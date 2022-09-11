Netflix Top 100: ‘Devil in Ohio’ and ‘Love in the Villa’ Biggest Titles This Week

Welcome along to the Netflix top 100 where we’ve got two newcomers at the top of the charts with the TV charts finally seeing The Sandman knocked off the top spot. Here’s the top 50 movies and the top 50 series trending globally in the top 10s this week.

Powered by FlixPatrol, this list is compiled by looking at the daily top 10s from regions around the world and then assigning points values to each title featured. At the end of the week, those points are added so we can see what’s trending on Netflix.

On Tuesday, Netflix will publish its top 10 list, where we’ll get 40 hourly viewing figures.

If you want further breakdowns of the top 10, including the daily global top 10, head over to our Netflix top 10 hub. Hourly figures will be provided for the titles below and confirmation from Netflix themselves on these top titles will come on Tuesday.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Last week, Me Time topped the list but dropped to position number 4 today with Love in the Villa gathering steam in the top 10s following its debut on September 1st to take top spot.

Elsewhere, the Harry Potter franchise, now available on multiple regions in the Middle East, Turkey, and Belgium, dominated the charts in those regions throughout the week.

Love in the Villa (5604 points) I Came By (4873 points) Me Time (4108 points) Loving Adults (2461 points) End of the Road (1464 points) Under Her Control (1148 points) No Limit (981 points) White Chicks (924 points) Hanna (866 points) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (678 points) Triple 9 (674 points) The Hunt (588 points) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (542 points) That’s Amor (517 points) HIT: The First Case (491 points) Labor Day (488 points) Seoul Vibe (450 points) Bad Boys for Life (403 points) The Sum of All Fears (388 points) The Accountant (364 points) The Next 365 Days (350 points) Rise of the Legend (329 points) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (325 points) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (315 points) Fenced In (291 points) The Core (285 points) Ek Villain Returns (270 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (269 points) Not Me (217 points) For Better, For Worse (211 points) Wrath of the Titans (209 points) Look Both Ways (194 points) Darlings (192 points) Mechanic: Resurrection (190 points) Eye for an Eye (189 points) War Dogs (188 points) Matilda (162 points) Purple Hearts (162 points) Baby Boy (160 points) Get Smart With Money (149 points) RocknRolla (138 points) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (116 points) Kaatteri (115 points) All My Life (111 points) Wanderlust (108 points) Clear and Present Danger (108 points) The Festival of Troubadours (104 points) Sleepless (98 points) First Knight (96 points) The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (95 points)

Top 50 TV Series on Netflix Globally This Week

As we predicted last week, The Sandman has finally started to show some slowing down in the top 10s as new content gets added to the service. It dropped to position number 5. The Sandman held the top spot in our top 50s for the past 4 weeks.

Devil in Ohio, the limited series from Daria Polatin and starring Emily Deschanel and Sam Jaeger, took home the most points from the top 10s this week.

The K-drama Young Lady and Gentleman takes home the second spot, which is surprising since we’re nearly a month after it was added to the service. 52 episodes helps it climb the top 10s easier than other shows on this list but nevertheless, it looks like people are coming in late to the well-reviewed K-drama.

Devil in Ohio (5133 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (2637 points) High Heat (2402 points) Partner Track (2358 points) The Sandman (2243 points) Dated and Related (2223 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2097 points) Cobra Kai (1611 points) Manifest (1592 points) Diary of a Gigolo (1369 points) Alchemy of Souls (1340 points) Pasión de gavilanes (1046 points) Echoes (1045 points) Stranger Things (972 points) The Imperfects (828 points) The Crown (666 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (546 points) Military Prosecutor Doberman (513 points) The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (508 points) Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (496 points) Little Women (480 points) Hunter x Hunter (346 points) I Am a Killer (310 points) Delhi Crime (268 points) Queen of the South (261 points) Friends (248 points) Narco-Saints (239 points) Gry rodzinne (226 points) Never Have I Ever (220 points) Entrapped (214 points) Kleo (201 points) Zeytin Ağacı (197 points) Bad Romeo (193 points) Pedro El Escamoso (191 points) Café con aroma de mujer (180 points) S.W.A.T. (163 points) Mo (157 points) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (151 points) Café Minamdang (149 points) Ludik (130 points) Power (105 points) Rick and Morty (103 points) Shameless (102 points) The Flash (94 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (93 points) Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (89 points) Fakes (85 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (80 points) Breaking Bad (75 points) SKAM Italia (74 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.