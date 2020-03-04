Most Popular on Netflix: March 4th, 2020

Welcome to your midweek look at what’s popular on Netflix around the globe. Using different sources including Netflix themselves, trackers like ourselves and other sources, we’re able to give you an idea as to what’s hot on Netflix and hopefully, find your next watch on the service. Here’s what’s popular on Netflix for March 4th, 2020.

Now let’s dive into the top lists and what’s hot on Netflix right now.

Official Top 10 Lists from Netflix

As you may know, Netflix now ranks its top 10 titles. Below, we’ll include the current top 10 list for Netflix US, Netflix UK and a couple of other random regions to give you an idea as to what’s popular in other regions.

Most Popular Titles on Netflix in the US

The Trials of Gabriel Hernandez Love is Blind The Angry Birds Movie 2 Altered Carbon I am Not Okay with This Life as We Know It Kung Fu Panda 2 Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Cop Out Locke & Key

Most Popular Titles on Netflix in the UK

The Trials of Gabriel Hernandez Love is Blind The Stranger Better Call Saul Altered Carbon I Am Not Okay With This Formula 1: Drive to Survive Man on a Ledge Locke and Key She’s Out Of My League

Most Popular New Releases from What’s on Netflix New Releases Page

When we post new releases via our what’s new on Netflix area, we capture titles people head off to see. Baring in mind our readers are up-to-date on all the big releases, this list can reveal some interesting and hidden gems our readers are checking out.

Note: these titles are all new on Netflix in the United States. Other regions will vary.

Freaks Altered Carbon The Watcher I Am Not Okay With This The Wicker Man Babylon Berlin All The Bright Places GoodFellas Hay Wire Any Given Sunday

TVTime Binge Report

Every week, the TV tracking application provides us with an insight as to what their fans are currently tracking. Here’s the list of titles that rank in the top 10 but bear in mind it includes titles that may not be streaming in your title.