Netflix Top 100: ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ and ‘DAHMER’ Biggest Titles This Week

It’s time for the Netflix top 100. Below, we’ll be taking you through the 50 biggest movies and 50 biggest series that have been trending in the Netflix top 10s all week.

This list, compiled by FlixPatrol, takes a look at the daily top 10s in close to 90 countries. By assigning points to each title that features, we can garner what’s been trending the most around the world.

There are issues with this kind of tracking. For example, licensed titles typically perform worse here because of limited region availability.

This list also acts as a preview for what’s going to feature in Netflix’s top 10 lists released on Tuesday evenings.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix This Week

The Mila Kunis Luckiest Girl Alive took home the most points in the top 10s this week beating out the Ryan Murphy/Blumhouse movie, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

Blonde, which was number 1 in last week’s top 50, dropped significantly this week to position 8.

Luckiest Girl Alive (6528 points) Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (4466 points) Blackout (2116 points) Someone Borrowed (1977 points) Sing (1952 points) Old People (1901 points) The Redeem Team (1812 points) Blonde (1428 points) The Curse of Bridge Hollow (1292 points) The Boss Baby (1192 points) Laal Singh Chaddha (1066 points) Togo (603 points) Running with the Devil (586 points) Esposa de Aluguel (495 points) Jumanji: The Next Level (459 points) Downsizing (433 points) Lou (419 points) Doll House (387 points) xXx: Return of Xander Cage (371 points) Last Seen Alive (358 points) Plan A Plan B (316 points) Jumping from High Places (313 points) The Equalizer 2 (312 points) Little Man (302 points) Marauders (290 points) Layer Cake (285 points) Do Revenge (232 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (229 points) Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (218 points) The Hunt (216 points) Usogui (216 points) The Tax Collector (173 points) Uncharted (167 points) Monster Trucks (162 points) The Losers (152 points) Anikalupo (139 points) A Journal for Jordan (137 points) Minions and More Volume 1 (124 points) Cut Throat City (108 points) Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (101 points) Saakini Daakini (94 points) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (92 points) Ek Villain Returns (90 points) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (88 points) HIT: The First Case (87 points) Crisis (85 points) S.W.A.T.: Firefight (85 points) Spider-Man: Far from Home (83 points) Lighting up the Stars (81 points) Missing Home (80 points)

Top 50 TV Series on Netflix This Week

DAHMER continues its dominance over the past 7 days but its reign may soon be coming to an end. Over the weekend, we’ve seen a new king of the charts with The Watcher topping the charts thus far.

Here’s a recap of DAHMER’s points history so far:

6531 top 10 points this week

6790 top 10 points last week (205M hrs)

6819 top 10 points in week 2 (299M hrs)

3261 top 10 points in its first partial week (196M hrs)

The Midnight Club looks to have rescued itself from being a flop this week. As you may know, it scored one of the worst debuts of 2022 in its first three days being outdone by the likes of Partner Track, Archive 81 and In From The Cold.

The other big story this week is the two European titles performing well around the globe. High Water, the Polish series, takes P3 this week with the German series The Empress continuing its strong performance.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (6531 points) The Midnight Club (4182 points) High Water (3241 points) The Empress (3111 points) Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (3059 points) The Watcher (2380 points) Dynasty (1915 points) Little Women (1592 points) The Good Doctor (1021 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (737 points) El Rey, Vicente Fernández (666 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (633 points) Pasión de gavilanes (626 points) Bling Empire (550 points) Fate: The Winx Saga (457 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (411 points) The Mole (293 points) Diary of a Gigolo (283 points) One the Woman (281 points) Sh**ting Stars (226 points) Manifest (220 points) Through the Darkness (201 points) S.W.A.T. (199 points) Friends (199 points) Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (196 points) Café con aroma de mujer (189 points) Sagrada familia (187 points) Rick and Morty (180 points) Alchemy of Souls (179 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (179 points) Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (173 points) Pedro El Escamoso (167 points) Mismatched (160 points) Flower of Evil (159 points) SPY x FAMILY (156 points) Paw Patrol (154 points) The Sinner (153 points) Glitch (145 points) Heartbreak High (145 points) Stranger Things (143 points) Oddballs (133 points) Peaky Blinders (128 points) Narco-Saints (119 points) The Cage (114 points) Derry Girls (102 points) Man on Pause (100 points) Snabba Cash (96 points) Chesapeake Shores (92 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (80 points) Missing: The Other Side (74 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.