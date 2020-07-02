Top 100 Movies on Netflix: July 2020

Welcome to our new look top movies listing. Our selection has risen from 50 to 100 of the best comedy, action, romantic, sci-fi and animated movies currently streaming on Netflix. We update this list every month with the new movies that have been added to Netflix.

The list reflects the movies with the highest external ratings so we take no credit for which movies are included. And gone are the opinionated summaries. But we continue to value your comments. Let us know what you think.

100. The Wicker Man – 1973

Directed by: Robin Hardy

Starring: Edward Woodward, Britt Ekland, Christopher Lee, Diane Cilento

Running time: 88 minutes

Pious detective Neil Howie gets more than he bargained for when he probes a young girl’s disappearance in this harrowing psychological thriller.

99. Addicted to Life – 2014

Directed by: Thierry Donard

Starring: Matt Annetts, Wille Lindberg, Jesse Richman, Mathias Wyss

Running time: 90 mins



Chasing extreme challenges, athletic daredevils test their limits in various environments from giant waves to snowy slopes around the world.

98. I’m No Longer Here – 2019

Directed by: Fernando Frias

Starring: Juan Daniel Garcia TreviÃ±o, Xueming Angelina Chen, Brandon Stanton, Federico Mallet

Running time: 105 min



A terrible misunderstanding with a local gang sends 17-year-old Ulises, leader of a group hooked on cumbia music, across the border to save his life.

97. Happy as Lazzaro – 2018

Directed by: Alice Rohrwacher

Starring: Adriano Tardiolo, Agnese Graziani, Alba Rohrwacher, Luca Chikovani

Running time: 127 minutes



Purehearted teen Lazzaro is content living as a sharecropper in rural Italy, but an unlikely friendship with the marquise’s son will change his world.

96. The Florida Project – 2017

Directed by: Sean Baker

Starring: Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Rivera

Running time: 111 minutes



A mischievous 6-year-old finds the magic in her own circumstances while living with her troubled mom in a budget motel near Disney World.

95. The Two Popes – 2019

Directed by: Fernando Meirelles

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan MinujÃ­n

Running time: 125 minutes



At a key turning point for the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI forms a surprising friendship with the future Pope Francis. Inspired by true events.

94. Mr. Church – 2016

Directed by: Bruce Beresford

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Britt Robertson, Natascha McElhone, Xavier Samuel

Running time: 105 minutes



A temporary personal chef, a terminally ill single mother and her young daughter form an unlikely bond that redefines the meaning of family.

93. Hell or High Water – 2016

Directed by: David Mackenzie

Starring: Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gil Birmingham

Running time: 102 minutes



In a desperate bid to save their family ranch, two brothers stage a series of clever bank robberies with a pair of Texas Rangers in hot pursuit.

92. Heneral Luna – 2015

Directed by: Jerrold Tarog

Starring: John Arcilla, Mon Confiado, Arron Villaflor, Joem Bascon

Running time: 118 minutes



In the 1890s, Gen. Antonio Luna leads the fight for independence from the U.S. during the Philippine-American War. Prequel to “Goyo: The Boy General.”

91. Boy and the World – 2013

Directed by: AlÃª Abreu

Starring: VinÃ­cius Garcia, Felipe Zilse, AlÃª Abreu, Lu Horta

Running time: 80 minutes



Young Cuca leaves his idyllic village on a grand adventure to find his father, who has traveled to the city seeking work.

90. End of Watch – 2012

Directed by: David Ayer

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael PeÃ±a, Natalie Martinez, Anna Kendrick

Running time: 108 minutes



Officers Taylor and Zavala patrol the streets of South Central Los Angeles, an area of the city ruled by gangs and riddled with drug violence.

89. A Single Man – 2009

Directed by: Tom Ford

Starring: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult, Ginnifer Goodwin

Running time: 100 minutes



This stream-of-consciousness drama centers on a day in the life of a gay college professor who’s reeling from his longtime lover’s recent death.

88. Despicable Me – 2010

Directed by: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud

Starring: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews

Running time: 94 minutes



Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.

87. Beyond the Mat – 1999

Directed by: Barry W. Blaustein

Starring:

Running time: 102 minutes



Documentarian Barry Blaustein exposes the fascinating reality of pro wrestling through sobering interviews and eye-opening footage.

86. Y Tu Mama Tambien – 2001

Directed by: Alfonso CuarÃ³n

Starring: Maribel VerdÃº, Gael GarcÃ­a Bernal, Diego Luna, Daniel GimÃ©nez Cacho

Running time: 105 minutes



When rich teens Tenoch and Julio meet the alluring, older Luisa, they try to impress her with stories of a road trip, then convince her to join them.

85. Minority Report – 2002

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow

Running time: 145 minutes



In the late 21st century, when technology can predict crimes before they’re committed, a top “Precrime” cop is targeted for a murder charge.

84. Blow – 2001

Directed by: Ted Demme

Starring: Johnny Depp, PenÃ©lope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths

Running time: 123 minutes



Cocaine smuggler George rises from poverty to become one of the biggest drug dealers in America before his eventual downfall.

83. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 1984

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Amrish Puri, Roshan Seth

Running time: 118 minutes



Indiana Jones, his young sidekick and a spoiled songbird get more than they bargained for when they go to India in search of a missing magical stone.

82. ROMA – 2018

Directed by: Alfonso CuarÃ³n

Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira

Running time: 134 minutes



Oscar winner Alfonso CuarÃ³n delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of a domestic worker’s journey set against domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico.

81. The Breadwinner – 2017

Directed by: Nora Twomey

Starring: Saara Chaudry, Soma Bhatia, Ali Badshah, Shaista Latif

Running time: 93 minutes



A courageous 11-year-old Afghan girl disguises herself as a boy and takes on odd jobs to provide for her family when her father is arrested.

80. The Little Prince – 2015

Directed by: Mark Osborne

Starring: Jeff Bridges, Mackenzie Foy, Rachel McAdams, Riley Osborne

Running time: 106 minutes



When an overscheduled girl befriends an eccentric aviator, he regales her with tales about the adventures of an unusual boy who lives on an asteroid.

79. Ex Machina – 2015

Directed by: Alex Garland

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno

Running time: 108 minutes



A coder at a tech company wins a week-long retreat at the compound of his company’s CEO, where he’s tasked with testing a new artificial intelligence.

78. The Theory of Everything – 2014

Directed by: James Marsh

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson

Running time: 123 minutes



As his esteem grows in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking’s body is ravaged by ALS, forcing his increasing dependence on his devoted wife, Jane.

77. Blue Is the Warmest Color – 2013

Directed by: Abdellatif Kechiche

Starring: LÃ©a Seydoux, AdÃ¨le Exarchopoulos, Salim Kechiouche, AurÃ©lien Recoing

Running time: 179 minutes



Determined to fall in love, 15-year-old Adele is focused on boys. But it’s a blue-haired girl she meets on the street who really piques her interest.

76. Fire in the Blood – 2012

Directed by: Dylan Mohan Gray

Starring: William Hurt

Running time: 83 minutes



Dylan Mohan Gray examines Africa’s AIDS crisis and activists’ battle with pharmaceutical companies to make life-saving HIV drugs more affordable.

75. Silver Linings Playbook – 2012

Directed by: David O. Russell

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver

Running time: 122 minutes



After a stint in a mental hospital, Pat moves in with his parents and tries to win back his wife, until he meets a woman who’s as unstable as he is.

74. Undefeated – 2011

Directed by: Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin

Starring: Montrail ‘Money’ Brown, O.C. Brown, Bill Courtney, Chavis Daniels

Running time: 113 minutes



An inspirational profile of an inner-city high school football team’s valiant effort to reach the school’s first-ever playoff game.

73. The Social Network – 2010

Directed by: David Fincher

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer

Running time: 120 minutes

Director David Fincher’s biographical drama chronicles the meteoric rise of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from Harvard sophomore to Internet superstar.

72. Frost/Nixon – 2008

Directed by: Ron Howard

Starring: Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Sam Rockwell, Kevin Bacon

Running time: 122 min



This drama centers on a series of revelatory television interviews between British talk show host David Frost and former President Richard Nixon.

71. Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro: Special Edition – 1979

Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Starring: Yasuo Yamada, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Eiko Masuyama, Makio Inoue

Running time: 99 minutes



Lupin, his sidekick Jigen and the samurai warrior Goemon set out to take over an evil counterfeit operation at Count Cagliostro’s fortress.

70. Zodiac – 2007

Directed by: David Fincher

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards

Running time: 157 minutes



A political cartoonist, a crime reporter and a pair of cops investigate San Francisco’s infamous Zodiac Killer in this thriller based on a true story.

69. Kung Fu Hustle – 2004

Directed by: Stephen Chow

Starring: Stephen Chow, Yuen Wah, Yuen Qiu, Lam Chi-chung

Running time: 98 minutes



Sing, a mobster in 1940s China, longs to be as cool as the formally clad Axe Gang, a band of killers who rule Hong Kong, but can only pretend.

68. The Last Samurai – 2003

Directed by: Edward Zwick

Starring: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Timothy Spall, Billy Connolly

Running time: 154 minutes

An American hired to instruct the Japanese army in the ways of modern warfare soon learns to respect the samurai that he has been ordered to destroy.

67. As Good as It Gets – 1997

Directed by: James L. Brooks

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear, Cuba Gooding Jr.

Running time: 138 minutes



The structured world of a sour, obsessive-compulsive author crumbles when he’s drawn into the lives of a stressed-out single mom and his gay neighbor.

66. Philadelphia – 1993

Directed by: Jonathan Demme

Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Mary Steenburgen

Running time: 125 minutes



Philadelphia attorney Andrew Beckett launches a wrongful termination suit against his law firm when they fire him because he’s gay and HIV-positive.

65. Malcolm X – 1992

Directed by: Spike Lee

Starring: Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Spike Lee, Albert Hall

Running time: 201 minutes



Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated film illuminates the life of black nationalist Malcolm X, following him from his early days to his conversion to Islam.

64. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – 2020

Directed by: Nicole Newnham, James Lebrecht

Starring:

Running time: 108 minutes



A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes a group of teens with disabilities to help build a movement, forging a new path toward greater equality.

63. In This Corner of the World – 2016

Directed by: Sunao Katabuchi

Starring: Non, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba, Minori Omi

Running time: 129 minutes



Suzu marries into a family living outside of Hiroshima and quickly settles into her new life, until World War II challenges her ability to survive.

62. My Life as a Zucchini – 2016

Directed by: Claude Barras

Starring: Gaspard Schlatter, Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud, Michel Vuillermoz

Running time: 67 minutes



A 9-year-old boy finds his life upended when he’s sent to live in an orphanage in this stop-motion animated tale of loss, friendship and young love.

61. The Hateful Eight – 2015

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins

Running time: 167 minutes



Years after the Civil War, a bounty hunter and his captive are waylaid by a Wyoming blizzard and hole up in a way station with six dicey strangers.

60. Amy – 2015

Directed by: Asif Kapadia

Starring: Amy Winehouse

Running time: 127 minutes



Rare home videos and interviews with Amy Winehouse’s inner circle offer an intimate look at her journey from charismatic teen to troubled star.

59. About Time – 2013

Directed by: Richard Curtis

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Margot Robbie

Running time: 123 minutes



When Tim learns that the men in his family can travel in time and change their own lives, he decides to go back and win the woman of his dreams.

58. Drive – 2011

Directed by: Nicolas Winding Refn

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks

Running time: 100 minutes



A Hollywood stuntman and getaway driver is lured from his isolated life by a lovely neighbor — until her violent husband is released from prison.

57. Forks Over Knives – 2011

Directed by: Lee Fulkerson

Starring:

Running time: 96 minutes



According to the research of two food scientists, the popularity of processed foods has led to epidemic rates of obesity, diabetes and other diseases.

56. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas – 2008

Directed by: Mark Herman

Starring: David Hayman, David Thewlis, Jack Scanlon, Jim Norton

Running time: 94 minutes



When his family moves from Berlin to Poland, a young boy befriends a boy who lives on the other side of the fence, unaware he’s a Jewish prisoner.

55. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – 2008

Directed by: David Fincher

Starring: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond

Running time: 166 minutes



David Fincher directs this Oscar-nominated tale of Benjamin Button, a man who was born old and wrinkled but grows younger as the years go by.

54. The Pixar Story – 2007

Directed by: Leslie Iwerks

Starring: Stacy Keach

Running time: 88 minutes



Go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios with this Emmy-nominated documentary tracing the creation and history of the groundbreaking company.

53. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial – 1982

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton

Running time: 115 min

A lonely suburban boy befriends a gentle alien and tries to help it return home while protecting it from government forces that are in pursuit.

52. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – 1971

Directed by: Mel Stuart

Starring: Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear

Running time: 99 minutes



Zany Willy Wonka causes a stir when he announces that golden tickets hidden inside his candy bars will admit holders into his secret confectionary.

51. Back to the Future Part II – 1989

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Thomas F. Wilson

Running time: 108 minutes

Marty and Doc are at it again in this sequel to the 1985 blockbuster as the time-traveling duo head to 2015 to nip some McFly family woes in the bud.

50. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 1986

Directed by: John Hughes

Starring: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jeffrey Jones

Running time: 103 minutes



Ferris convinces his entire school he’s at death’s door, then hits the streets of Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend for a day of fun.

49. Pad Man – 2018

Directed by: R. Balki

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Jyoti Subhash

Running time: 130 minutes



Despite public humiliation and resistance, an entrepreneur markets a hygienic, low-cost sanitary pad that even India’s poorest women can afford.

48. Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl – 1982

Directed by: Terry Hughes, Ian MacNaughton

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle

Running time: 80 minutes



Film clips and Terry Gilliam animations feature in this live-to-tape performance of greatest hits, including “Travel Agent” and “Solo Wrestling.”

47. The Irishman – 2019

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel

Running time: 209 minutes



Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.

46. Oasis: Supersonic – 2016

Directed by: Mat Whitecross

Starring: Oasis, Alan McGee, Paul McGuigan, Liam Gallagher

Running time: 122 minutes



This film details the rise of British rock group Oasis and the creativity and chaos that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher brought to the iconic band.

45. The Artist – 2011

Directed by: Michel Hazanavicius

Starring: Jean Dujardin, BÃ©rÃ©nice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell

Running time: 100 minutes



Winner of five Oscars, this black-and-white silent film follows the romance between a silent-era legend on a downward spiral and a rising starlet.

44. District 9 – 2009

Directed by: Neill Blomkamp

Starring: Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope, David James, Vanessa Haywood

Running time: 112 minutes



After years of segregation and forced labor, a race of stranded aliens enlists in a resistance movement spearheaded by a rogue government agent.

43. The Death of Mr. Lazarescu – 2005

Directed by: Cristi Puiu

Starring: Monica BÃ¢rlÄƒdeanu, Ion Fiscuteanu, Doru Ana, Dragos Bucur

Running time: 154 minutes



Amid a pandemic, an ailing man waits for his illness to overtake him while being shuttled between hospitals as doctors try to pinpoint a diagnosis.

42. Marriage Story – 2019

Directed by: Noah Baumbach

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda

Running time: 136 minutes



Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.

41. Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile – 2017

Directed by: Harry Chaskin

Starring: Brian Atkinson, Ted Raimi, Harry Chaskin, Debi Derryberry

Running time: 13 minutes



Champion truck-racing dog Buddy and his handyman ferret pal Darnell test potentially awesome (but mostly terrible) ideas in this interactive adventure.

40. Her – 2013

Directed by: Spike Jonze

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara

Running time: 125 minutes



In a Los Angeles of the slight future, a lonely writer develops a relationship with â€œSamantha,â€ an insightful and sensitive artificial entity.

39. Dallas Buyers Club – 2013

Directed by: Jean-Marc VallÃ©e

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Jared Leto, Griffin Dunne

Running time: 116 minutes



Refusing to accept a death sentence from his doctor after being diagnosed with AIDS in 1986, Ron Woodroof smuggles medications from abroad.

38. Inequality for All – 2013

Directed by: Jacob Kornbluth

Starring: Robert Reich

Running time: 90 minutes



Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich makes a compelling case about the serious crisis the U.S. faces due to the widening economic gap.

37. The Perks of Being a Wallflower – 2012

Directed by: Stephen Chbosky

Starring: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman

Running time: 102 minutes



A shy freshman struggling with depression deals with his best friend’s suicide and his first love in this engaging coming-of-age tale.

36. Ip Man – 2008

Directed by: Wilson Yip

Starring: Donnie Yen, Simon Yam, Louis Fan, Lam Ka Tung

Running time: 106 minutes



An occupying Japanese general challenges Chinese men to duels to prove the superiority of the Japanese, but Ip Man refuses to fight — at first.

35. The Pursuit of Happyness – 2006

Directed by: Gabriele Muccino

Starring: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandie Newton, Brian Howe

Running time: 117 minutes



When Chris and his son are evicted, they face trying times as a desperate Chris accepts an unpaid internship at a stock brokerage firm.

34. Sin City – 2005

Directed by: Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller

Starring: Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Clive Owen

Running time: 124 minutes



In these intertwined tales, an ex-con avenges a hooker’s death, a gumshoe gets mixed up with dangerous vixens, and a cop saves a dancer from a rapist.

33. Groundhog Day – 1993

Directed by: Harold Ramis

Starring: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky

Running time: 101 minutes



Sent to cover the annual ritual of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, a self-centered TV weatherman mysteriously begins living the same day again and again.

32. Room – 2015

Directed by: Lenny Abrahamson

Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, Sean Bridgers

Running time: 117 minutes



Kidnapped, confined to a tiny room and raped, a young woman gives birth to a son. When he reaches his fifth birthday, she begins plotting an escape.

31. Song of the Sea – 2014

Directed by: Tomm Moore

Starring: David Rawle, Brendan Gleeson, Fionnula Flanagan, Lisa Hannigan

Running time: 93 minutes



The last of a magical race of seals that become human on dry land, Saoirse and her brother must return to the sea in this animated adventure.

30. Blackfish – 2013

Directed by: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Starring:

Running time: 83 minutes



This fascinating documentary examines the life of performing killer whale Tilikum, who has caused the deaths of several people while in captivity.

29. The Help – 2011

Directed by: Tate Taylor

Starring: Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer

Running time: 146 min



A young, white writer stirs up the status quo in 1960s Mississippi by interviewing Black housemaids and bringing their stories to the masses.

28. Lagaan – 2001

Directed by: Ashutosh Gowariker

Starring: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne

Running time: 223 minutes



In 1890s India, an arrogant British commander challenges the harshly taxed residents of Champaner to a high-stakes cricket match.

27. Monty Python’s Life of Brian – 1979

Directed by: Terry Jones

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle

Running time: 93 minutes



Born in a stable in Judea, Brian grows up to join a group of anti-Roman zealots, but his fate keeps getting confused with that of a certain carpenter.

26. Heaven Without People – 2017

Directed by: Lucien Bourjeily

Starring: Samira Sarkis, Laeticia Semaan, Nadim Abou Samra, Jenny Gebara

Running time: 91 min



From long resentments to deep secrets, an overdue family reunion erupts with drama when the matriarch makes a disturbing discovery.

25. LA 92 – 2017

Directed by: Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin

Starring:

Running time: 114 minutes



Previously unseen footage is shaped into a fresh and timely retelling of the 1992 Rodney King trial — and the verdict that sparked civil unrest.

24. Klaus – 2019

Directed by: Sergio Pablos

Starring: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso

Running time: 98 minutes



A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it.

23. Searching for Sugar Man – 2012

Directed by: Malik Bendjelloul

Starring: Rodriguez

Running time: 86 minutes



Decades after Detroit singer-songwriter Rodriguez disappeared following the commercial failure of his albums, two fans try to track down their idol.

22. There Will Be Blood – 2007

Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson

Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O’Connor, CiarÃ¡n Hinds

Running time: 158 minutes



An ambitious prospector strikes it rich and turns a simple village into a boomtown, stoking the ire of a charismatic young preacher.

21. Pan’s Labyrinth – 2006

Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

Starring: Ivana Baquero, Sergi LÃ³pez, Maribel VerdÃº, Doug Jones

Running time: 119 minutes



Young Ofelia meets a mythical faun who claims she is destined to become princess of the Underworld. But first she must carry out three perilous tasks.

20. V for Vendetta – 2005

Directed by: James McTeigue

Starring: Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry

Running time: 132 minutes

A masked freedom fighter known as “V” takes up arms against a totalitarian government and finds an unlikely ally in a young woman.

19. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 1989

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody

Running time: 127 minutes



Accompanied by his father, Indiana Jones sets off on his third adventure to explore the cradle of civilization on a perilous hunt for the Holy Grail.

18. Andaz Apna Apna – 1994

Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi

Starring: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor

Running time: 159 minutes



Broke and with no concrete plans for the future, two young men discover that a stunning heiress lives nearby and try to charm her into marriage.

17. Silence of the Lambs – 1991

Directed by: Jonathan Demme

Starring: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine

Running time: 118 minutes



FBI trainee Clarice Starling ventures into a maximum-security asylum to pick the diseased brain of Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist turned cannibal.

16. Monty Python and the Holy Grail – 1975

Directed by: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam

Running time: 92 minutes



The Monty Python comedy clan skewers King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they quest far and wide for the Holy Grail.

15. Project Papa – 2018

Directed by: Kanika Batra

Starring: Kanika Batra, Rakesh Batra, Rajit Kapoor, Sneha Kapoor

Running time: 100 min



When a busy entrepreneur pauses her career to spend time with her aging father, both learn valuable lessons on happiness, love and living in the moment.

14. Inglourious Basterds – 2009

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Starring: Brad Pitt, MÃ©lanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth

Running time: 152 minutes

A Jewish cinema owner in occupied Paris is forced to host a Nazi premiere, where a group of American soldiers called the Basterds plans a face-off.

13. Taxi Driver – 1976

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Peter Boyle

Running time: 113 minutes



Enraged by New York’s moral rot and urban decay, an unhinged cab driver goes mad, plotting an assassination and saving a teen sex worker.

12. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 2018

Directed by: Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry

Running time: 116 minutes



After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales gets a crash course in web-slinging from his alternate-dimension counterparts.

11. Django Unchained – 2012

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington

Running time: 165 minutes

Accompanied by a German bounty hunter, a freed slave named Django travels across America to free his wife from a sadistic plantation owner.

10. 3 Idiots – 2009

Directed by: Rajkumar Hirani

Starring: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Running time: 163 minutes



While attending one of India’s premier colleges, three miserable engineering students and best friends struggle to beat the school’s draconian system.

9. Taare Zameen Par – 2007

Directed by: Aamir Khan

Starring: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Tisca Chopra

Running time: 162 minutes



When daydreamer Ishaan is sent to boarding school, an unconventional art teacher tries to help the imaginative student discover his true identity.

8. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark – 1981

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey

Running time: 115 minutes



When Indiana Jones is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.

7. Avengers: Infinity War – 2018

Directed by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston

Running time: 149 minutes



Superheroes amass to stop intergalactic sociopath Thanos from acquiring a full set of Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life in the universe.

6. Senna – 2010

Directed by: Asif Kapadia

Starring: Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Frank Williams

Running time: 105 minutes



This fast-paced documentary profiles Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula One racing, and a hero in his native Brazil.

5. The Pianist – 2002

Directed by: Roman Polanski

Starring: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay, Maureen Lipman

Running time: 148 minutes



Famed Polish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman struggles to survive the onslaught of Nazi tyranny during World War II in this drama based on his memoirs.

4. Back to the Future – 1985

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover

Running time: 116 minutes



Eccentric inventor Doc Brown turns a DeLorean into a time machine that inadvertently sends his young friend, Marty McFly, 30 years into the past.

3. The Matrix – 1999

Directed by: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving

Running time: 136 minutes



A computer hacker learns that what most people perceive as reality is actually a simulation created by machines, and joins a rebellion to break free.

2. Inception – 2010

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy

Running time: 148 minutes



In this mind-bending sci-fi thriller, a man runs an espionage business built around entering the subconscious of his targets to mold their thoughts.

1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – 1966

Directed by: Sergio Leone

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Eli Wallach, Aldo GiuffrÃ©

Running time: 178 minutes



While the Civil War rages between the Union and the Confederacy, three men comb the American Southwest in search of $200,000 in stolen gold.