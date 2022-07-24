Top 100 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: July 24th, 2022

An interesting week for the Netflix top 10s as for the second time since season 4 volume 1 dropped, Stranger Things is no longer the top dog in the TV charts. Netflix’s big animated movie The Sea Beast continues to do well, but its time at the top could soon come to a swift end.

This list uses data compiled and collected by FlixPatrol who nabs all the raw top 10 data every day from most regions around the world and assigns points to each position. This list then takes the top 50 movies and the top 50 shows so we can see what exactly has featured the most and gathered the most points in the Netflix top 10s.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

The Sea Beast dominated the top 10 charts once again this week but its reign will almost certainly be coming to an end with a hot new competitor picking up plenty of points over the weekend and no doubt will going into next week.

We’re referring to The Gray Man which dropped onto Netflix globally on Friday. It’s Netflix’s big summer 2022 blockbuster movie and with a big advertising campaign for the movie playing out as I type, it’s likely going to be one of Netflix’s biggest movies in history. Will it be able to topple Red Notice (the current number 1 movie in terms of hours watched in the first 28 days) we’ll have to wait and find out.

The Sea Beast (5968 points) Persuasion (5589 points) The Man From Toronto (2362 points) The Gray Man (1777 points) Dangerous Liaisons (1502 points) Girl in the Picture (1316 points) Valley of the Dead (1104 points) Clean (1074 points) Incantation (953 points) Daughter of the Wolf (905 points) Too Old for Fairy Tales (876 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (794 points) Under the Amalfi Sun (786 points) Live Is Life (774 points) Black and Blue (738 points) American Made (560 points) Jaadugar (504 points) Hustle (479 points) Vaashi (451 points) L’assassin de ma fille (407 points) Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (396 points) Godse (387 points) 2 Hearts (377 points) American Assassin (349 points) Yuppies versus Stooges (267 points) A Stand Worthy of Men (256 points) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (228 points) The Crime (225 points) The Best of Enemies (204 points) The Whole Nine Yards (191 points) Uncharted (188 points) Hunter Killer (187 points) Major (168 points) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (163 points) The Hunt (161 points) He’s Just Not That Into You (154 points) The Snowman (142 points) Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (123 points) Here Today (120 points) Hep Yek 4: Bela Okuma Altan (118 points) Tenet (117 points) The Father (113 points) Sing 2 (101 points) Grimsby (99 points) Ante… Sundaraniki! (92 points) Fast & Feel Love (92 points) Punisher: War Zone (85 points) Homefront (82 points) The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (81 points) RRR (78 points)

Top 50 Shows on Netflix Globally This Week

Since Stranger Things season 4 debuted on Netflix with its first volume at the end of May only The Umbrella Academy has managed to knock the show off the top spot but that’s now joined by a second show in the form of Resident Evil.

Despite abysmal reviews from fans and critics, the show seems to be at the very least getting people to click on it and check it out. Will there be enough completions to justify the show getting a second season? Time will tell.

Stranger Things drops to second, with the show still managing to hold onto the top 3 positions in the majority of regions around the world.

Last week’s addition of Alba is the surprise of the list in our opinion. The Spanish Netflix exclusive (it aired in Spain on a rival streamer last year) gained momentum throughout the week, allowing it to get #3 on our list.

Resident Evil (5661 points) Stranger Things (5183 points) Alba (3937 points) Manifest (3208 points) Virgin River (2388 points) Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (2341 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (1794 points) Remarriage & Desires (1378 points) The Umbrella Academy (1272 points) Alchemy of Souls (944 points) Pasión de gavilanes (818 points) Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (641 points) Ghost Doctor (610 points) Backstreet Rookie (575 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (500 points) Better Call Saul (476 points) D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (460 points) Pedro El Escamoso (421 points) Boo, Bitch (386 points) The Longest Night (352 points) The Good Doctor (344 points) Café con aroma de mujer (261 points) Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (238 points) Big Timber (207 points) The Blacklist (201 points) Oh My Venus (196 points) How to Change Your Mind (178 points) The White Princess (162 points) S.W.A.T. (143 points) Mom, Don’t Do That! (139 points) Country Queen (136 points) Vikings (123 points) Cafe.Minamdang (120 points) She (120 points) Queen of the South (119 points) Farzar (111 points) Capitani (108 points) Sintonia (107 points) Boys Over Flowers (102 points) My Roommate Is a Gumiho (96 points) Animal Kingdom (89 points) The 100 (86 points) Young Sheldon (86 points) Peaky Blinders (86 points) New Amsterdam (84 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (77 points) She Would Never Know (76 points) Itaewon Class (70 points) Graveyard (67 points) The White Queen (65 points)

We’ll be back next weekend looking at the top 100 for the week, plus we’ll also look at the winners and losers of July 2022. That will include the monthly top 50s for TV, movies and kids.