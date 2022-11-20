Netflix Top 100 Week 45: ‘Falling for Christmas’ and ‘The Crown’ Top Charts

It’s time to check in with the top 100 on Netflix this week. This chart looks at what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s across the globe. This week, Lindsay Lohan’s debut Netflix movie Falling for Christmas and The Crown took home the most points.

This top 100 is compiled by the Netflix top 10 tracking site FlixPatrol which compiles a weekly list exclusively for What’s on Netflix.

They capture the Netflix top 10s from 89 countries globally to give us the top 50 movies and the top 50 series. How do points work? Well, if a series is in the number 1 spot in Spain, it’s awarded 10 points. If it’s in position 10 on any day, it’s given 1 point. All those points are totaled daily and then on Sunday evening for the weekly top 100. The maximum number of points a show or movie can earn weekly is 6,230 points.

Missed our top 100 roundup for last week? Enola Holmes 2 and Manifest took home the top spots. The week before that, From Scratch and All Quiet on the Western Front took the two top spots.

Top 50 Most Popular Movies in Netflix Top 10s This Week

Rising from position 5 in its first week on Netflix to position 1 is Lindsay Lohan’s big return to the big screen in the form of her new Christmas movie for Netflix. It beat out Enola Holmes 2, which drops to second, with the first movie dropping from second to eighth.

Elsewhere, The Wonder puts in a strong partial first week and built up demand heading into the weekend but the big question for next week is whether it or Slumberland (or something else) takes the top spot.

Falling for Christmas (4963 points) Enola Holmes 2 (3876 points) Lost Bullet 2 (3462 points) The Wonder (2019 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (1325 points) Medieval (980 points) Christmas With You (958 points) Enola Holmes (936 points) Minions & More 2 (920 points) Monica, O My Darling (684 points) Capturing the Killer Nurse (669 points) Morbius (575 points) Lost Bullet (548 points) The Good Nurse (523 points) Don’t Leave (423 points) The Girl with All the Gifts (416 points) Southpaw (299 points) Why Blame It on the Child? (254 points) Beyond the Universe (247 points) Sinam (247 points) The School for Good and Evil (220 points) 2 Hearts (213 points) Dinner at My Place (197 points) Olympus Has Fallen (191 points) The Ghost (188 points) 11:11 (186 points) Christmas in Love (170 points) Fatale (139 points) Freaky (139 points) The Chalk Line (136 points) Bullet Train (132 points) The Claus Family 2 (117 points) Just Go with It (107 points) Sing (103 points) Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca (100 points) The Soccer Football Movie (95 points) Weathering with You (81 points) Trolls World Tour (72 points) Heart of Champions (69 points) Daddy’s Home 2 (65 points) 20th Century Girl (65 points) The Mist (60 points) Where the Crawdads Sing (60 points) And, the Baton Was Passed (60 points) Fifty Shades Darker (60 points) Maybe Today (57 points) Company of Heroes (53 points) The Mole Song: Undercover Agent Reiji (52 points) Poo Saandi Varaan (51 points) The Bad Guys (51 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Series on Netflix Top 10s This Week

The Crown topples Manifest with its first full week on Netflix which drops to position 2. Warrior Nun pulls in more points this week in the top 10s likely thanks to a huge campaign on Twitter that’s encouraging people to dive in, but will it be enough for a second season?

The controversial docu-series Ancient Apocalypse pulled in very strong figures this week which is unusual for a documentary series rising from 42nd in the charts to fourth. Is that down to the controversy or Graham Hancock’s viral appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast?

The Crown (4595 points) Manifest (3458 points) Warrior Nun (2867 points) Ancient Apocalypse (1690 points) 1899 (1549 points) From Scratch (1499 points) Til Money Do Us Part (1119 points) One of Us Is Lying (1078 points) Love is Blind (873 points) FIFA Uncovered (869 points) Inside Man (721 points) The Blacklist (666 points) Shuroop (642 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (614 points) Dubai Bling (505 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (495 points) Dead to Me (481 points) Little Women (459 points) Pasión de gavilanes (279 points) A Family Affair (228 points) The Watcher (220 points) Riverdale (220 points) SPY x FAMILY (197 points) Hunter x Hunter (183 points) Café con aroma de mujer (153 points) Sh**ting Stars (146 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (124 points) Mismatched (120 points) The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself (119 points) Pedro El Escamoso (111 points) Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (105 points) Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (98 points) Friends (95 points) The Land of Spirits (85 points) Little Angel (82 points) Money Heist (81 points) Alchemy of Souls (80 points) Jirisan (79 points) Shards of Her (76 points) Sin senos sí hay paraíso (74 points) Run for the Money (66 points) The Big Bang Theory (65 points) Chainsaw Man (62 points) Love Like the Galaxy (60 points) The Flash (57 points) Chiquititas (56 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (54 points) The Kinnaree Conspiracy (53 points) Vincenzo (53 points) Behind Every Star (53 points)

What have you been checking out on Netflix this week? Is your favorite new series or movie in the Netflix top 100? Let us know in the comments down below.