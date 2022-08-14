Top 100 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: August 14th, 2022

It’s time for the Netflix top 100. These are the 50 biggest shows and 50 biggest movies that featured in Netflix top 10s around the globe over the past 7 days and Netflix’s big rom-com continues to steal the show while The Sandman rises to number 1.

Missed last week’s top 100? Purple Hearts and Keep Breathing were the two big movies for that week.

This list is compiled using data from FlixPatrol, who collects the daily top 10 data in dozens of Netflix regions around the globe.

You can find daily top 10s for a myriad of different Netflix regions via our most popular on Netflix hub.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Purple Hearts is unstoppable right now and is potentially looking at becoming one of Netflix’s biggest movies of all time if it continues its current trends. Why it’s so popular is hard to nail but as we wrote about in the week, TikTok could be a key reason.

The Korean movie Carter has performed well around the world over the past 7 days managing to push The Gray Man down to position 3.

Purple Hearts (6306 points) Carter (4954 points) The Gray Man (4428 points) Wedding Season (4254 points) Day Shift (1751 points) Darlings (1605 points) The Sea Beast (1444 points) Don’t Blame Karma! (785 points) Code Name: Emperor (732 points) 1917 (679 points) Flight (608 points) Top Gun (569 points) 2 Hearts (482 points) Interstellar (458 points) Spider-Man: Far from Home (407 points) Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (359 points) Dreamkatcher (345 points) Primal Fear (281 points) The Core (262 points) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (245 points) Angel Eyes (233 points) The Heartbreak Kid (230 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (229 points) Locked Down (218 points) Persuasion (206 points) Tenet (196 points) Shabaash Mithu (186 points) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (184 points) Heartsong (182 points) The Wedding Date (163 points) Wonder (154 points) The Man From Toronto (147 points) The Croods: A New Age (125 points) Reclaim (121 points) The Contractor (117 points) Let Him Go (117 points) The Entitled (111 points) American Underdog (111 points) Buba (109 points) RRR (108 points) A Stand Worthy of Men (104 points) The Secret Life of Pets 2 (102 points) 10,000 BC (101 points) The Deep End of the Ocean (96 points) The Outpost (88 points) Uncharted (88 points) When the Bough Breaks (87 points) Jedině Tereza (83 points) The Little Things (79 points) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (77 points)

Top 50 Shows on Netflix Globally This Week

The Sandman made a modest start in terms of viewing hours last week but has continued being the number 1 show in most regions around the world this week.

Last week’s number 1 has dropped dramatically, with Keep Breathing now being at position 5 and likely will drop further next week.

Elsewhere, Extraordinary Attorney Woo continues to be a powerhouse of a show which Netflix gets weekly episodes.

The Sandman (6552 points) Stranger Things (3434 points) Manifest (3245 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2984 points) Keep Breathing (2261 points) Virgin River (2042 points) Locke & Key (1909 points) Zeytin Ağacı (1677 points) Pasión de gavilanes (1269 points) Never Have I Ever (1248 points) Alchemy of Souls (1237 points) Uncoupled (965 points) Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (953 points) Better Call Saul (826 points) I Just Killed My Dad (696 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (558 points) Alba (477 points) The Good Doctor (410 points) Indian Matchmaking (392 points) Oh My Venus (392 points) Pedro El Escamoso (330 points) Café Minamdang (276 points) Instant Dream Home (233 points) Bom Dia, Verônica (224 points) Café con aroma de mujer (184 points) Masaba Masaba (152 points) Business Proposal (143 points) Dali & the Cocky Prince (142 points) School Tales The Series (133 points) Ghost Doctor (133 points) Police University (130 points) Resident Evil (128 points) The Blacklist (127 points) Queen of the South (113 points) The Most Hated Man on the Internet (111 points) Sell Your Haunted House (105 points) Bad Romeo (93 points) SpongeBob SquarePants (92 points) DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (89 points) Remarriage & Desires (89 points) Backstreet Rookie (84 points) Justice Served (83 points) Breaking Bad (82 points) Mom, Don’t Do That! (81 points) My Roommate Is a Gumiho (76 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (73 points) Insider (70 points) Naruto Shippuden (70 points) The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (70 points) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (68 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.