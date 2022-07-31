Top 100 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: July 31st, 2022

Netflix’s top 10s allow us to have an insight into what’s trending on Netflix around the world but when you compile all the top 10s, we’re able to bring you the Netflix top 100 broken down into the top 50 movies and top 50 shows. Here are the movies and shows that picked up the most points between July 24th and July 31st, 2022.

As a reminder, last week Resident Evil was the biggest TV show and The Sea Beast was the biggest movie.

This data is provided to What’s on Netflix exclusively by FlixPatrol. They track all the top 10s on Netflix around the globe (where they’re available) and assign points based on what titles feature in the top 10 and how high up they feature.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix This Week Globally

As predicted, The Gray Man shot to the top of the Netflix top 10 charts around the world and will no doubt be a strong performer over the weeks to come. It doesn’t, however, look like it’s currently onto beat out Red Notice when it comes to the most viewing hours within the first 28 days of release but there’s still a long way to go.

The Sea Beast continues to perform well around the globe after being on the service for a few weeks now, likely aided by repeat viewing, which is common with animation movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped on multiple Netflix regions this week, which is undoubtedly why that has managed to garner the 7th spot on this list.

The Gray Man (7063 points) The Sea Beast (5323 points) Persuasion (3669 points) Too Old for Fairy Tales (2212 points) The Man From Toronto (1910 points) Recurrence (1558 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (862 points) Purple Hearts (734 points) Clean (676 points) Daughter of the Wolf (638 points) Incantation (631 points) Line of Duty (622 points) Foot Fairy (558 points) Dangerous Liaisons (549 points) Girl in the Picture (520 points) A Stand Worthy of Men (467 points) Black and Blue (462 points) 2 Hearts (442 points) Hustle (426 points) Live Is Life (377 points) Let Him Go (297 points) American Made (280 points) Jaadugar (270 points) Bad Boys for Life (256 points) Ghostbusters: Afterlife (232 points) The Widows of Thursdays (226 points) Godse (210 points) Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (193 points) Red Notice (179 points) My Village People (176 points) Valley of the Dead (170 points) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (161 points) Vaashi (142 points) Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl (139 points) The Whole Nine Yards (137 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (137 points) The Best of Enemies (124 points) Under the Amalfi Sun (122 points) He’s Just Not That Into You (118 points) The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (117 points) Sing 2 (113 points) Here Today (111 points) Aline (109 points) The War with Grandpa (108 points) Shrek (106 points) Yuppies versus Stooges (99 points) Fast & Feel Love (99 points) The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (98 points) The Hunt (98 points) RRR (98 points)

Top 50 Shows on Netflix This Week Globally

Despite showing signs of slowing down, Stranger Things has still managed to top the charts around the world enough to take home the top points haul this week but Virgin River certainly came close to being the top dog.

Resident Evil dropped two places this week. It scored 5,661 points last week and is down to 3,434 points this week. We’re still awaiting renewal news for a second season but this past week will likely be very important for the show’s future.

Manifest continues to take home a good haul of points with the series continuing to add its first three seasons in more regions around the world.

Stranger Things (4812 points) Virgin River (4737 points) Resident Evil (3434 points) Alba (3343 points) Manifest (3008 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2540 points) Pasión de gavilanes (1327 points) Remarriage & Desires (1207 points) Keep Breathing (1147 points) Alchemy of Souls (1089 points) The Most Hated Man on the Internet (844 points) Oh My Venus (791 points) Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (754 points) The Umbrella Academy (632 points) Better Call Saul (589 points) Backstreet Rookie (554 points) Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (509 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (466 points) Ghost Doctor (382 points) Rebelde (376 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (353 points) Pedro El Escamoso (352 points) Zeytin Ağacı (315 points) The Good Doctor (308 points) Sell Your Haunted House (282 points) Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (256 points) Blown Away (208 points) Café con aroma de mujer (181 points) The White Princess (179 points) Police University (174 points) The Blacklist (149 points) Café Minamdang (143 points) Dali & the Cocky Prince (139 points) Mom, Don’t Do That! (126 points) My Roommate Is a Gumiho (123 points) S.W.A.T. (114 points) She (95 points) Animal Kingdom (90 points) The Walking Dead (89 points) Country Queen (83 points) Vikings (82 points) Boo, Bitch (79 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (74 points) Itaewon Class (72 points) The Spanish Princess (70 points) Young Sheldon (69 points) Bad Romeo (68 points) Friends (67 points) Peaky Blinders (66 points) Uncoupled (64 points)

