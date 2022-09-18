Netflix Top 100: ‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘End of the Road’ Biggest Titles This Week

Welcome to the Netflix top 100, where we’ve got two new titles topping their respective charts once again. Here are the top 50 movies and the top 50 series trending globally in the top 10s this week.

This list is compiled using data provided by FlixPatrol. They gather the Netflix top 10s worldwide and assign points to each title in the TV and movie top 10s. At the end of the week, they compile the data from all the 89 countries they track and then we get the Netflix top 100.

Netflix will update their top 10 website on Tuesday evening (8 PM BST), where we’ll get lots of new data from Netflix on what’s been popular over the last 7 days.

Devil in Ohio and Love in the Villa topped the charts.

Most Popular Series on Netflix Globally This Week

Cobra Kai rockets to the top spot worldwide this week with a pretty handsome lead in terms of points when all is said and done. The popular series rocketed to the top spot following season 6 having a full week under its belt.

The Crown has seen a huge resurgence on Netflix over the past 7 days, as we covered last weekend. Of course, the resurgence comes as people either watch for the first time or rewatch Netflix’s biopic series on Queen Elizabeth II following her death last week. We expect this trend to only continue over the coming week, with the funeral set to take place on September 19th.

Devil in Ohio dropped off dramatically this week falling down to sixth position and this will likely fall even further come the end of next week.

Cobra Kai (5648 points) The Crown (4215 points) Narco-Saints (3556 points) Diary of a Gigolo (3155 points) The Imperfects (2834 points) Devil in Ohio (2414 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (2188 points) Fate: The Winx Saga (1498 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (1061 points) High Heat (849 points) Pasión de gavilanes (752 points) Little Women (738 points) Dated and Related (698 points) Manifest (665 points) The Lørenskog Disappearance (658 points) Alchemy of Souls (607 points) El Rey: Vicente Fernandez (517 points) Sins of Our Mother (485 points) The Sandman (448 points) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (440 points) Love is Blind (434 points) Stranger Things (320 points) Partner Track (319 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (305 points) Entrapped (298 points) Military Prosecutor Doberman (268 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (247 points) Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (228 points) Heartbreak High (195 points) Delhi Crime (175 points) Santo (174 points) Bad Romeo (168 points) Friends (167 points) The Blue Whisper (145 points) Queen of the South (122 points) Pedro El Escamoso (122 points) The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (110 points) Zeytin Ağacı (89 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (78 points) Wildflower (73 points) S.W.A.T. (72 points) Gry rodzinne (67 points) Rick and Morty (67 points) Bad Guys ( 2022 ) (65 points) When My Love Blooms (60 points) Power (58 points) Mr. Mercedes (45 points) Echoes (43 points) Inventing Anna (42 points) Terim (40 points)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

End of the Road, the Queen Latifah thriller, scored top points this week, narrowly beating the French movie No Limit. The sports romance movie has transcended the borders of France to pick up points in most regions around the globe.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Do Revenge makes a great start in most regions following its debut on Friday.

Love in the Villa drops to third place this week and I Came By and Me Time shows resilience in the top 10s around the globe.

End of the Road (5607 points) No Limit (5570 points) Love in the Villa (2916 points) I Came By (2065 points) Me Time (1712 points) Do Revenge (1621 points) Ek Villain Returns (1041 points) Triple 9 (860 points) White Chicks (798 points) The Invisible Man (668 points) Loving Adults (637 points) Dolittle (571 points) Charlie’s Angels (407 points) Bad Boys for Life (401 points) Matilda (380 points) Wonder Woman 1984 (360 points) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (357 points) Labor Day (354 points) The Catholic School (328 points) The Core (322 points) HIT: The First Case (320 points) Zombieland: Double Tap (296 points) Infinite (293 points) Dilwale (272 points) The Hunt (268 points) The Accountant (247 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (244 points) Baby Boy (241 points) The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 (241 points) Wrath of the Titans (238 points) Thallumaala (233 points) Seoul Vibe (224 points) Killer Elite (221 points) Hanna (217 points) Jogi (207 points) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (204 points) Inseparables (188 points) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (185 points) Mortal Kombat (181 points) Major Payne (167 points) Anna (165 points) The Knower: Younis’s Return (144 points) Purple Hearts (141 points) My Best Friends Wedding (137 points) The Sum of All Fears (136 points) It Chapter Two (131 points) The Festival of Troubadours (119 points) War Dogs (117 points) Drifting Home (111 points) Fenced In (105 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.