that may not be streaming in your title.
- I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original)
- Friends (Most regions outside the US)
- Locke & Key (Netflix Original)
- Altered Carbon (Netflix Original)
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Some regions outside the US)
- Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix US)
- Vikings (Some regions outside the US)
- Sex Education (Netflix Original)
- Riverdale (Netflix Globally)
- Love is Blind (Netflix Original)