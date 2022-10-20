Stranger Things Cast: How to Watch Them in Other Netflix Shows and Movies

With Stranger Things being one of Netflix’s biggest shows of all time, Netflix has given much of the cast roles in some of their other Netflix Originals. Here’s what Stranger Things cast members can be found in other Netflix Originals.

This is an updated post to one we published two years ago, which we’ve left up just to show how far Netflix has come in casting Stranger Things cast members in other Originals since.

Please note that we haven’t included the entire Stranger Things cast, which according to IMDb, has reached just under 600 cast members since the first season and no doubt grow ahead of the release of season 5 in 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown

One of Stranger Thing’s biggest stars is Millie Bobby Brown, who was only 12 when she appeared in the first season of Stranger Things in 2016.

Current Netflix Projects starring Millie Bobby Brown

Believe it or not, Brown has only been featured in one other Netflix project (so far), with that playing the titular role in Enola Holmes.

Upcoming Netflix Projects starring Millie Bobby Brown

Millie also has several upcoming projects with Netflix.

You’ll find her in the upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes (due out in November 2022), the fantasy movie Damsel, and the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State.

Caleb McLaughlin

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Caleb McLaughlin

He was featured in the Netflix Western Concrete Cowboy, where he played Cole. Featured in 2019’s High Flying Bird as Darius.

Also, read a story in episode 3 of Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices reading Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut.

Upcoming Netflix Projects Starring Caleb McLaughlin

McLaughlin will star in a big ensemble cast for the forthcoming Lee Daniels Netflix movie, The Deliverance.

Finn Wolfhard

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Finn Wolfhard



Voiced Player in 32 episodes of the animated series Carmen Sandiego.

Upcoming Netflix Projects Starring Finn Wolfhard



Will voice Candlewick in Netflix’s upcoming stop-motion animated movie from Guillermo Del Toro, Pinocchio coming in December 2022.

Noah Schnapp

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Noah Schnapp

Featured in the big ensemble comedy Hubie Halloween in 2020, starring alongside Kevin James, Adam Sandler, and Julie Bowen.

Sadie Sink

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Sadie Sink

Featured in all three Fear Street movies released in 2021.

She also featured in the 2019 horror movie Eli co-starring alongside Charlie Shotwell and Lili Taylor.

Also had a small cameo in season 2, episode 12 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

David Harbour

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring David Harbour

Harbour voiced Agent Rick Buck in the single season of the animated Q-Force series, which was canceled in 2022.

Also appeared in the strange title, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster: Frankenstein.

Upcoming Netflix Projects Starring David Harbour

They will be one of the two main stars in Netflix’s We Have a Ghost, set to release in 2023.

Gaten Matarazzo

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Gaten Matarazzo

Hosted two seasons of the Netflix Original reality series Prank Encounters.

He had a cameo in the first season of the Michelle Obama kids show, Waffles + Mochi where he played Casey the electrician in episode 9.

Upcoming Netflix Projects Starring Gaten Matarazzo

Will voice Boris in the upcoming Cartoon Saloon movie, My Father’s Dragon coming to Netflix in November 2022.

Natalia Dyer

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Natalia Dyer

Featured in smaller roles in two Netflix Original movies. She featured as Willis in Things Heard & Seen in 2021 and played Coco in Velvet Buzzsaw.

Maya Hawke

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Maya Hawke

Featured alongside fellow Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in the first Fear Street movie Fear Street: Part One – 1994.

They more recently starred in Do Revenge in 2022.

Upcoming Netflix Projects Starring Maya Hawke

Will feature in the upcoming Bradley Cooper movie Maestro starring as Jamie Bernstein.

Priah Ferguson

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Priah Ferguson

Starred as Sydney Gordon in the 2022 Halloween movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow, starring alongside Marlon Wayans.

Upcoming Netflix Projects Starring Priah Ferguson

She will lend her vocal talents to the upcoming animated series My Dad the Bounty Hunter.

Winona Ryder

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Winona Ryder

Featured briefly in the comedy special from Sarah Cooper in 2020 called Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.

Paul Reiser

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Paul Reiser

Starred in the 2021 Kevin Hart movie Fatherhood and Gary in 2020’s Horse Girl.

Featured in 12 episodes of the Netflix comedy series, The Kominsky Method.

You can also catch Reiser in the documentary series The Movies That Made Us, where he featured in season 3, episode 5 looking at Aliens.

Upcoming Netflix Projects Starring Paul Reiser

Will return to his iconic role of Jeffrey Friendman in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel Foley Netflix movie.

Joe Keery

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Joe Keery

Stars as Duke Goolies in two TV comedy specials Death to 2020 and Death to 2021.

Brett Gelman

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Brett Gelman

Voices Magic Myc in the animated series, Inside Job and voiced Marcellus in the Netflix Original animated movie and series I Heart Arlo.

Played Dr. Sylvester in the 2022 movie Metal Lords and had a role in the 2018 Kelsey Grammar comedy, Like Father.

Featured in 10 episodes of the comedy series Love as Dr. Greg Colter.

Tom Wlaschiha

Current Netflix Shows and Movies Starring Tom Wlaschiha

Starred in the Italian Netflix Original movie Rose Island.