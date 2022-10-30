‘The School for Good and Evil’ and ‘From Scratch’ Lead Netflix Top 100 for October 30th

The Netflix charts are upended this week with two new titles topping them and plenty of movement beneath them. The School for Good and Evil wins out on the movie top 10s while From Scratch is the biggest TV show on Netflix this week.

The top 10 tracking site FlixPatrol compiles this list for What’s on Netflix.

They capture the Netflix top 10s from 89 countries globally to give us the top 50 movies and the top 50 series. How are points scored? Well, if a series is in the number 1 spot in Spain, it’s awarded 10 points. If it’s in position 10 on any day, it’s given 1 point. All those points are totaled daily and then on Sunday evening for the weekly top 100.

Missed the Netflix top 100 for last week? Two different titles topped the charts: The Watcher and The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally for Week Ending October 30th

The School for Good and Evil takes the top spot but this will likely be its one and only week topping the charts with the Wednesday addition of The Good Nurse being the number 1 movie in most regions ever since.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow drops to position number 7, while Luckiest Girl Alive continues to pull in strong numbers around the globe following its release in early October.

The School for Good and Evil (6366 points) The Good Nurse (3342 points) 20th Century Girl (2888 points) Luckiest Girl Alive (2287 points) The Chalk Line (2278 points) The Stranger (2151 points) The Curse of Bridge Hollow (1602 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (1522 points) Sing (1256 points) Hellhole (1198 points) Beyond the Universe (825 points) The Boss Baby (816 points) Esposa de Aluguel (698 points) The Little Things (655 points) Black and Blue (611 points) Laal Singh Chaddha (520 points) The Next Three Days (490 points) Dobaaraa (447 points) Silent Night (435 points) Clemency (361 points) Robbing Mussolini (357 points) Wild Is the Wind (350 points) Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (327 points) Father Stu (309 points) Uncharted (284 points) Charlie’s Angels (233 points) Twilight (227 points) Zombie Tidal Wave (214 points) The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (211 points) Barbie: Mermaid Power (209 points) Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (190 points) Spider-Man: Far from Home (183 points) Krishna Vrinda Vihari (177 points) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (177 points) Blonde (168 points) Blackout (165 points) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (134 points) Too Close For Christmas (128 points) Usogui (125 points) Plan A Plan B (105 points) The Net (101 points) 2 Hearts (89 points) Red Notice (82 points) Lost Bullet (78 points) Barbie Epic Road Trip (76 points) Despicable Me 2 (71 points) Jumanji: The Next Level (71 points) Morbius (69 points) Mimořádná událost (66 points) 13 Minutes (66 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally for October 30th, 2022

From Scratch topples Ryan Murphy’s reign in the top 10s with The Watcher falling to position 2 and Dahmer to position 3 this week but the competition is fierce and points wise, they’re all very close to each other.

From Scratch (5393 points) The Watcher (5052 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (4513 points) Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (2720 points) Barbarians (2466 points) Love is Blind (2361 points) Til Money Do Us Part (1440 points) Little Women (1027 points) Dubai Bling (893 points) Sh**ting Stars (747 points) Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (633 points) 28 Days Haunted (582 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (565 points) Pasión de gavilanes (449 points) Shuroop (412 points) Jirisan (401 points) Dynasty (385 points) The Midnight Club (349 points) The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself (335 points) Mismatched (321 points) The Playlist (306 points) Young Lady and Gentleman (300 points) The Sinner (286 points) Family Reunion (281 points) The Empress (270 points) Big Mouth (257 points) High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (242 points) Unsolved Mysteries (229 points) If Only (216 points) SPY x FAMILY (216 points) The Good Doctor (214 points) Missing: The Other Side (190 points) Sagrada familia (182 points) The Mole (181 points) Gang Zielonej Rękawiczki (175 points) Friends (164 points) The Big Bang Theory (162 points) The Blacklist (151 points) Manifest (151 points) Alchemy of Souls (145 points) El Rey, Vicente Fernández (144 points) Pedro El Escamoso (134 points) Cleaning Up (125 points) Love Between Fairy and Devil (117 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (114 points) Café con aroma de mujer (98 points) Man on Pause (89 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (80 points) Love Like the Galaxy (80 points) Flower of Evil (79 points)

Netflix will release its top 10 report on Tuesday at around midday PST, revealing hourly data for the top 40 TV shows and movies.

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.