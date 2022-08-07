Top 100 Movies and Series on Netflix This Week: August 7th, 2022

Every week, we bring you the Netflix top 100 where we look at the top 50 movies and the top 50 series on the streaming service fed from top 10 data from all around the globe. We’ve got two newcomers in the two respective lists this week knocking off Stranger Things and The Gray Man who held the top spots last week.

This data comes via FlixPatrol who collects the daily top 10 data in dozens of Netflix regions around the globe. Once collected, they assign points to each show/movie depending on what they’re position is. At the end of the week, we tot up the totals to see what shows and movies bagged the most points.

You can find daily top 10s for a myriad of different Netflix regions via our most popular on Netflix hub, where we’ve just added a few upgrades. We’ve bought back the global daily list and now bring you daily top 10 kids titles.

Top 50 Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Purple Hearts may become one of the most popular romance movies Netflix has ever produced if it continues the run it’s now had over the past week. It takes the top spot away from The Gray Man, which is still strong in most regions but is increasingly looking unlikely to beat Red Notice in the top 10s.

Now into its fifth week on the Netflix top 10s, The Sea Beast has become one, if not the biggest animated movie release from the streamer in history. It’s beat out Wish Dragon in terms of the number of points its picked up in the top 10s and beating The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Vivo.

Purple Hearts (6854 points) The Gray Man (5880 points) The Sea Beast (3122 points) Recurrence (2352 points) Wedding Season (1602 points) Carter (1339 points) Spider-Man: Far from Home (1281 points) Persuasion (1054 points) The Entitled (980 points) Don’t Blame Karma! (869 points) The Man From Toronto (838 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (567 points) Tenet (533 points) 2 Hearts (490 points) Too Old for Fairy Tales (460 points) Darlings (348 points) Interstellar (332 points) Primal Fear (316 points) The Contractor (288 points) Copshop (256 points) Just Like Heaven (240 points) Red Notice (213 points) Incantation (201 points) The Core (196 points) RRR (169 points) A Stand Worthy of Men (167 points) Morbius (164 points) Cosmic Sin (164 points) Foot Fairy (150 points) Buba (144 points) Jaadugar (140 points) Bad Boys for Life (140 points) Memoirs of a Geisha (138 points) Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (130 points) Hustle (127 points) A Cut Above (126 points) Spontaneous (125 points) Let Him Go (121 points) Wonder (118 points) Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl (114 points) Rogue Agent (113 points) Belzebuth (112 points) Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (109 points) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (108 points) Cleveland Abduction (97 points) Jedině Tereza (95 points) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (95 points) The Addams Family (88 points) Clean (82 points) Locked Down (82 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Having a huge second full week on Netflix is the new limited series, Keep Breathing which managed to unseat Stranger Things.

Elsewhere, Virgin River keeps up its pace in its second full week following season 4 hitting.

The most impressive riser in the top 10s this week is undoubtedly the Turkish series, Another Self (also known as Zeytin Ağacı) which managed to snag sixth place on this list. It’s gaining momentum around the world and appearing in Netflix top 10s far beyond just Turkey.

Keep Breathing (5161 points) Stranger Things (4005 points) Manifest (3404 points) Virgin River (2995 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2797 points) Zeytin Ağacı (2310 points) Uncoupled (2068 points) The Sandman (1512 points) Pasión de gavilanes (1318 points) Alchemy of Souls (1273 points) The Most Hated Man on the Internet (1022 points) Alba (984 points) Resident Evil (793 points) Better Call Saul (643 points) Oh My Venus (578 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (560 points) Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (555 points) Justice Served (424 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (422 points) The Good Doctor (347 points) Pedro El Escamoso (344 points) Masaba Masaba (334 points) Remarriage & Desires (277 points) Sell Your Haunted House (242 points) Café Minamdang (235 points) Police University (224 points) Dali & the Cocky Prince (211 points) Backstreet Rookie (200 points) Ghost Doctor (178 points) Rebelde (174 points) Queen of the South (164 points) Business Proposal (160 points) Bom Dia, Verônica (158 points) Café con aroma de mujer (129 points) The Blacklist (121 points) My Roommate Is a Gumiho (109 points) Mom, Don’t Do That! (103 points) The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (94 points) Bad Romeo (79 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (74 points) Graveyard (72 points) Itaewon Class (69 points) Insider (68 points) The Umbrella Academy (67 points) Friends (67 points) SpongeBob SquarePants (66 points) Country Queen (64 points) She (62 points) A Dream of Splendor (59 points) The Sea Beyond (58 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know down below.