Top 100 Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week: July 3rd, 2022

Stranger Things has been knocked off the top spot this week by the new kid on the block although be warned, The Umbrella Academy’s reign at the top of the Netflix charts will likely come to a swift end. Here are the top 100 movies and shows according to Netflix’s top 10s for the week ending July 3rd, 2022.

As a reminder, Netflix themselves will release their own viewership figures via the top 10 website on Tuesday evening at around 8 PM BST. As always, this data is provided to What’s on Netflix via FlixPatrol.com.

This list is compiled by assigning points to titles listed in the respective Netflix top 10 movies and series lists from dozens of countries lists from around the world. We then compile all the numbers and bring you the top 50 movies and shows.

Naturally, Netflix Originals do better on this list compared to licensed titles given their availability around the world.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

The Man From Toronto beats out last week’s top movie Spiderhead which drops to position four this week (and has overall scored fairly mediocre viewing hours too).

The Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson-led action-thriller looks like it’s connected with audiences around the world despite scoring fairly poorly with viewers and critics alike.

The first non-Netflix Original movie to feature on the movie list is Homefront starring Jason Statham which was added to a slew of Latin American countries this week and shot to the top of the charts.

Also interesting on this list is Sing 2 which is dominating the Netflix US charts but given it’s only available there, only ranks #46 on our list.

The Man From Toronto (6867 points) Love & Gelato (5074 points) Hustle (3493 points) Spiderhead (2734 points) Glamour Girls (2112 points) Blasted (1039 points) Homefront (913 points) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (820 points) S.W.A.T.: Firefight (815 points) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (707 points) Anek (690 points) Halftime (646 points) Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (576 points) Doom of Love (563 points) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (488 points) Jumanji: The Next Level (440 points) RRR (386 points) Kuttavum Shikshayum (383 points) Heart Parade (373 points) Last Knights (269 points) Interceptor (254 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (228 points) The Wrath of God (223 points) The Long Road to War (199 points) Twilight (184 points) My Little Big Man (182 points) Crazy About Work (181 points) Gangubai Kathiawadi (164 points) Deadlock (163 points) Constantine (161 points) The Gentlemen (158 points) Burnt (146 points) The Reader (144 points) Django Unchained (137 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (131 points) Spiral: From the Book of Saw (118 points) Senior Year (108 points) CBI 5: The Brain (104 points) The Comeback Trail (99 points) Nowhere to Run (99 points) Cult of Chucky (97 points) Top Gun (92 points) BrightBurn (90 points) The Humans & the Mongoose (86 points) Centauro (83 points) Sing 2 (83 points) Georgetown (83 points) In Our Prime (80 points) Company of Heroes (80 points) Wild Card (80 points)

Top 50 TV Shows on Netflix Globally This Week

The Umbrella Academy manages to knock off Stranger Things from the top spot but given we’ve just seen Volume 2 launch onto the service, it’s time at the top may be short-lived. By most accounts, season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is the series best season yet and many will no doubt question the strategy in releasing it so close to another batch of Stranger Things episodes.

Elsewhere, international series like Money Heist: Korea continues to do good numbers around the globe.

The Umbrella Academy (6219 points) Stranger Things (5503 points) Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (4492 points) Man Vs Bee (4273 points) Peaky Blinders (2085 points) Ghost Doctor (1234 points) Yo soy Betty la fea (983 points) Snowflake Mountain (898 points) You Don’t Know Me (846 points) Intimidad (668 points) Pedro El Escamoso (635 points) Alchemy of Souls (623 points) First Kill (551 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (523 points) She (485 points) Malverde: The Patron Saint (445 points) Pasión de gavilanes (436 points) The Blacklist (405 points) Café con aroma de mujer (405 points) Manifest (321 points) Boys Over Flowers (310 points) Our Blues (299 points) Pirate Gold of Adak Island (296 points) SPY x FAMILY (292 points) Money Heist (288 points) As The Crow Flies (267 points) The Good Doctor (258 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (240 points) Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (231 points) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (195 points) Who Rules The World (183 points) Rhythm + Flow: France (182 points) 2020 (171 points) The Upshaws (167 points) Queen of the South (149 points) Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (147 points) The Hidden Lives of Pets (141 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (138 points) Kärlek & Anarki (131 points) Queen (112 points) The Secret (112 points) Graveyard (94 points) My Liberation Notes (82 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (75 points) Cafe.Minamdang (71 points) Business Proposal (70 points) 2 Good 2 Be True (66 points) All of Us are Dead (65 points) Paw Patrol (64 points) Bridgerton (63 points)

