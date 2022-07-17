Top 100 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: July 17th, 2022

What are the 50 most popular movies and 50 most popular shows on Netflix right now? We’ve got the answer as we bring you the Netflix top 100 for the week ending July 17th, 2022.

All data here is provided by FlixPatrol which compiles the daily Netflix top 10s from dozens of countries around the world and assigns points values to each position.

As a result of this method of devising popularity, we get to see the shows and movies that have racked up the most points around the world. Of course, titles with more region availability tend to rank better, so this list is far from perfect but still a good indication of what’s being watched.

Netflix releases its own top 10 data every Tuesday at around 8 PM GMT, including hourly figures. This week we’ll be keeping a close eye on Resident Evil, hoping it can do the numbers to get a second season.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

The Man From Toronto is knocked off the top spot from last week by The Sea Beast, which has now had its first full week on the platform. Last week, the title debuted fourth on the top 10s, but with the extra days and no doubt plenty of repeat viewings, it rose to the top spot. The movie picked up 33.52 million hours watched in its first three days and is undoubtedly going to be higher this week.

Elsewhere, Persuasion, which has been critically panned by both critics and audiences alike, has debuted as the sixth most popular title on Netflix for the past week.

The zombie Spanish-language movie Netflix acquired from Sony debuts at number 5.

The Sea Beast (6791 points) Dangerous Liaisons (3670 points) Girl in the Picture (3268 points) The Man From Toronto (3239 points) Valley of the Dead (2392 points) Persuasion (1521 points) Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (1173 points) American Made (1151 points) Incantation (1050 points) American Assassin (1000 points) Under the Amalfi Sun (744 points) L’assassin de ma fille (636 points) The Legend of Tarzan (546 points) Sicario (485 points) Hustle (443 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (436 points) The Snowman (408 points) Major (406 points) Ante… Sundaraniki! (337 points) The Back-Up Plan (316 points) Mine (315 points) Radio (307 points) Grand Isle (235 points) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (225 points) Primal Fear (210 points) The Crime (203 points) Hurdang (196 points) Black and Blue (185 points) Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (173 points) Dear Friend (172 points) Yuppies versus Stooges (158 points) Love & Gelato (154 points) Constantine (151 points) Uncharted (147 points) Jaadugar (145 points) Beautiful Creatures (130 points) Sing 2 (126 points) RRR (125 points) CHiPS (119 points) The Last Castle (117 points) Just Mercy (114 points) Wonder Woman (109 points) Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (103 points) Tom & Jerry (101 points) Homefront (96 points) The Equalizer 2 (90 points) Creed II (88 points) Conor McGregor: Notorious (87 points) My Spy (84 points) 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (83 points)

Top 50 TV Shows on Netflix Globally This Week

Since May 27th, only one show has managed to knock Stranger Things from the top spot, with that being The Umbrella Academy for a single week. Nothing comes close again this week, but its point share is slowly declining as time passes.

The Umbrella Academy clings onto the second spot, and Manifest (just added to a slew of new Netflix regions) sticks to the number 4 spot.

Newcomer Resident Evil has had a strong start on the Netflix top 10s since its addition on Friday and got to position 5 despite only having three days to acquire points.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight has also made a strong start since its addition last week, being the eighth most popular title on Netflix globally this week.

Stranger Things (6429 points) The Umbrella Academy (3025 points) The Longest Night (2661 points) Manifest (2377 points) Resident Evil (2334 points) Boo, Bitch (2097 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (1456 points) Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (1310 points) Ghost Doctor (1166 points) Alchemy of Souls (1136 points) Control Z (824 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (715 points) Man Vs Bee (690 points) Pasión de gavilanes (640 points) Pedro El Escamoso (626 points) Café con aroma de mujer (567 points) Capitani (521 points) Peaky Blinders (491 points) Alba (483 points) How to Change Your Mind (477 points) She Would Never Know (441 points) Queen of the South (427 points) D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (418 points) Better Call Saul (324 points) Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (311 points) Vikings (285 points) The Good Doctor (277 points) The Blacklist (265 points) How To Build a Sex Room (250 points) Boys Over Flowers (232 points) She (230 points) Vinland Saga (227 points) S.W.A.T. (225 points) The 100 (206 points) Cafe.Minamdang (197 points) Big Timber (174 points) Remarriage & Desires (167 points) Malverde: The Patron Saint (161 points) Our Blues (152 points) Intimidad (127 points) Yo soy Betty la fea (124 points) Business Proposal (120 points) Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (113 points) Sin senos sí hay paraíso (110 points) New Amsterdam (104 points) Animal Kingdom (98 points) Money Heist (91 points) 2020 (90 points) Who Rules The World (89 points) Graveyard (87 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.