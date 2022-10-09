Netflix Top 100: ‘DAHMER’ Most Popular Series and ‘Blonde’ Most Popular Movie

It’s time for the Netflix top 100 where we’ll be splitting out the top 50 movies and the top 50 series that picked up the most points in the Netflix top 10s around the globe this week. As the title suggests, DAHMER dominated the series list again, topping the top 10s in almost all regions around the globe. On the movie’s side, Blonde kicked Lou off the top spot.

FlixPatrol compiles this list for What’s on Netflix. They’re a data site that captures the Netflix top 10s from 89 countries globally to give us the top 50 movies and the top 50 series. How do points work? Well, if a series is in the number 1 spot in Spain, it’s awarded 10 points. If it’s in position 10 on any day, it’s given 1 point.

Every Sunday, we publish the top 100 ahead of Netflix’s unveiling of hourly data on Tuesday evening. You can view last week’s top 100 here.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Relegating Lou to number 2 this week is the Marilyn Monroe fictional biopic that caused plenty of controversy with critics and audiences alike. While it didn’t put in a consistent performance around the globe, it scored enough points to be the biggest movie of the week.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone put in a solid first partial week performance but will it take top spot next week? We’d say it will be a tight race, with Luckiest Girl Alive currently looking like a favorite, given its performance over the weekend.

Blonde (4655 points) Lou (3124 points) Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2868 points) Luckiest Girl Alive (1536 points) Do Revenge (1426 points) Marauders (1422 points) The Hunt (1156 points) The Boss Baby (1095 points) Plan A Plan B (821 points) Jumanji: The Next Level (772 points) Athena (756 points) Last Seen Alive (750 points) Anikalupo (723 points) Sing (711 points) The Tax Collector (696 points) Minions and More Volume 1 (549 points) The Ruins (533 points) Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case (532 points) Downsizing (452 points) The High Note (447 points) The Redeem Team (415 points) Harriet (406 points) Laal Singh Chaddha (373 points) Saakini Daakini (326 points) xXx: Return of Xander Cage (320 points) Blade (296 points) Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (278 points) Trial by Fire (242 points) Jumping from High Places (232 points) Love in the Villa (216 points) Stowaway (214 points) The Lodge (213 points) Constantine (204 points) The Losers (192 points) 2 Hearts (190 points) After Ever Happy (186 points) Old People (183 points) Aki and Pawpaw (173 points) Layer Cake (166 points) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (159 points) Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (154 points) Don’t Let Go (149 points) The Shallows (146 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (142 points) The Dry (139 points) Me Time (138 points) Emma (134 points) The Doll 3 (133 points) A Journal for Jordan (133 points) Ek Villain Returns (133 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally This Week

DAHMER puts in another dominant performance this week, only dropping points in a handful of regions.

How’s the series performed in terms of top 10 points over the past few weeks since its debut? Let’s break it down:

6,790 top 10 points this week

6,819 top 10 points last week

3,261 top 10 points in its first partial week

What could beat DAHMER out in the foreseeable future? It could be another Ryan Murphy project. With The Midnight Club seemingly struggling to get off the mark since its release on Friday, The Watcher could dethrone the series. It’s got a bitey cast, is releasing at the perfect time of year but does it have the same buzz? We’ll have to wait and find out.

The German series The Empress took the second spot this week, which is impressive and likely will mean that the show is either on track to be the first or second most popular German series in Netflix history.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (6790 points) The Empress (5204 points) Dynasty (3328 points) Wielka woda (2124 points) Fate: The Winx Saga (1592 points) Little Women (1446 points) The Good Doctor (1287 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (1172 points) Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (1117 points) El Rey, Vicente Fernández (903 points) Bling Empire (753 points) Heartbreak High (732 points) Alchemy of Souls (662 points) Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (658 points) Diary of a Gigolo (651 points) Pasión de gavilanes (646 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (590 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (477 points) Cobra Kai (408 points) Thai Cave Rescue (404 points) One the Woman (399 points) The Midnight Club (367 points) Manifest (350 points) The Crown (322 points) The Cage (259 points) Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (250 points) Paw Patrol (245 points) S.W.A.T. (236 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (228 points) Hunter x Hunter (214 points) Narco-Saints (206 points) Snabba Cash (205 points) Café con aroma de mujer (191 points) Friends (189 points) Stranger Things (188 points) Rick and Morty (174 points) Flower of Evil (172 points) Through the Darkness (168 points) Phantom Pups (165 points) Pedro El Escamoso (149 points) SPY x FAMILY (135 points) Peaky Blinders (128 points) The Girls at the Back (115 points) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (104 points) The Blacklist (99 points) Chesapeake Shores (99 points) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (98 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (78 points) CoComelon (77 points) Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (77 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.