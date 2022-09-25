Netflix Top 100: ‘Do Revenge’ and ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Biggest Titles This Week

It’s time to look at the Netflix top 100, which will look at which movies and shows managed to pick up the most points in the daily top 10s globally over the past 7 days. Both titles at the top of the respective charts are first-timers, with Do Revenge unseating End of the Road and Fate: The Winx Saga unseating Cobra Kai.

This data is provided to What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol, which assigns points to each movie and TV show that features in the top 10s on Netflix. At the end of the week, we can tot up all the points from the 89 countries they track to bring you the Netflix global top 100.

As a reminder, Netflix Originals that have wide releases on Netflix tend to do better on these top 10s given their ability to feature on more lists. Father Stu, a movie that’s dominated the US movie chart all week but is only available in the US and India, has less chance of hitting the top of the chart for example.

Netflix will release its own version of this list on Tuesday with hourly data for 40 titles in total.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

With a full week under its belt, Do Revenge obliterated the competition in the top 10s worldwide this week. Compared to last week, Do Revenge scored 4,314 more points than the second position. Last week, that number was only 37. The movie actually made quite a modest impact in the top 10s in its first few days on the service but has made a storming recovery in week 2.

Newcomer Lou seems to be the winner out of the three new Netflix Original movies that dropped on Friday taking home the fourth most points.

On the licensed side of things, Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle is performing well, as is The Invisible Man. Both are streaming in Latin American regions, Canada, and some parts of Europe.

Do Revenge (6722 points) I Used to Be Famous (2408 points) No Limit (2144 points) Lou (1691 points) Love in the Villa (1565 points) The Perfumier (1410 points) End of the Road (1264 points) The Catholic School (1234 points) Dolittle (1229 points) Me Time (1216 points) I Came By (1033 points) The Invisible Man (1021 points) Jogi (738 points) Mat Kilau (720 points) Drifting Home (617 points) Ek Villain Returns (574 points) Jeremy (562 points) Fantasy Island (389 points) White Chicks (381 points) Athena (375 points) Mom Is Pregnant (374 points) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (364 points) Body Cam (344 points) Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles (322 points) Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (299 points) HIT: The First Case (268 points) Wonder Woman 1984 (264 points) Loving Adults (263 points) Infinite (262 points) Zombieland: Double Tap (245 points) Charlie’s Angels (241 points) Inseparables (232 points) Broad Peak (221 points) Killer Elite (191 points) Those Who Wish Me Dead (191 points) Anna (185 points) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (179 points) A Jazzman’s Blues (178 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (176 points) Fullmetal Alchemist the Final Alchemy (162 points) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (159 points) Matilda (157 points) Cold Feet (152 points) Bad Boys for Life (148 points) Tears of the Sun (146 points) Colors of Love (141 points) The Matrix Resurrections (139 points) Maximum Risk (138 points) Seoul Vibe (132 points) The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (125 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally This Week

Kicking Cobra Kai off the top spot this week is Fate: The Winx Saga, which like Do Revenge, didn’t make the best start when it launched last week.

The Crown continued its strong performance globally this week following the Queen’s funeral on Monday, although it did show signs of slowing down towards the end of the week.

DAHMER is the big new series of last week which picked up the fourth most points and will no doubt be the top performing show next week, with the title being the number 1 show in most regions this weekend.

Fate: The Winx Saga (5647 points) Cobra Kai (3335 points) The Crown (3323 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (3261 points) Narco-Saints (2622 points) Diary of a Gigolo (2013 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (1983 points) Heartbreak High (1475 points) El Rey, Vicente Fernández (1286 points) Little Women (1003 points) Forsvinningen – Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018 (950 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (801 points) Pasión de gavilanes (745 points) Love is Blind (724 points) Santo (590 points) The Imperfects (573 points) Manifest (525 points) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (520 points) Devil in Ohio (487 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (467 points) Sins of Our Mother (420 points) Alchemy of Souls (386 points) Dynasty (370 points) High Heat (340 points) Stranger Things (319 points) Thai Cave Rescue (315 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (300 points) The Brave Ones (287 points) Snabba Cash (236 points) Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (230 points) Friends (206 points) Military Prosecutor Doberman (193 points) Pedro El Escamoso (176 points) Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (164 points) Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (143 points) The Blue Whisper (135 points) Rick and Morty (126 points) Delhi Crime (123 points) Bad Romeo (107 points) Terim (102 points) Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (100 points) Inventing Anna (95 points) The Sandman (91 points) Zeytin Ağacı (80 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (79 points) Bad Guys ( 2022 ) (76 points) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (73 points) Wildflower (73 points) Mr. Mercedes (66 points) Vincenzo (63 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.