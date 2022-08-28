‘The Next 365 Days’ and ‘The Sandman’ Biggest Titles on Netflix This Week

It’s time to see what’s been trending on Netflix over the last 7 days. Every week, we compile the Netflix top 100 consisting of the 50 most popular movies and 50 most popular series of the last week.

Thanks to exclusive data compiled for What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol, we can see which titles picked up the most points in the top 10s worldwide. They gather all the top 10s from around the world assigning points values to each title that gets featured on any given day. At the end of the week, they tot up all the numbers so we can see what trended.

Netflix themselves will put out their equivalent of this list via their top 10 site on Tuesday night. We’ll also get to see the hourly viewing figures for the past week.

Last week, Day Shift and The Sandman took home the top amount of points in the Netflix top 10s.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix This Week: August 28th, 2022

While 365 Days hasn’t quite managed to capture the same kind of attention that the first one gained during 2020 when everyone was locked up indoors, the second and third movies have made an impact on Netflix around the globe. The title, with a full week under its belt, rose from 6 last week to number 1 day.

We also saw the second 365 Days feature in numerous top 10s worldwide, suggesting that people either watched 2 and 3 back-to-back or rewatched number 2 ahead of 3.

Day Shift dropped 2 places with Lili Reinhart’s Look Both Ways having a bit of a resurgence this week in the top 10s.

The Next 365 Days (6044 points) Look Both Ways (5369 points) Day Shift (4114 points) The Mummy (2283 points) Royalteen (2200 points) Purple Hearts (1919 points) The Great Wall (1706 points) Me Time (1673 points) That’s Amor (1123 points) Loving Adults (1066 points) Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar (1038 points) Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (867 points) The Gray Man (842 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (717 points) Inside the Mind of a Cat (556 points) Blood Father (542 points) Darlings (530 points) Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (500 points) Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (485 points) Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga (441 points) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (401 points) The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football (293 points) Nikamma (288 points) Seoul Vibe (275 points) Waist Deep (228 points) Shabaash Mithu (159 points) The Assistant (148 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (127 points) Carter (107 points) Tři Tygři ve filmu: JACKPOT (106 points) Umma (98 points) Edge of Tomorrow (92 points) Dwindle (78 points) Blood Red Sky (78 points) Storks (77 points) Heartsong (76 points) The Rite (71 points) A Stand Worthy of Men (67 points) The Croods: A New Age (66 points) Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (65 points) Bloodshot (63 points) Shadowplay (61 points) Don’t Stop Me Now (60 points) Code 8 (59 points) The Deep End of the Ocean (59 points) Hanna (56 points) 365 Days : This Day (56 points) The Blue Skies at Your Feet (55 points) The Razz Guy (53 points) Code Name: Emperor (51 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix This Week: August 28th, 2022

Thanks to the surprise addition of the bonus episode (which some acted surprised over even though it was announced when Netflix first bought the show) The Sandman is once again the biggest show this week. For those keeping track, that’s the third week running.

We’re still waiting for a season 2 renewal for The Sandman as of publishing, but rumors are that it’s a dead cert it’ll return.

Elsewhere, the limited series Echoes made a strong debut and the Spanish-language soap High Heat took third place.

The Sandman (5361 points) Echoes (4731 points) High Heat (3163 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (3007 points) Never Have I Ever (2931 points) Manifest (2544 points) Stranger Things (1764 points) Alchemy of Souls (1474 points) Kleo (1361 points) Pasión de gavilanes (1182 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (837 points) Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (694 points) Locke & Key (690 points) The Walking Dead (681 points) Selling The OC (637 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (547 points) Zeytin Ağacı (535 points) Partner Track (509 points) Café Minamdang (455 points) Virgin River (440 points) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (410 points) The Girl in the Mirror (403 points) Better Call Saul (403 points) Mo (272 points) Pedro El Escamoso (269 points) Friends (269 points) A Model Family (251 points) The Cuphead Show! (245 points) Delhi Crime (241 points) Power (177 points) Bad Romeo (171 points) Café con aroma de mujer (167 points) Tekken: Bloodline (147 points) The Good Doctor (125 points) Alba (75 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (75 points) School Tales the Series (70 points) The Deadly Affair (62 points) One Piece (58 points) Vincenzo (58 points) The Sea Beyond (55 points) The Blacklist (53 points) Itaewon Class (53 points) A Dream of Splendor (50 points) Oh My Venus (50 points) Insider (50 points) Breaking Bad (49 points) Indian Matchmaking (48 points) Instant Dream Home (41 points) Inventing Anna (41 points)

