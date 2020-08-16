Top 10 Movies & Series Around the World This Week on Netflix: August 16th, 2020

Welcome to your weekly recap of the most popular titles on Netflix around the world for the past 7 days! We’ll be taking a look at the global top 10 movies and TV series as well as regional-specific lists such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and any other region that we find interesting.

Note: data is between August 9th to August 16th, 2020. The number to the right of each title is the number of points accrued for the week. 10 points for a first position and 1 point for a 10th position. This means titles added later in the week tend to have less chance to rank well.

Global Top 10 Movies & TV Series This Week

As always with global data, titles that are the most widely available (titles that are licensed globally or Netflix Originals) tend to do better.

Top 10 Movies

Work It (4777 points) The Kissing Booth 2 (2405 points) 365 Days (2281 points) Project Power (1433 points) Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (289 points) Wonder (1150 points) An Easy Girl (857 points) Skyscraper (590 points) Ocean’s 8 (512 points) The Old Guard (509 points)

Top 10 TV Series

The Umbrella Academy (4791 points) Dark Desire (2622 points) The Seven Deadly Sins (2514 points) World’s Most Wanted (2260 points) Locked Up (2135 points) The Rain (1705 points) Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (1270 points) Selling Sunset (1164 points) Good Girls (1041 points) It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (954 points)

United States Top 10 Movies & TV Series This Week

Top 10 Movies

Work It (69) Dennis the Menace (61) The Lost Husband (58) Jurassic Park (51) Mr. Deeds (38) Mr. Peabody & Sherman (32) We Summon the Darkness (28) National Security (27) Project Power (20) Despicable Me (18)

Top 10 TV Series

The Umbrella Academy (79) World’s Most Wanted (64) The Seven Deadly Sins (60) Shameless (51) Selling Sunset (37) Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (33) The Last Dance (22) (Un)Well (22) The Legend of Korra (19) Game On A Comedy Crossover Event (15)

United Kingdom Top 10 Movies & TV Series This Week

Top 10 Movies

Work It (75) Tammy (57) Upgrade (55) Jackass Number Two (42) Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (31) The Mask (30) Incoming (24) The Kissing Booth 2 (23) Project Power (20) Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (16)

Top 10 TV Series

The Umbrella Academy (79) The Fall (70) Selling Sunset (62) World’s Most Wanted (51) Good Girls (43) Serial Killer With Piers Morgan (32) Don’t Tell the Bride (31) Friday Night Dinner (19) Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (16) Dirty John (16)

Other Insights Around the World

In most Spanish speaking (and some Portuguese) regions, Locked Up still remains the number 1 show above The Umbrella Academy. Dark Desire continues to do well too.

In India, the Netflix Original movie Raat Akeli Hai managed to beat out Work It for the week.

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday for more of the top 10s for the past week.