Netflix Top 100 Movies & Series: Week 4, 2023

Welcome back (for the first time in 2023) to a look at the top 100 movies and series over the past seven days in the Netflix global top 10s.

This list is sourced from FlixPatrol. They’re an SVOD tracking site specializing in assigning points to the 89 countries they track. At the end of every week, they’re able to give us the top 100 titles on Netflix for the past seven days and often serve as a precursor to Netflix’s top 10 site on Tuesdays, providing additional hourly data.

One big caveat of using global data is that global Netflix Originals have more chance of rising to the top of the charts given their broad availability, so bear that in mind.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Top 10s Globally for Week 3, 2023

Narvik is the surprise winner of the movie charts this week. The Norweigen movie is performing well globally, and for good reason. Reviews from audiences have been strong since its debut last, plus a general drought on the Netflix Original movie side since The Pale Blue Eye means the war movie had a superb week.

Sticking with war movies, following its nine nominations at the Oscars earlier in the week, All Quiet on the Western Front returned to the top 10s in multiple regions, eventually taking the 11th position in the top 10s.

Elsewhere, You People, which debuted on Friday had a very strong opening weekend rising to the top position in most regions.

Narvik (4,360 points) JUNG_E (3,884 points) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2,098 points) Mission Majnu (1,576 points) You People (1,462 points) Puss in Boots (1,136 points) The Pale Blue Eye (1,086 points) Sing (987 points) Inheritance (968 points) Dog Gone (877 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (750 points) Devotion (745 points) The Price of Family (700 points) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (517 points) Jumanji: The Next Level (432 points) Alkhallat+ (428 points) Dhamaka (352 points) Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa (349 points) Kaapa (340 points) The Croods: A New Age (334 points) Shrek 2 (263 points) Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (255 points) Elektra (219 points) Gangs of New York (219 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (207 points) Shrek (204 points) Perfect Stranger (200 points) Jolt (194 points) The Invitation (189 points) Tenet (185 points) In-Line (184 points) The Boss Baby (168 points) Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (164 points) Stowaway (155 points) An Action Hero (148 points) Bodies Bodies Bodies (148 points) Black Knight (147 points) The Post-Truth World (145 points) The Hustle (143 points) Bank of Dave (127 points) The Substitute (123 points) Chef (112 points) The Swimmers (110 points) The Patriot (108 points) The Forever Purge (107 points) Human Capital (106 points) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (100 points) The Red Point of Marriage (100 points) The Client (100 points) The Wait (100 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Top 10s Globally for Week 3, 2023

For the third week in a row, Ginny & Georgia has topped the Netflix TV charts globally with Wednesday in close second.

The French pick-up Women at War continues growing around the world as does the Turkish drama Şahmaran which take home fourth and third spots respectively.

Looking ahead to next week, the main contender to take the top spot will undoubtedly be the new YA fantasy series, Lockwood & Co.

Ginny & Georgia (4,269 points) Wednesday (3,124 points) Şahmaran (2,697 points) Women at War (2,472 points) Vikings: Valhalla (2,214 points) Fauda (1,846 points) La Reina del Sur (1,583 points) Record of Ragnarok (1,543 points) That ’90s Show (1,240 points) Physical: 100 (1,206 points) Til Money Do Us Part (976 points) La chica de nieve (821 points) The Glory (751 points) Lockwood & Co. (746 points) Kaleidoscope (668 points) Alchemy of Souls (665 points) Bling Empire: New York (634 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (539 points) The Unbroken Voice (478 points) Crash Course In Romance (370 points) Café con aroma de mujer (341 points) The Interest of Love (339 points) Alice in Borderland (304 points) Shanty Town (209 points) Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist (195 points) The Flash (190 points) Awaken (187 points) Represent (178 points) Emily in Paris (176 points) Alpha Males (167 points) Sky Rojo (148 points) Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (127 points) Pasión de gavilanes (117 points) Las Villamizar (113 points) The Sinner (100 points) The Endless Night (100 points) Trial By Fire (93 points) The Good Doctor (91 points) The Walking Dead (91 points) New Amsterdam (89 points) Friends (82 points) Bake Squad (82 points) Against the Ropes (79 points) Single’s Inferno (77 points) Maestro (72 points) Love Never Lies: Poland (67 points) Chiquititas (64 points) Kings of Jo’Burg (64 points) The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (62 points) Superstore (61 points)

