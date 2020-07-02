Top 100 Movies on Netflix: July 2020

Welcome to our new look top movies listing. Our selection has risen from 50 to 100 of the best comedy, action, romantic, sci-fi and animated movies currently streaming on Netflix. We update this list every month with the new movies that have been added to Netflix.
The list reflects the movies with the highest external ratings so we take no credit for which movies are included. And gone are the opinionated summaries. But we continue to value your comments. Let us know what you think.
100. The Wicker Man – 1973
Directed by: Robin Hardy
Starring: Edward Woodward, Britt Ekland, Christopher Lee, Diane Cilento
Running time: 88 minutes
Pious detective Neil Howie gets more than he bargained for when he probes a young girl’s disappearance in this harrowing psychological thriller.
99. Addicted to Life – 2014
Directed by: Thierry Donard
Starring: Matt Annetts, Wille Lindberg, Jesse Richman, Mathias Wyss
Running time: 90 mins
Chasing extreme challenges, athletic daredevils test their limits in various environments from giant waves to snowy slopes around the world.
98. I’m No Longer Here – 2019
Directed by: Fernando Frias
Starring: Juan Daniel Garcia TreviÃ±o, Xueming Angelina Chen, Brandon Stanton, Federico Mallet
Running time: 105 min
A terrible misunderstanding with a local gang sends 17-year-old Ulises, leader of a group hooked on cumbia music, across the border to save his life.
97. Happy as Lazzaro – 2018
Directed by: Alice Rohrwacher
Starring: Adriano Tardiolo, Agnese Graziani, Alba Rohrwacher, Luca Chikovani
Running time: 127 minutes
Purehearted teen Lazzaro is content living as a sharecropper in rural Italy, but an unlikely friendship with the marquise’s son will change his world.
96. The Florida Project – 2017
Directed by: Sean Baker
Starring: Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Rivera
Running time: 111 minutes
A mischievous 6-year-old finds the magic in her own circumstances while living with her troubled mom in a budget motel near Disney World.
95. The Two Popes – 2019
Directed by: Fernando Meirelles
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan MinujÃn
Running time: 125 minutes
At a key turning point for the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI forms a surprising friendship with the future Pope Francis. Inspired by true events.
94. Mr. Church – 2016
Directed by: Bruce Beresford
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Britt Robertson, Natascha McElhone, Xavier Samuel
Running time: 105 minutes
A temporary personal chef, a terminally ill single mother and her young daughter form an unlikely bond that redefines the meaning of family.
93. Hell or High Water – 2016
Directed by: David Mackenzie
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gil Birmingham
Running time: 102 minutes
In a desperate bid to save their family ranch, two brothers stage a series of clever bank robberies with a pair of Texas Rangers in hot pursuit.
92. Heneral Luna – 2015
Directed by: Jerrold Tarog
Starring: John Arcilla, Mon Confiado, Arron Villaflor, Joem Bascon
Running time: 118 minutes
In the 1890s, Gen. Antonio Luna leads the fight for independence from the U.S. during the Philippine-American War. Prequel to “Goyo: The Boy General.”
91. Boy and the World – 2013
Directed by: AlÃª Abreu
Starring: VinÃcius Garcia, Felipe Zilse, AlÃª Abreu, Lu Horta
Running time: 80 minutes
Young Cuca leaves his idyllic village on a grand adventure to find his father, who has traveled to the city seeking work.
90. End of Watch – 2012
Directed by: David Ayer
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael PeÃ±a, Natalie Martinez, Anna Kendrick
Running time: 108 minutes
Officers Taylor and Zavala patrol the streets of South Central Los Angeles, an area of the city ruled by gangs and riddled with drug violence.
89. A Single Man – 2009
Directed by: Tom Ford
Starring: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult, Ginnifer Goodwin
Running time: 100 minutes
This stream-of-consciousness drama centers on a day in the life of a gay college professor who’s reeling from his longtime lover’s recent death.
88. Despicable Me – 2010
Directed by: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud
Starring: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews
Running time: 94 minutes
Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.
87. Beyond the Mat – 1999
Directed by: Barry W. Blaustein
Starring:
Running time: 102 minutes
Documentarian Barry Blaustein exposes the fascinating reality of pro wrestling through sobering interviews and eye-opening footage.
86. Y Tu Mama Tambien – 2001
Directed by: Alfonso CuarÃ³n
Starring: Maribel VerdÃº, Gael GarcÃa Bernal, Diego Luna, Daniel GimÃ©nez Cacho
Running time: 105 minutes
When rich teens Tenoch and Julio meet the alluring, older Luisa, they try to impress her with stories of a road trip, then convince her to join them.
85. Minority Report – 2002
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow
Running time: 145 minutes
In the late 21st century, when technology can predict crimes before they’re committed, a top “Precrime” cop is targeted for a murder charge.
84. Blow – 2001
Directed by: Ted Demme
Starring: Johnny Depp, PenÃ©lope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths
Running time: 123 minutes
Cocaine smuggler George rises from poverty to become one of the biggest drug dealers in America before his eventual downfall.
83. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 1984
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Amrish Puri, Roshan Seth
Running time: 118 minutes
Indiana Jones, his young sidekick and a spoiled songbird get more than they bargained for when they go to India in search of a missing magical stone.
82. ROMA – 2018
Directed by: Alfonso CuarÃ³n
Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira
Running time: 134 minutes
Oscar winner Alfonso CuarÃ³n delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of a domestic worker’s journey set against domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico.
81. The Breadwinner – 2017
Directed by: Nora Twomey
Starring: Saara Chaudry, Soma Bhatia, Ali Badshah, Shaista Latif
Running time: 93 minutes
A courageous 11-year-old Afghan girl disguises herself as a boy and takes on odd jobs to provide for her family when her father is arrested.
80. The Little Prince – 2015
Directed by: Mark Osborne
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Mackenzie Foy, Rachel McAdams, Riley Osborne
Running time: 106 minutes
When an overscheduled girl befriends an eccentric aviator, he regales her with tales about the adventures of an unusual boy who lives on an asteroid.
79. Ex Machina – 2015
Directed by: Alex Garland
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno
Running time: 108 minutes
A coder at a tech company wins a week-long retreat at the compound of his company’s CEO, where he’s tasked with testing a new artificial intelligence.
78. The Theory of Everything – 2014
Directed by: James Marsh
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson
Running time: 123 minutes
As his esteem grows in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking’s body is ravaged by ALS, forcing his increasing dependence on his devoted wife, Jane.
77. Blue Is the Warmest Color – 2013
Directed by: Abdellatif Kechiche
Starring: LÃ©a Seydoux, AdÃ¨le Exarchopoulos, Salim Kechiouche, AurÃ©lien Recoing
Running time: 179 minutes
Determined to fall in love, 15-year-old Adele is focused on boys. But it’s a blue-haired girl she meets on the street who really piques her interest.
76. Fire in the Blood – 2012
Directed by: Dylan Mohan Gray
Starring: William Hurt
Running time: 83 minutes
Dylan Mohan Gray examines Africa’s AIDS crisis and activists’ battle with pharmaceutical companies to make life-saving HIV drugs more affordable.
75. Silver Linings Playbook – 2012
Directed by: David O. Russell
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver
Running time: 122 minutes
After a stint in a mental hospital, Pat moves in with his parents and tries to win back his wife, until he meets a woman who’s as unstable as he is.
74. Undefeated – 2011
Directed by: Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin
Starring: Montrail ‘Money’ Brown, O.C. Brown, Bill Courtney, Chavis Daniels
Running time: 113 minutes
An inspirational profile of an inner-city high school football team’s valiant effort to reach the school’s first-ever playoff game.
73. The Social Network – 2010
Directed by: David Fincher
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer
Running time: 120 minutes
Director David Fincher’s biographical drama chronicles the meteoric rise of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from Harvard sophomore to Internet superstar.
72. Frost/Nixon – 2008
Directed by: Ron Howard
Starring: Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Sam Rockwell, Kevin Bacon
Running time: 122 min
This drama centers on a series of revelatory television interviews between British talk show host David Frost and former President Richard Nixon.
71. Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro: Special Edition – 1979
Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki
Starring: Yasuo Yamada, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Eiko Masuyama, Makio Inoue
Running time: 99 minutes
Lupin, his sidekick Jigen and the samurai warrior Goemon set out to take over an evil counterfeit operation at Count Cagliostro’s fortress.
70. Zodiac – 2007
Directed by: David Fincher
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards
Running time: 157 minutes
A political cartoonist, a crime reporter and a pair of cops investigate San Francisco’s infamous Zodiac Killer in this thriller based on a true story.
69. Kung Fu Hustle – 2004
Directed by: Stephen Chow
Starring: Stephen Chow, Yuen Wah, Yuen Qiu, Lam Chi-chung
Running time: 98 minutes
Sing, a mobster in 1940s China, longs to be as cool as the formally clad Axe Gang, a band of killers who rule Hong Kong, but can only pretend.
68. The Last Samurai – 2003
Directed by: Edward Zwick
Starring: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Timothy Spall, Billy Connolly
Running time: 154 minutes
An American hired to instruct the Japanese army in the ways of modern warfare soon learns to respect the samurai that he has been ordered to destroy.
67. As Good as It Gets – 1997
Directed by: James L. Brooks
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear, Cuba Gooding Jr.
Running time: 138 minutes
The structured world of a sour, obsessive-compulsive author crumbles when he’s drawn into the lives of a stressed-out single mom and his gay neighbor.
66. Philadelphia – 1993
Directed by: Jonathan Demme
Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Mary Steenburgen
Running time: 125 minutes
Philadelphia attorney Andrew Beckett launches a wrongful termination suit against his law firm when they fire him because he’s gay and HIV-positive.
65. Malcolm X – 1992
Directed by: Spike Lee
Starring: Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Spike Lee, Albert Hall
Running time: 201 minutes
Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated film illuminates the life of black nationalist Malcolm X, following him from his early days to his conversion to Islam.
64. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – 2020
Directed by: Nicole Newnham, James Lebrecht
Starring:
Running time: 108 minutes
A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes a group of teens with disabilities to help build a movement, forging a new path toward greater equality.
63. In This Corner of the World – 2016
Directed by: Sunao Katabuchi
Starring: Non, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba, Minori Omi
Running time: 129 minutes
Suzu marries into a family living outside of Hiroshima and quickly settles into her new life, until World War II challenges her ability to survive.
62. My Life as a Zucchini – 2016
Directed by: Claude Barras
Starring: Gaspard Schlatter, Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud, Michel Vuillermoz
Running time: 67 minutes
A 9-year-old boy finds his life upended when he’s sent to live in an orphanage in this stop-motion animated tale of loss, friendship and young love.
61. The Hateful Eight – 2015
Directed by: Quentin Tarantino
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins
Running time: 167 minutes
Years after the Civil War, a bounty hunter and his captive are waylaid by a Wyoming blizzard and hole up in a way station with six dicey strangers.
60. Amy – 2015
Directed by: Asif Kapadia
Starring: Amy Winehouse
Running time: 127 minutes
Rare home videos and interviews with Amy Winehouse’s inner circle offer an intimate look at her journey from charismatic teen to troubled star.
59. About Time – 2013
Directed by: Richard Curtis
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Margot Robbie
Running time: 123 minutes
When Tim learns that the men in his family can travel in time and change their own lives, he decides to go back and win the woman of his dreams.
58. Drive – 2011
Directed by: Nicolas Winding Refn
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks
Running time: 100 minutes
A Hollywood stuntman and getaway driver is lured from his isolated life by a lovely neighbor — until her violent husband is released from prison.
57. Forks Over Knives – 2011
Directed by: Lee Fulkerson
Starring:
Running time: 96 minutes
According to the research of two food scientists, the popularity of processed foods has led to epidemic rates of obesity, diabetes and other diseases.
56. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas – 2008
Directed by: Mark Herman
Starring: David Hayman, David Thewlis, Jack Scanlon, Jim Norton
Running time: 94 minutes
When his family moves from Berlin to Poland, a young boy befriends a boy who lives on the other side of the fence, unaware he’s a Jewish prisoner.
55. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – 2008
Directed by: David Fincher
Starring: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond
Running time: 166 minutes
David Fincher directs this Oscar-nominated tale of Benjamin Button, a man who was born old and wrinkled but grows younger as the years go by.
54. The Pixar Story – 2007
Directed by: Leslie Iwerks
Starring: Stacy Keach
Running time: 88 minutes
Go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios with this Emmy-nominated documentary tracing the creation and history of the groundbreaking company.
53. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – 1982
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton
Running time: 115 min
A lonely suburban boy befriends a gentle alien and tries to help it return home while protecting it from government forces that are in pursuit.
52. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – 1971
Directed by: Mel Stuart
Starring: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear
Running time: 99 minutes
Zany Willy Wonka causes a stir when he announces that golden tickets hidden inside his candy bars will admit holders into his secret confectionary.
51. Back to the Future Part II – 1989
Directed by: Robert Zemeckis
Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Thomas F. Wilson
Running time: 108 minutes
Marty and Doc are at it again in this sequel to the 1985 blockbuster as the time-traveling duo head to 2015 to nip some McFly family woes in the bud.
50. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 1986
Directed by: John Hughes
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jeffrey Jones
Running time: 103 minutes
Ferris convinces his entire school he’s at death’s door, then hits the streets of Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend for a day of fun.
49. Pad Man – 2018
Directed by: R. Balki
Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Jyoti Subhash
Running time: 130 minutes
Despite public humiliation and resistance, an entrepreneur markets a hygienic, low-cost sanitary pad that even India’s poorest women can afford.
48. Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl – 1982
Directed by: Terry Hughes, Ian MacNaughton
Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle
Running time: 80 minutes
Film clips and Terry Gilliam animations feature in this live-to-tape performance of greatest hits, including “Travel Agent” and “Solo Wrestling.”
47. The Irishman – 2019
Directed by: Martin Scorsese
Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel
Running time: 209 minutes
Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.
46. Oasis: Supersonic – 2016
Directed by: Mat Whitecross
Starring: Oasis, Alan McGee, Paul McGuigan, Liam Gallagher
Running time: 122 minutes
This film details the rise of British rock group Oasis and the creativity and chaos that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher brought to the iconic band.
45. The Artist – 2011
Directed by: Michel Hazanavicius
Starring: Jean Dujardin, BÃ©rÃ©nice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell
Running time: 100 minutes
Winner of five Oscars, this black-and-white silent film follows the romance between a silent-era legend on a downward spiral and a rising starlet.
44. District 9 – 2009
Directed by: Neill Blomkamp
Starring: Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope, David James, Vanessa Haywood
Running time: 112 minutes
After years of segregation and forced labor, a race of stranded aliens enlists in a resistance movement spearheaded by a rogue government agent.
43. The Death of Mr. Lazarescu – 2005
Directed by: Cristi Puiu
Starring: Monica BÃ¢rlÄƒdeanu, Ion Fiscuteanu, Doru Ana, Dragos Bucur
Running time: 154 minutes
Amid a pandemic, an ailing man waits for his illness to overtake him while being shuttled between hospitals as doctors try to pinpoint a diagnosis.
42. Marriage Story – 2019
Directed by: Noah Baumbach
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda
Running time: 136 minutes
Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.
41. Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile – 2017
Directed by: Harry Chaskin
Starring: Brian Atkinson, Ted Raimi, Harry Chaskin, Debi Derryberry
Running time: 13 minutes
Champion truck-racing dog Buddy and his handyman ferret pal Darnell test potentially awesome (but mostly terrible) ideas in this interactive adventure.
40. Her – 2013
Directed by: Spike Jonze
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara
Running time: 125 minutes
In a Los Angeles of the slight future, a lonely writer develops a relationship with â€œSamantha,â€ an insightful and sensitive artificial entity.
39. Dallas Buyers Club – 2013
Directed by: Jean-Marc VallÃ©e
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Jared Leto, Griffin Dunne
Running time: 116 minutes
Refusing to accept a death sentence from his doctor after being diagnosed with AIDS in 1986, Ron Woodroof smuggles medications from abroad.
38. Inequality for All – 2013
Directed by: Jacob Kornbluth
Starring: Robert Reich
Running time: 90 minutes
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich makes a compelling case about the serious crisis the U.S. faces due to the widening economic gap.
37. The Perks of Being a Wallflower – 2012
Directed by: Stephen Chbosky
Starring: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman
Running time: 102 minutes
A shy freshman struggling with depression deals with his best friend’s suicide and his first love in this engaging coming-of-age tale.
36. Ip Man – 2008
Directed by: Wilson Yip
Starring: Donnie Yen, Simon Yam, Louis Fan, Lam Ka Tung
Running time: 106 minutes
An occupying Japanese general challenges Chinese men to duels to prove the superiority of the Japanese, but Ip Man refuses to fight — at first.
35. The Pursuit of Happyness – 2006
Directed by: Gabriele Muccino
Starring: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandie Newton, Brian Howe
Running time: 117 minutes
When Chris and his son are evicted, they face trying times as a desperate Chris accepts an unpaid internship at a stock brokerage firm.
34. Sin City – 2005
Directed by: Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller
Starring: Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Clive Owen
Running time: 124 minutes
In these intertwined tales, an ex-con avenges a hooker’s death, a gumshoe gets mixed up with dangerous vixens, and a cop saves a dancer from a rapist.
33. Groundhog Day – 1993
Directed by: Harold Ramis
Starring: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky
Running time: 101 minutes
Sent to cover the annual ritual of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, a self-centered TV weatherman mysteriously begins living the same day again and again.
32. Room – 2015
Directed by: Lenny Abrahamson
Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, Sean Bridgers
Running time: 117 minutes
Kidnapped, confined to a tiny room and raped, a young woman gives birth to a son. When he reaches his fifth birthday, she begins plotting an escape.
31. Song of the Sea – 2014
Directed by: Tomm Moore
Starring: David Rawle, Brendan Gleeson, Fionnula Flanagan, Lisa Hannigan
Running time: 93 minutes
The last of a magical race of seals that become human on dry land, Saoirse and her brother must return to the sea in this animated adventure.
30. Blackfish – 2013
Directed by: Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Starring:
Running time: 83 minutes
This fascinating documentary examines the life of performing killer whale Tilikum, who has caused the deaths of several people while in captivity.
29. The Help – 2011
Directed by: Tate Taylor
Starring: Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer
Running time: 146 min
A young, white writer stirs up the status quo in 1960s Mississippi by interviewing Black housemaids and bringing their stories to the masses.
28. Lagaan – 2001
Directed by: Ashutosh Gowariker
Starring: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne
Running time: 223 minutes
In 1890s India, an arrogant British commander challenges the harshly taxed residents of Champaner to a high-stakes cricket match.
27. Monty Python’s Life of Brian – 1979
Directed by: Terry Jones
Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle
Running time: 93 minutes
Born in a stable in Judea, Brian grows up to join a group of anti-Roman zealots, but his fate keeps getting confused with that of a certain carpenter.
26. Heaven Without People – 2017
Directed by: Lucien Bourjeily
Starring: Samira Sarkis, Laeticia Semaan, Nadim Abou Samra, Jenny Gebara
Running time: 91 min
From long resentments to deep secrets, an overdue family reunion erupts with drama when the matriarch makes a disturbing discovery.
25. LA 92 – 2017
Directed by: Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin
Starring:
Running time: 114 minutes
Previously unseen footage is shaped into a fresh and timely retelling of the 1992 Rodney King trial — and the verdict that sparked civil unrest.
24. Klaus – 2019
Directed by: Sergio Pablos
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso
Running time: 98 minutes
A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it.
23. Searching for Sugar Man – 2012
Directed by: Malik Bendjelloul
Starring: Rodriguez
Running time: 86 minutes
Decades after Detroit singer-songwriter Rodriguez disappeared following the commercial failure of his albums, two fans try to track down their idol.
22. There Will Be Blood – 2007
Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O’Connor, CiarÃ¡n Hinds
Running time: 158 minutes
An ambitious prospector strikes it rich and turns a simple village into a boomtown, stoking the ire of a charismatic young preacher.
21. Pan’s Labyrinth – 2006
Directed by: Guillermo del Toro
Starring: Ivana Baquero, Sergi LÃ³pez, Maribel VerdÃº, Doug Jones
Running time: 119 minutes
Young Ofelia meets a mythical faun who claims she is destined to become princess of the Underworld. But first she must carry out three perilous tasks.
20. V for Vendetta – 2005
Directed by: James McTeigue
Starring: Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry
Running time: 132 minutes
A masked freedom fighter known as “V” takes up arms against a totalitarian government and finds an unlikely ally in a young woman.
19. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 1989
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody
Running time: 127 minutes
Accompanied by his father, Indiana Jones sets off on his third adventure to explore the cradle of civilization on a perilous hunt for the Holy Grail.
18. Andaz Apna Apna – 1994
Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi
Starring: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor
Running time: 159 minutes
Broke and with no concrete plans for the future, two young men discover that a stunning heiress lives nearby and try to charm her into marriage.
17. Silence of the Lambs – 1991
Directed by: Jonathan Demme
Starring: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine
Running time: 118 minutes
FBI trainee Clarice Starling ventures into a maximum-security asylum to pick the diseased brain of Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist turned cannibal.
16. Monty Python and the Holy Grail – 1975
Directed by: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam
Running time: 92 minutes
The Monty Python comedy clan skewers King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they quest far and wide for the Holy Grail.
15. Project Papa – 2018
Directed by: Kanika Batra
Starring: Kanika Batra, Rakesh Batra, Rajit Kapoor, Sneha Kapoor
Running time: 100 min
When a busy entrepreneur pauses her career to spend time with her aging father, both learn valuable lessons on happiness, love and living in the moment.
14. Inglourious Basterds – 2009
Directed by: Quentin Tarantino
Starring: Brad Pitt, MÃ©lanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth
Running time: 152 minutes
A Jewish cinema owner in occupied Paris is forced to host a Nazi premiere, where a group of American soldiers called the Basterds plans a face-off.
13. Taxi Driver – 1976
Directed by: Martin Scorsese
Starring: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Peter Boyle
Running time: 113 minutes
Enraged by New York’s moral rot and urban decay, an unhinged cab driver goes mad, plotting an assassination and saving a teen sex worker.
12. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 2018
Directed by: Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry
Running time: 116 minutes
After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales gets a crash course in web-slinging from his alternate-dimension counterparts.
11. Django Unchained – 2012
Directed by: Quentin Tarantino
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington
Running time: 165 minutes
Accompanied by a German bounty hunter, a freed slave named Django travels across America to free his wife from a sadistic plantation owner.
10. 3 Idiots – 2009
Directed by: Rajkumar Hirani
Starring: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi
Running time: 163 minutes
While attending one of India’s premier colleges, three miserable engineering students and best friends struggle to beat the school’s draconian system.
9. Taare Zameen Par – 2007
Directed by: Aamir Khan
Starring: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Tisca Chopra
Running time: 162 minutes
When daydreamer Ishaan is sent to boarding school, an unconventional art teacher tries to help the imaginative student discover his true identity.
8. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark – 1981
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey
Running time: 115 minutes
When Indiana Jones is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.
7. Avengers: Infinity War – 2018
Directed by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston
Running time: 149 minutes
Superheroes amass to stop intergalactic sociopath Thanos from acquiring a full set of Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life in the universe.
6. Senna – 2010
Directed by: Asif Kapadia
Starring: Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Frank Williams
Running time: 105 minutes
This fast-paced documentary profiles Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula One racing, and a hero in his native Brazil.
5. The Pianist – 2002
Directed by: Roman Polanski
Starring: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay, Maureen Lipman
Running time: 148 minutes
Famed Polish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman struggles to survive the onslaught of Nazi tyranny during World War II in this drama based on his memoirs.
4. Back to the Future – 1985
Directed by: Robert Zemeckis
Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover
Running time: 116 minutes
Eccentric inventor Doc Brown turns a DeLorean into a time machine that inadvertently sends his young friend, Marty McFly, 30 years into the past.
3. The Matrix – 1999
Directed by: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving
Running time: 136 minutes
A computer hacker learns that what most people perceive as reality is actually a simulation created by machines, and joins a rebellion to break free.
2. Inception – 2010
Directed by: Christopher Nolan
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy
Running time: 148 minutes
In this mind-bending sci-fi thriller, a man runs an espionage business built around entering the subconscious of his targets to mold their thoughts.
1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – 1966
Directed by: Sergio Leone
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Eli Wallach, Aldo GiuffrÃ©
Running time: 178 minutes
While the Civil War rages between the Union and the Confederacy, three men comb the American Southwest in search of $200,000 in stolen gold.