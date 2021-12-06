Netflix 2022: Our Most Anticipated New Netflix Originals

As 2021 draws to a close, we’ve already provided extensive previews of what’s coming up in 2022 but what are we most looking forward to? What Netflix Originals do we think have the potential to pull in the big numbers or be hidden gems? Here are our top 10 picks of our most anticipated Netflix Originals of 2022 (possibly 2023 if we get our release dates wrong).

While this is a selection of our anticipated titles, it by no means represents the full list. We’ve got huge 2022 and beyond previews for returning shows, debut shows, movies and much more.

Please note: although most of these are expected for 2022, many aren’t fully confirmed.

Most Anticipated Netflix Originals Coming in 2022

The Gray Man

Type: Movie

Surpassing even the budget of Red Notice, The Gray Man is set to be one of Netflix’s most expensive projects in its history.

The action thriller, led by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, has it all. A huge cast, a compelling plot (something other big-budget Netflix movies have failed on), and top talent behind the scenes too.

Among that huge cast for the movie includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, and Regé-Jean Page.

1899

Type: TV Series

If the sentence “from the creators of Netflix’s Dark” doesn’t already have all-in on 1899 we don’t quite know how much more we can sell it but we’ll give it our best shot.

The incredibly ambitious project from the creators of the popular dark German sci-fi series are back with a project using groundbreaking technology for a historical horror series set on a boat.

Amongst the cast confirmed from the project includes Alexandre Willaume, Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard and Anton Lesser.

We’ve been following the production of this one intently and even if it delivers half of what it promises, we’re in for an absolute treat.

Pinocchio

Type: Movie

We had a tough time choosing which of the Guillermo Del Toro projects to feature as frankly, all sound incredible. With that said, we’ve been tracking Pinocchio for quite some time even breaking news about the cast in 2021.

Netflix is seemingly going all-in on stop-motion with The House releasing in January 2022 and further projects from Aardman too but Pinocchio sticks out.

The project is set to be a darker version than the Disney version we’ve all come to relate to the classic fairytale following a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy.

Among the voice cast for the project includes Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton and Christoph Waltz.

The Cuphead Show!

Type: TV Series

Amongst the huge collection of upcoming kids series the one that sticks out most to me is The Cuphead Show. The series is based on the video game that has a reputation for two things. One is that it’s hard as balls and second it features an incredible visual aesthetic reminiscent of the early 1920s.

The show is set to release at some point in 2022 and will follow the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman.

Lost Ollie

21 Laps Entertainment has hit constant home runs for Netflix (even if two of their shows were sadly axed after their first seasons) and Lost Ollie is by far and away our most anticipated from the Shawn Levy-led production company.

The new animated project led by Shannon Tindle will see a lost toy searching for the boy that lost him. Even from the very limited information and production pictures we’ve seen thus far makes us believe this one will have plenty of heart and have us sobbing for weeks.

Amongst the voice cast for the project includes Jonathan Groff, Jake Johnson, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Rustin

Type: Movie

Amongst the titles Barack and Michelle Obama are producing via Higher Ground Productions for Netflix is Rustin, a movie set to be directed by George C. Wolfe who notably helmed the award-winning Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Netflix.

The biopic will tell the story of the civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who notably organized the 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have A Dream” speech.

Amongst the incredible cast assembled for the movie includes Colman Domingo, Bill Irwin, Chris Rock, and Aml Ameen.

Code 8: Part II

Type: Movie

Code 8’s story from being a YouTube short to a feature-length movie that failed to find an audience until hitting Netflix and then becoming a Netflix Original is perhaps just as interesting as the underlying concept but we’re still amped for its second outing.

Presumably getting a bigger budget, we’re looking forward to seeing where the story heads next. Here’s the synopsis of the sequel:

“Follows a girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother by corrupt police officers. She enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner, they face a highly regarded and well protected police sergeant who doesn’t want to be.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Type: TV Series

We’ve included Avatar: The Last Airbender in previous iterations of this type of list but that’s just because Netflix’s Avatar project has been in development for so long. However, in late 2021, production finally got underway and we suspect the new show may squeeze into 2022.

The series development has faced many hurdles including its original creators leaving but given the fact it’s utilizing brand new tech and still has excellent source material to work from, we can’t wait to see what happens with this show, good or bad.

Man vs. Bee

Type: TV Series

Amongst the many British shows Netflix is currently working on, Man vs. Bee which is helmed by Rowan Atkinson is at the very top of the list.

The series seems to be Atkinson returning to his Mr. Bean roots with it being a 10 minute show that will focus very much on physical comedy. Has Rowan Atkinson still got it? Can it be the modern-day Mr. Bean? We can’t wait to find out.

These are our top picks for 2022. Have we missed any big ones? Let us know your most anticipated new Netflix Originals for 2022 in the comments down below.