Netflix Top 100: ‘The Sandman’ and ‘Me Time’ Biggest Titles This Week

It’s time to look at the Netflix top 100. These 50 shows and 50 movies have been trending the most in Netflix’s top 10s across the world. The Sandman continues to top the TV charts for the fourth week in a row and Me Time rises to the top.

This list is put together by assigning points values to every TV show and movie that features in top 10s around the world. It includes all the points allocated between August 28th and September 4th.

If you want further breakdowns of the top 10, including the daily global top 10, head over to our Netflix top 10 hub. Hourly figures will be provided for the titles below and confirmation from Netflix themselves on these top titles will come on Tuesday.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

With its first full week on the platform, Me Time puts in a stellar performance worldwide, picking up over 6,500 points. It rises from #6, where it landed after 3 days last week.

The Next 365 Days, which was top of the charts last week, dropped to position 5 and showed slowing interest, meaning we’ll likely see the show fall dramatically next week.

Elsewhere, Love in the Villa makes a solid start with an extra day on the service. The first licensed title in this list is the Tom Cruise movie, The Mummy, which landed on several Netflix regions over the past few weeks.

Me Time (6575 points) Loving Adults (4646 points) That’s Amor (2935 points) Look Both Ways (2501 points) The Next 365 Days (2404 points) Love in the Villa (2327 points) I Came By (2242 points) Under Her Control (1578 points) The Mummy (1398 points) Day Shift (1324 points) Seoul Vibe (1047 points) HIT: The First Case (843 points) Purple Hearts (644 points) The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football (540 points) Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (531 points) The Great Wall (433 points) Rise of the Legend (320 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (288 points) Darlings (282 points) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (261 points) The Gray Man (253 points) Blood Father (219 points) Monster Hunter (207 points) Dark Waters (182 points) Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (181 points) Not Me (166 points) Royalteen (135 points) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (130 points) Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga (121 points) Ronaldo (116 points) The Hunt (116 points) The Accountant (115 points) Waist Deep (92 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (92 points) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (91 points) The Assistant (90 points) Prisoners (89 points) Uncharted (88 points) Mechanic: Resurrection (83 points) Too Close For Christmas (75 points) Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (74 points) Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask (74 points) Tři Tygři ve filmu: JACKPOT (73 points) School Life (70 points) Blacklight (68 points) Dwindle (67 points) Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (64 points) Nikamma (62 points) The Rocket Angels (59 points) Hanna (59 points)

Top 50 Shows on Netflix This Week Globally

The limited series Echoes shows real staying power in the top 10s again, keeping its second spot right behind The Sandman. As mentioned, The Sandman has now been top of the global top 10s for 4 weeks in a row, although it is finally showing a bit of decay in the top 10s.

Partner Track began showing global appeal over the past 7 days with it coming in third, pushing the Spanish-language High Heat down to number 4.

The Sandman (3996 points) Echoes (3777 points) Partner Track (3458 points) High Heat (3269 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2803 points) Manifest (2292 points) Alchemy of Souls (1917 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (1822 points) Stranger Things (1438 points) Never Have I Ever (1152 points) Pasión de gavilanes (1137 points) Kleo (1050 points) Devil in Ohio (1039 points) Selling The OC (893 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (651 points) Delhi Crime (611 points) Mo (590 points) I Am a Killer (480 points) Military Prosecutor Doberman (385 points) Zeytin Ağacı (345 points) Café Minamdang (306 points) Friends (284 points) Ludik (273 points) Pedro El Escamoso (251 points) Café con aroma de mujer (211 points) Gry rodzinne (208 points) Bad Romeo (200 points) Virgin River (200 points) The Walking Dead (180 points) The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (164 points) Dated and Related (160 points) Under Fire (156 points) Locke & Key (132 points) Better Call Saul (128 points) Power (125 points) Hunter x Hunter (116 points) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (116 points) Queen of the South (113 points) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (107 points) The Good Doctor (95 points) Business Proposal (80 points) Superbro (77 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (77 points) Breaking Bad (76 points) Vincenzo (70 points) The Deadly Affair (69 points) A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair (62 points) The Girl in the Mirror (61 points) The Flash (59 points) Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (56 points)

