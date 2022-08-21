Top 100 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: August 21st, 2022

Welcome to your end-of-week roundup looking into the 100 most popular shows and movies currently streaming on Netflix worldwide. This top 100 is fed from raw Netflix top 10 data and includes the most popular content between August 14th to August 21st, 2022.

As you may know, Netflix has top 10s displayed within the apps and website. Every region’s top 10s reflects the most popular titles currently streaming. FlixPatrol, an SVOD analytics website, collects the top 10s from around the world, assigning points values to each title featured and then tots them all up for this list here. It paints a good picture of what’s trending globally and could help you pick out what you watch next.

If you want to see the most popular titles on Netflix US this week, check out our end-of-week Netflix US roundup.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Day Shift has its first full week on Netflix and takes home the top points around the world, knocking off Purple Hearts from the top spot from last week.

Look Both Ways takes home the third-place spot aided by the fact that it released earlier in the week but shows promise going into its first full week next.

Day Shift (6526 points) Purple Hearts (4439 points) Look Both Ways (3000 points) The Gray Man (2698 points) Code Name: Emperor (1901 points) The Next 365 Days (1707 points) Royalteen (1386 points) Carter (1154 points) Wedding Season (1076 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (963 points) Darlings (898 points) Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (779 points) River Runs Red (644 points) 1917 (612 points) The Great Wall (605 points) The Sea Beast (597 points) Shabaash Mithu (503 points) Nikamma (467 points) Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (350 points) Inside the Mind of a Cat (343 points) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (320 points) Dreamkatcher (319 points) Top Gun (305 points) The Rite (301 points) Bloodshot (294 points) Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (266 points) The Mummy (234 points) Heartsong (220 points) 2 Hearts (185 points) Edge of Tomorrow (180 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (179 points) The Man with the Iron Fists (157 points) Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar (146 points) The Tax Collector (129 points) Tři Tygři ve filmu: JACKPOT (123 points) Sniper: Assassin’s End (112 points) The Croods: A New Age (107 points) Blood Red Sky (106 points) Godzilla vs. Kong (105 points) The Silencing (96 points) Interstellar (95 points) The Heartbreak Kid (93 points) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (93 points) The Deep End of the Ocean (91 points) Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (89 points) Flight (78 points) The Core (77 points) Waist Deep (77 points) A Stand Worthy of Men (76 points) RRR (70 points)

50 Most Popular Shows on Netflix This Week

The Sandman manages to keep top spot this week despite fierce competition from Never Have I Ever around the globe. It’s ultimately quite close this week, with the two top spots gaining over 5,000 points each. Will The Sandman drop off next week is the big question especially since a bonus episode dropped on Friday.

Elsewhere, no surprises in the rest of the top 10 except Manifest continuing to put in superb performances around the globe. Lots of episodes and seasons that people probably haven’t watched yet are undoubtedly why it’s able to climb so high, but it’s very impressive given that Netflix’s top 10s favor brand-new content.

High Heat is the one to watch, however. The new Spanish procedural (or telenovela as it’s otherwise known elsewhere) is making waves around the globe, including in the United States

The Sandman (5984 points) Never Have I Ever (5434 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (3242 points) Locke & Key (2917 points) Manifest (2863 points) Stranger Things (2507 points) Pasión de gavilanes (1264 points) Zeytin Ağacı (1111 points) Better Call Saul (1091 points) Virgin River (1081 points) High Heat (991 points) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (917 points) Alchemy of Souls (887 points) A Model Family (782 points) Instant Dream Home (728 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (525 points) Echoes (509 points) Indian Matchmaking (506 points) I Just Killed My Dad (453 points) Keep Breathing (360 points) Café Minamdang (342 points) Pedro El Escamoso (308 points) The Good Doctor (268 points) Alba (258 points) Tekken: Bloodline (249 points) School Tales the Series (214 points) Café con aroma de mujer (177 points) Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (172 points) Friends (166 points) Oh My Venus (165 points) Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (164 points) The Cuphead Show! (154 points) Bad Romeo (137 points) The Blacklist (112 points) Breaking Bad (77 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (74 points) Business Proposal (66 points) Itaewon Class (64 points) Insider (60 points) A Dream of Splendor (59 points) Bom Dia, Verônica (57 points) The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (54 points) The Sea Beyond (53 points) One Piece (53 points) Uncoupled (52 points) Mom, Don’t Do That! (51 points) DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (51 points) Graveyard (48 points) The First Nanny (46 points) The Girl in the Mirror (46 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.