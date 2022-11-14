Netflix Top 100 Week 45: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ and ‘Manifest’ Take Top Spots

Wondering what’s trending on Netflix globally? We’ve got you covered with the global top 100 looking at the top 50 movies and top 50 series that have dominated the top 10s around the globe over the past week. In week 45 of 2022, Enola Holmes 2 and Manifest took home the most points.

This top 100 is compiled by the Netflix top 10 tracking site FlixPatrol which compiles a weekly list exclusively for What’s on Netflix.

They capture the Netflix top 10s from 89 countries globally to give us the top 50 movies and the top 50 series. How do points work? Well, if a series is in the number 1 spot in Spain, it’s awarded 10 points. If it’s in position 10 on any day, it’s given 1 point. All those points are totaled daily and then on Sunday evening for the weekly top 100. The maximum number of points a show or movie can earn in a week is 6,230 points.

Missed our top 100 roundup for last week? You missed From Scratch and All Quiet on the Western Front taking the two top spots.

Top 50 Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Millie Bobby Brown takes the crown for both spots this week with Enola Holmes 2 taking home the most points by a large margin and the first movie also getting its fair share of rewatching throughout week 45 of 2022.

All Quiet on the Western Front holds strong this week taking home spot number 3 and Lindsay Lohan’s new Christmas movie Falling for Christmas comes in at number 5 despite premiering late last week.

Enola Holmes 2 (5144 points) Enola Holmes (2783 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (2768 points) The Takeover (1699 points) Falling for Christmas (1557 points) The Good Nurse (1458 points) Medieval (1255 points) Lost Bullet 2 (1161 points) The School for Good and Evil (743 points) The Chalk Line (674 points) War (665 points) Minions & More 2 (592 points) Beyond the Universe (557 points) The Ghost (467 points) Run All Night (285 points) A Man Apart (284 points) Olympus Has Fallen (270 points) The Gift (252 points) Ella Enchanted (232 points) Jack the Giant Slayer (211 points) Daddy’s Home 2 (208 points) 2 Hearts (207 points) 20th Century Girl (199 points) The Hunger Games (181 points) Bullet Train (146 points) Just Go with It (134 points) Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (133 points) The Bone Collector (131 points) Memoirs of a Geisha (120 points) Last Holiday (115 points) Wild Is the Wind (111 points) Daddy’s Home (110 points) Sing (102 points) Taking Lives (96 points) The Little Things (95 points) Monica, O My Darling (92 points) Miami Vice (84 points) City of Lies (84 points) The Mist (82 points) Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (79 points) Laal Singh Chaddha (77 points) The Legend of Tarzan (75 points) The Good Liar (74 points) Terminator Genisys (72 points) The Bad Guys (71 points) Aeon Flux (65 points) King Richard (65 points) Let Him Go (64 points) Felon (60 points) Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman (59 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally This Week

Manifest puts in a solid second full week in the top 10s beating out From Scratch which was relegated to position 2 this week.

The Crown season 5 made a modest start in the top 10s getting up to position 3, while Inside Man continues to have legs further down in the top 10s despite not being available in its home country of the UK.

Manifest (4542 points) From Scratch (2377 points) The Crown (2343 points) Inside Man (2118 points) Love is Blind (1903 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (1239 points) Til Money Do Us Part (1078 points) Warrior Nun (983 points) Dubai Bling (950 points) The Watcher (791 points) Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (647 points) The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself (628 points) Killer Sally (605 points) Shuroop (554 points) The Secret of the Greco Family (550 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (539 points) Buying Beverly Hills (528 points) FIFA Uncovered (502 points) Little Women (408 points) The Blacklist (367 points) Hunter x Hunter (345 points) Pasión de gavilanes (295 points) Sean eternos: Campeones de América (255 points) Sh**ting Stars (242 points) SPY x FAMILY (188 points) If Only (184 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (152 points) Young Royals (151 points) Mismatched (147 points) Jirisan (146 points) The Big Bang Theory (126 points) Café con aroma de mujer (126 points) A Family Affair (121 points) Blockbuster (117 points) Once Upon a Small Town (108 points) Pedro El Escamoso (103 points) Shards of Her (101 points) Family Reunion (100 points) The Land of Spirits (97 points) The Final Score (91 points) Alchemy of Souls (89 points) Ancient Apocalypse (87 points) Little Angel (85 points) Friends (78 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (59 points) Love Like the Galaxy (59 points) Chainsaw Man (58 points) Chiquititas (57 points) Young Sheldon (56 points) Cleaning Up (55 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.