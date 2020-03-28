The Best 90s Movies To Watch On Netflix Right Now

The ’90s was an awesome decade for movies and Netflix has over 100 movies to choose from this much-loved decade. Here are our picks at the best movies from the 1990s on Netflix right now.

So where do you start? Well maybe with these classics that are a mix of comedy, family, rom-coms and dramas and action thrillers that should satisfy any 90s cravings you might be having.

Don’t forget, you can find a full list of movies from the 1990s on Netflix in our dedicated list. Also if you missed our post of the best 80s movies on Netflix, go and check that out too.

Hook (1991)

Robin Williams stars as the grown-up Peter Pan who must return to Neverland and save his children from the clutches of Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman).

It takes classic children’s story by J.M Barrie and mixes it up to great effect. It’s pure escapism for all the family that you’ll come back to time and time again and you’ll likely be hearing ‘Bangarang!’ around your home for days after watching it too.

Tremors (1990)

Kevin Bacon leads a ragtag bunch of townsfolk to defeat giant mutated worms that react to tremors on the ground to hunt their prey. Yes, that’s an actual sentence.

Tremors brings together comedy, sci-fi, and horror together in one package and delivers an immensely fun movie.

Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves (1991)

Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman and Cristian Slater star in this blockbuster adaptation of the classic story that was a global hit back in 1991.

The late Alan Rickman is brilliant as the Sheriff of Nottingham being both funny and scary simultaneously.

If you’re looking for an action and adventure movies that all the family will enjoy then Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves is one to add to your watchlist.

If you like your swashbucklers then you can also check out The Mask of Zorro which is also on Netflix right now.

Outbreak (1995)

Everyone has been talking about Contagion, however, another movie that seems fitting for today’s is Outbreak that has been on Netflix’s top 10 list in recent weeks.

Outbreak tells the story of an infected Monkey that gets in the US and infects a small town. The military step in and isolate the town and its inhabitants from the infectious disease.

It then becomes a race against time for an army Colonel to find the Monkey which was released into the wild and save the town from a General who is determined to destroy the town.

With an all-star cast including Dustin Hoffman, Renee Russo, Morgan Freeman, and Donald Sutherland among many it’s a frantic and fascinating movie that will keep you on edge throughout.

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers took the world by storm back in 1997 that resulted in two hit sequels.

The ’60s wonky toothed, British super-spy is frozen after his nemesis Dr. Evil leaves Earth and gets defrosted in the 90’s where he has to thwart Dr. Evils plans whilst also trying to adapt to a changing world.

The tongue in cheek spy comedy caper is chock full of gags, innuendo and slapstick moments as Mike Myers plays both Austin Powers and Dr. Evil brilliantly.

If you are looking for something that will have you laughing throughout then Austin Powers should be the movie for you.

Goldeneye (1995)

Alongside Austin Powers, there are quite a few James Bond movies to choose from too and one of the best of the modern era of Bond movies is Goldeneye.

This was Pierce Brosnan’s first time as the smooth-talking spy and it’s a classic that deserves your attention.

The action is non-stop and takes you all over the place from Russia to the Caribbean and has some amazing action sequences that will keep you hooked throughout.

If you’re a retro gamer you’ll probably want to boot up your Nintendo 64 and play the equally awesome game based on the movie but watch this first before you do!

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Tom Cruise stars as Jerry Maguire, the go-getting Sports Agent who decides that he wants to offer a more personal service to the sports stars he represents so quits the big agency he works for and goes out on his own along with a single mother who joins him (Renne Zellweger).

His one client is played Cuba Gooding Jr. a superstar Quarterback who puts him through his paces throughout.

If you’re missing sports and love a good rom-com then Jerry Maguire should tick all the right boxes for you.

Event Horizon (1997)

Love Horror and Sci-Fi movies then Event Horizon is one to watch.

The Cast includes Laurence Fishbourne (The Matrix) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) as a crew sent to rescue the Event Horizon, a ship that was running a new type of propulsion called a Gravity Drive suddenly appears around Neptune.

Once aboard the empty ship the mystery of what happens unfolds and in some cases takes over the lives of the rescue crew as the Gravity Drive did more than just propel the ship, it opened the gates to another dimension.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption is a prison-based drama starring Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne, a banker who was sentenced to two life sentences for the murder of his wife and lover.

Upon entering prison, he is subjected to brutal attacks, he becomes friends with a convicted smuggler, Red, played by Morgan Freeman and he then helps the prison guards with their finances and with money laundering from the prison library.

The film itself whilst not a big hit upon its cinematic release has since then become a cult classic thanks to its outstanding acting and compelling story throughout.

Goodfellas (1990)

The final movie is a go-to classic Gangster movie.

If you liked The Irishman then you’ll love Goodfellas which stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta and like the Irishman is set over a long period of time from 1955 to the early ’80s.

This epic movie direct by Martin Scorsese is based on a book called Wiseguy and is a violent look into the world of the Mafia and its evolution over time.

If you’re looking for a stylish and cinematic masterpiece then Goodfellas is well worth your time.

What 90’s movies will you be watching on Netflix and what movies from the awesome decade would you like to see available?