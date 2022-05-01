New Indian Movies and Shows on Netflix: April 2022

April was a great month for Indian movies on Netflix. We got the streaming debuts of theatrical releases in several different languages, as well as the exclusive premieres of two brand new Hindi films.
As if that weren’t enough, Netflix debuted an Original crime series that’s topping the charts in multiple countries.
Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in April 2022.
N = Netflix Original
New Indian Movies on Netflix: April 2022
Cobalt Blue (2022) N
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 112 Minutes
Director: Sachin Kundalkar
Cast: Prateik Babbar, Neelay Mehendale, Anjali Sivaraman
Genre: Romantic Drama, LGBTQ | Added to Netflix: April 2
A handsome tenant inflames the passions of a tomboyish field hockey player and her brother, who is coming to terms with his gay identity. Set within a conservative family in Kerala in 1996, the story explores how isolating it was to be different in a time before widespread internet access. Cobalt Blue is based on a novel of the same name by Sachin Kundalkar, who also directed the film.
Dasvi (2022)
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 125 Minutes
Director: Tushar Jalota
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur
Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: April 6
Though not a Netflix Original Film, Dasvi released exclusively on Netflix. Abhishek Bachchan plays a proudly uneducated politician arrested for bribery. To get out of manual labor in prison, he begins studying to earn his high school diploma, only to find his whole worldview transformed by the power of education. This is a funny and meaningful movie that’s enjoyable for the whole family.
Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)
Language: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam & Telugu
Runtime: 148 Minutes
Director: Pandiraj
Cast: Suriya, Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan
Genre: Social Issue Drama, Action | Added to Netflix: April 6
Suriya plays a lawyer who rallies the women of two neighboring villages to fight back against sexual exploitation. When the Indian justice system fails them, he takes matters into his own hands. One of the villains delivers the killer line: “Great men are always bad men.” Etharkkum Thunindhavan is available in its original Tamil, plus dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.
Night Drive (2022)
Language: Malayalam
Runtime: 116 Minutes
Director: Vysakh
Cast: Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, Indrajith
Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: April 9
Kappela couple Anna Ben and Roshan Mathew reunite for the thriller Night Drive. A road accident does more than ruin a couple’s romantic night out. It puts them in the crosshairs of a tenacious police officer and a corrupt political machine, all of whom want to know just what the couple is hiding.
Kuthiraivaal (2022)
Language: Tamil
Runtime: 122 Minutes
Directors: Manoj Leonel Jahson, Shyam Sunder
Cast: Kalaiarasan, Anjali Patil, Chetan Kadambi
Genre: Drama, Magical Realism | Added to Netflix: April 19
A man named Freud (Kalaiarasan) has a highly symbolic dream, and he wakes up having grown a horse’s tail. Calling Kuthiraivaal (“Horse’s Tail“) a psychological drama seems like an understatement.
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
Language: Hindi
Runtime: 153 Minutes
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa
Genre: Social Issue Drama, Based on a Book | Added to Netflix: April 25
Gangubai Kathiawadi was a box office hit, and with good reason. Alia Bhatt shows the full force of her star power as the title character, Gangubai: a young woman sold to a brothel, who then becomes a powerful advocate for the rights and dignity of sex workers. If you want to understand why Netflix is so hyped about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming Netflix Original Series Heeramandi, just check out Gangubai Kathiwadi.
Mishan Impossible (2022)
Language: Telugu
Runtime: 134 Minutes
Director: Swaroop Rsj
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, Bhannu Prakshan
Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: April 29
Mishan Impossible is purportedly based on a true story, which is wild if true. Three ambitious boys hope to turn their fortunes around by catching India’s most wanted terrorist and pocketing the reward money. Their plan is thwarted when they run afoul of a child trafficking ring and cross paths with a journalist (played by Taapsee Pannu) with her own agenda.
New Indian Series on Netflix: April 2022
Mai: A Mother’s Rage (2022) N
Language: Hindi
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 6
Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen
Genre: Mystery | Added to Netflix: April 15
Housewife Sheel (Sakshi Tanwar) thought she had a close relationship with her daughter, Supriya. But the young woman’s tragic death leads to questions — questions the police seem determined not to answer. Sheel takes the investigation into her own hands and is drawn into a world more dangerous than she could have expected. But Sheel will stop at nothing to get justice for her daughter.
