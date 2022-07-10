Top 100 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: July 10th, 2022

Welcome along to another rundown of the Netflix top 100, where we collaborate with FlixPatrol to compile the list of the most popular titles on Netflix from around the globe using the daily top 10s. Stranger Things retakes the top spot away from The Umbrella Academy, while The Man From Toronto holds on to the top spot when it comes to movies.

Netflix themselves will give us more top 10 data on Tuesday with the release of hourly data for the most-watched shows (split into English and non-English) and movies (again, split into English and non-English). That data will be available via Netflix’s top 10 site, plus you can browse individual titles’ performances via our Netflix top 10 browser.

Top 50 Shows on Netflix This Week

The Umbrella Academy dropped to second place this week due to the return of Stranger Things, with the final two episodes that complete volume 2 having their first full week on Netflix.

Elsewhere, Manifest saw a huge rise in points picked up this week, with the show doing well in some of the regions that have only just received the first three seasons. Man Vs Bee takes third place (up from fourth last week) despite gathering fewer points (the points were heavily concentrated on the top 2 titles).

Korean series are doing well this week with Ghost Doctor doing well in regions where it’s available, and the newly available Extraordinary Attorney Woo also making a strong impact.

Stranger Things (6964 points) The Umbrella Academy (4757 points) Man Vs Bee (2314 points) Manifest (2123 points) Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (1661 points) Peaky Blinders (1491 points) Ghost Doctor (1435 points) Yo soy Betty la fea (1010 points) Alchemy of Souls (854 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (720 points) Queen of the South (707 points) Control Z (700 points) Pirate Gold of Adak Island (660 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (644 points) Pedro El Escamoso (638 points) Pasión de gavilanes (605 points) Café con aroma de mujer (602 points) Boo, Bitch (498 points) The Longest Night (481 points) Intimidad (453 points) Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (432 points) The Blacklist (363 points) Malverde: The Patron Saint (361 points) Snowflake Mountain (342 points) She (325 points) The Good Doctor (299 points) You Don’t Know Me (293 points) Boys Over Flowers (290 points) Vikings (276 points) Money Heist (259 points) The Upshaws (228 points) Our Blues (210 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (202 points) Better Call Saul (193 points) First Kill (184 points) Business Proposal (164 points) 2020 (156 points) S.W.A.T. (148 points) Who Rules The World (140 points) Capitani (129 points) Cafe.Minamdang (129 points) SPY x FAMILY (129 points) New Amsterdam (115 points) The Secret (112 points) Lucifer (108 points) Paw Patrol (106 points) Rhythm + Flow: France (101 points) As The Crow Flies (99 points) Vinland Saga (95 points) The Adventures of Paddington (91 points)

Top 50 Movies on Netflix This Week

The big Sony acquisition of the summer in the form of Kevin Hart’s action-comedy The Man From Toronto clings onto the top spot but notably has begun falling off reducing its point tally from 6,867 to 5,241.

Netflix’s big global debut for last week, The Sea Beast, managed to get fourth place despite only having three days to gather points. Where it lands next week will be interesting. We’ve seen animated titles tend to have long-legs so we’ll see if that’s the case again here.

Love & Gelato continues to quietly pull in decent numbers week to week.

The Man From Toronto (5241 points) Girl in the Picture (1755 points) Love & Gelato (1684 points) The Sea Beast (1566 points) Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (1318 points) American Made (1233 points) Hustle (1189 points) Grand Isle (1135 points) Homefront (968 points) American Assassin (906 points) Major (890 points) Dangerous Liaisons (779 points) The Legend of Tarzan (686 points) Last Knights (630 points) The Snowman (596 points) Constantine (576 points) Glamour Girls (528 points) The Mystery of Her (462 points) Spiderhead (443 points) Radio (417 points) Operation Romeo (416 points) Wonder Woman (414 points) Mine (410 points) My Little Big Man (393 points) Primal Fear (386 points) Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (381 points) The Last Castle (377 points) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (359 points) Conor McGregor: Notorious (342 points) Sicario (331 points) Jumanji: The Next Level (313 points) The Reader (287 points) Serenity (272 points) Terminator Genisys (256 points) The Way Back (247 points) The Craigslist Killer (230 points) Sniper: Assassin’s End (226 points) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (221 points) RRR (220 points) Nowhere to Run (212 points) Blasted (207 points) Company of Heroes (205 points) Anek (202 points) CHiPS (176 points) Sabotage (159 points) Midway (146 points) The Jackal (141 points) Georgetown (141 points) Sing 2 (137 points) My Spy (132 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.