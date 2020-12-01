Top 100 Movies Streaming on Netflix

Our top 100 movies listing is updated regularly and is based on external ratings of each title. Our list includes comedy, action, romantic, sci-fi and animated movies currently streaming on Netflix – fun for all the family! We very much value your comments so please let us know what you think.
100. (-) Total Recall – 1990
Directed by: Paul Verhoeven
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox
Running time: 113 min
After getting a memory implant, working stiff Douglas Quaid discovers he might actually be a secret agent embroiled in a violent insurrection on Mars.
99. (-) Miracle – 2004
Directed by: Gavin O’Connor
Starring: Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, Noah Emmerich, Sean McCann
Running time: 136 minutes
U.S. hockey coach Herb Brooks unites a motley crew of college athletes and turns them into a force to be reckoned with at the 1980 Winter Olympics.
98. (-) Lust, Caution – 2007
Directed by: Ang Lee
Starring: Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Wei Tang, Joan Chen, Leehom Wang
Running time: 157 min
In this drama set in World War II-era Shanghai, a young actress gets caught up in a complex plot involving love, seduction and assassination.
97. (-) White Christmas – 1954
Directed by: Michael Curtiz
Starring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen
Running time: 120 minutes
Two war buddies fall for two sisters and follow the girls to a resort owned by their former commanding officer, who is in danger of losing the place.
96. (-) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 1984
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Amrish Puri, Roshan Seth
Running time: 118 minutes
Indiana Jones, his young sidekick and a spoiled songbird get more than they bargained for when they go to India in search of a missing magical stone.
95. (-) Y Tu Mama Tambien – 2001
Directed by: Alfonso Cuaron
Starring: Maribel Verda, Gael GarcÃia Bernal, Diego Luna, Daniel Gimenez Cacho
Running time: 105 minutes
When rich teens Tenoch and Julio meet the alluring, older Luisa, they try to impress her with stories of a road trip, then convince her to join them.
94. (-) Beyond the Mat – 1999
Directed by: Barry W. Blaustein
Starring:
Running time: 102 minutes
Documentarian Barry Blaustein exposes the fascinating reality of pro wrestling through sobering interviews and eye-opening footage.
93. (-) Stardust – 2007
Directed by: Matthew Vaughn
Starring: Ian McKellen, Bimbo Hart, Alastair MacIntosh, David Kelly
Running time: 127 min
To win his true love’s heart, wide-eyed Tristan Thorn journeys to a forbidden realm to retrieve a fallen star that has taken human form.
92. (-) A Single Man – 2009
Directed by: Tom Ford
Starring: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult, Ginnifer Goodwin
Running time: 100 minutes
This stream-of-consciousness drama centers on a day in the life of a gay college professor who’s reeling from his longtime lover’s recent death.
91. (-) Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey – 2011
Directed by: Constance Marks
Starring: Kevin Clash, Whoopi Goldberg
Running time: 76 minutes
Whoopi Goldberg narrates Elmo creator Kevin Clash’s remarkable journey from a working-class Baltimore neighborhood to Jim Henson’s “Sesame Street.”
90. (-) Heneral Luna – 2015
Directed by: Jerrold Tarog
Starring: John Arcilla, Mon Confiado, Arron Villaflor, Joem Bascon
Running time: 118 minutes
In the 1890s, Gen. Antonio Luna leads the fight for independence from the U.S. during the Philippine-American War. Prequel to “Goyo: The Boy General.”
89. (-) The Two Popes – 2019
Directed by: Fernando Meirelles
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan MinujÃn
Running time: 125 minutes
At a key turning point for the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI forms a surprising friendship with the future Pope Francis. Inspired by true events.
88. (-) The Florida Project – 2017
Directed by: Sean Baker
Starring: Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Rivera
Running time: 111 minutes
A mischievous 6-year-old finds the magic in her own circumstances while living with her troubled mom in a budget motel near Disney World.
87. (-) Happy as Lazzaro – 2018
Directed by: Alice Rohrwacher
Starring: Adriano Tardiolo, Agnese Graziani, Alba Rohrwacher, Luca Chikovani
Running time: 127 minutes
Purehearted teen Lazzaro is content living as a sharecropper in rural Italy, but an unlikely friendship with the marquise’s son will change his world.
86. (-) I’m No Longer Here – 2019
Directed by: Fernando Frias
Starring: Juan Daniel Garcia TreviÃ±o, Xueming Angelina Chen, Brandon Stanton, Federico Mallet
Running time: 105 min
A terrible misunderstanding with a local gang sends 17-year-old Ulises, leader of a group hooked on cumbia music, across the border to save his life.
85. (-) Addicted to Life – 2014
Directed by: Thierry Donard
Starring: Matt Annetts, Wille Lindberg, Jesse Richman, Mathias Wyss
Running time: 90 mins
Chasing extreme challenges, athletic daredevils test their limits in various environments from giant waves to snowy slopes around the world.
84. (-) Platoon – 1986
Directed by: Oliver Stone
Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker
Running time: 119 minutes
A naive American soldier’s view of the Vietnam War starts to change after he witnesses murder and rape at the hands of his compatriots.
83. (-) Airplane! – 1980
Directed by: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker
Starring: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Julie Hagerty
Running time: 88 min
A traumatized former combat pilot is forced to land a passenger plane when food poisoning strikes the crew in this parody of disaster movies.
82. (-) Kung Fu Hustle – 2004
Directed by: Stephen Chow
Starring: Stephen Chow, Yuen Wah, Yuen Qiu, Lam Chi-chung
Running time: 98 minutes
Sing, a mobster in 1940s China, longs to be as cool as the formally clad Axe Gang, a band of killers who rule Hong Kong, but can only pretend.
81. (-) Zodiac – 2007
Directed by: David Fincher
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards
Running time: 157 minutes
A political cartoonist, a crime reporter and a pair of cops investigate San Francisco’s infamous Zodiac Killer in this thriller based on a true story.
80. (-) Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro: Special Edition – 1979
Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki
Starring: Yasuo Yamada, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Eiko Masuyama, Makio Inoue
Running time: 99 minutes
Lupin, his sidekick Jigen and the samurai warrior Goemon set out to take over an evil counterfeit operation at Count Cagliostro’s fortress.
79. (-) Frost/Nixon – 2008
Directed by: Ron Howard
Starring: Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Sam Rockwell, Kevin Bacon
Running time: 122 min
This drama centers on a series of revelatory television interviews between British talk show host David Frost and former President Richard Nixon.
78. (-) Cairo Station – 1958
Directed by: Youssef Chahine
Starring: Farid Shawqi, Hind Rustum, Youssef Chahine, Hassan el Baroudi
Running time: 77 min
A Cairo newsstand vendor’s fantasies morph into a dangerous fixation with a lemonade seller as a serial killer begins terrorizing the city.
77. (-) The Social Network – 2010
Directed by: David Fincher
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer
Running time: 120 minutes
Director David Fincher’s biographical drama chronicles the meteoric rise of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from Harvard sophomore to Internet superstar.
76. (-) Undefeated – 2011
Directed by: Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin
Starring: Montrail ‘Money’ Brown, O.C. Brown, Bill Courtney, Chavis Daniels
Running time: 113 minutes
An inspirational profile of an inner-city high school football team’s valiant effort to reach the school’s first-ever playoff game.
75. (-) Silver Linings Playbook – 2012
Directed by: David O. Russell
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver
Running time: 122 minutes
After a stint in a mental hospital, Pat moves in with his parents and tries to win back his wife, until he meets a woman who’s as unstable as he is.
74. (-) Fire in the Blood – 2012
Directed by: Dylan Mohan Gray
Starring: William Hurt
Running time: 83 minutes
Dylan Mohan Gray examines Africa’s AIDS crisis and activists’ battle with pharmaceutical companies to make life-saving HIV drugs more affordable.
73. (-) The Theory of Everything – 2014
Directed by: James Marsh
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson
Running time: 123 minutes
As his esteem grows in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking’s body is ravaged by ALS, forcing his increasing dependence on his devoted wife, Jane.
72. (-) Budhia Singh: Born to Run – 2016
Directed by: Soumendra Padhi
Starring: Manoj Bajpayee, Mayur Mahendra Patole, Tillotama Shome, Shruti Marathe
Running time: 95 minutes
In this thought-provoking biopic, an idealistic judo trainer adopts a boy from the slums and grooms him into the world’s youngest marathon runner.
71. (-) The Breadwinner – 2017
Directed by: Nora Twomey
Starring: Saara Chaudry, Soma Bhatia, Ali Badshah, Shaista Latif
Running time: 93 minutes
A courageous 11-year-old Afghan girl disguises herself as a boy and takes on odd jobs to provide for her family when her father is arrested.
70. (-) ROMA – 2018
Directed by: Alfonso Cuaran
Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira
Running time: 134 minutes
Oscar winner Alfonso CuarÃ³n delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of a domestic worker’s journey set against domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico.
69. (-) The Blazing Sun (Struggle in the Valley) – 1954
Directed by: Youssef Chahine
Starring: Faten Hamama, Omar Sharif, Zaki Rostom, Farid Shawqi
Running time: 105 min
Competition between sugar cane producers turns deadly after a greedy landlord conspires against an agricultural engineer who falls for his daughter.
68. (-) Sugar Rush – 2019
Directed by: Kayode Kasum
Starring: Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Uzor Arukwe, Tobi Bakre
Running time: 120 min
After discovering a huge sum of money, a trio of sisters swipes it for personal use until the authorities and a shady mob boss come to collect the cash.
67. (-) The Pixar Story – 2007
Directed by: Leslie Iwerks
Starring: Stacy Keach
Running time: 88 minutes
Go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios with this Emmy-nominated documentary tracing the creation and history of the groundbreaking company.
66. (-) About Time – 2013
Directed by: Richard Curtis
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Margot Robbie
Running time: 123 minutes
When Tim learns that the men in his family can travel in time and change their own lives, he decides to go back and win the woman of his dreams.
65. (-) The Hateful Eight – 2015
Directed by: Quentin Tarantino
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins
Running time: 167 minutes
Years after the Civil War, a bounty hunter and his captive are waylaid by a Wyoming blizzard and hole up in a way station with six dicey strangers.
64. (-) I Am Not Your Negro – 2016
Directed by: Raoul Peck
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, James Baldwin, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X
Running time: 93 min
Based on James Baldwin’s unfinished book, this visual essay explores racism through the stories of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.
63. (-) In This Corner of the World – 2016
Directed by: Sunao Katabuchi
Starring: Non, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba, Minori Omi
Running time: 129 minutes
Suzu marries into a family living outside of Hiroshima and quickly settles into her new life, until World War II challenges her ability to survive.
62. (-) Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – 2020
Directed by: David Dobkin
Starring: Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Will Ferrell, Jamie Demetriou
Running time: 123 mins
Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond.
61. (-) Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – 2020
Directed by: Nicole Newnham, James Lebrecht
Starring:
Running time: 108 minutes
A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes a group of teens with disabilities to help build a movement, forging a new path toward greater equality.
60. (-) Saladin (El Naser Salah el Dine) – 1963
Directed by: Youssef Chahine
Starring: Ahmad Mazhar, Mohamed Abdel Gawad, Salah Dhulfeqar, Tawfik El Deken
Running time: 90 min
The Sultan of Egypt and Syria launches a campaign to retake Jerusalem amid the Crusades.
59. (-) The Death of Mr. Lazarescu – 2005
Directed by: Cristi Puiu
Starring: Monica Barladeanu, Ion Fiscuteanu, Doru Ana, Dragos Bucur
Running time: 154 minutes
Amid a pandemic, an ailing man waits for his illness to overtake him while being shuttled between hospitals as doctors try to pinpoint a diagnosis.
58. (-) Gran Torino – 2008
Directed by: Clint Eastwood
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Bee Vang, Ahney Her, Christopher Carley
Running time: 116 minutes
Curmudgeonly Korean War vet Walt confronts his Hmong immigrant neighbors when the family’s son tries to steal his beloved 1972 Gran Torino.
57. (-) The Artist – 2011
Directed by: Michel Hazanavicius
Starring: Jean Dujardin, Baranice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell
Running time: 100 minutes
Winner of five Oscars, this black-and-white silent film follows the romance between a silent-era legend on a downward spiral and a rising starlet.
56. (-) Oasis: Supersonic – 2016
Directed by: Mat Whitecross
Starring: Oasis, Alan McGee, Paul McGuigan, Liam Gallagher
Running time: 122 minutes
This film details the rise of British rock group Oasis and the creativity and chaos that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher brought to the iconic band.
55. (-) The Irishman – 2019
Directed by: Martin Scorsese
Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel
Running time: 209 minutes
Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.
54. (-) Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl – 1982
Directed by: Terry Hughes, Ian MacNaughton
Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle
Running time: 80 minutes
Film clips and Terry Gilliam animations feature in this live-to-tape performance of greatest hits, including “Travel Agent” and “Solo Wrestling.”
53. (-) Pad Man – 2018
Directed by: R. Balki
Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Jyoti Subhash
Running time: 130 minutes
Despite public humiliation and resistance, an entrepreneur markets a hygienic, low-cost sanitary pad that even India’s poorest women can afford.
52. (15) Fiddler on the Roof – 1971
Directed by: Norman Jewison
Starring: Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon
Running time: 181 min
This adaptation of the musical chronicles the trials of a Jewish peasant, his wife, and their three strong-willed daughters in pre-revolutionary Russia.
51. (17) Ip Man – 2008
Directed by: Wilson Yip
Starring: Donnie Yen, Simon Yam, Louis Fan, Lam Ka Tung
Running time: 106 minutes
An occupying Japanese general challenges Chinese men to duels to prove the superiority of the Japanese, but Ip Man refuses to fight — at first.
50. (18) The Perks of Being a Wallflower – 2012
Directed by: Stephen Chbosky
Starring: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman
Running time: 102 minutes
A shy freshman struggling with depression deals with his best friend’s suicide and his first love in this engaging coming-of-age tale.
49. (19) Special 26 – 2013
Directed by: Neeraj Pandey
Starring: Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill
Running time: 136 minutes
In this fact-based crime drama, a gang of con artists posing as government officials executes a heist in the form of a raid on a prominent jeweler.
48. (20) Dallas Buyers Club – 2013
Directed by: Jean-Marc VallÃ©e
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Jared Leto, Griffin Dunne
Running time: 116 minutes
Refusing to accept a death sentence from his doctor after being diagnosed with AIDS in 1986, Ron Woodroof smuggles medications from abroad.
47. (21) Her – 2013
Directed by: Spike Jonze
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara
Running time: 125 minutes
In a Los Angeles of the slight future, a lonely writer develops a relationship with Samantha an insightful and sensitive artificial entity.
46. (22) Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile – 2017
Directed by: Harry Chaskin
Starring: Brian Atkinson, Ted Raimi, Harry Chaskin, Debi Derryberry
Running time: 13 minutes
Champion truck-racing dog Buddy and his handyman ferret pal Darnell test potentially awesome (but mostly terrible) ideas in this interactive adventure.
45. (23) Marriage Story – 2019
Directed by: Noah Baumbach
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda
Running time: 136 minutes
Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.
44. (24) The Silence of Others – 2018
Directed by: Robert Bahar, Almudena Carracedo
Starring: Mara Martan, Jose Maria Galante, Carlos Slepoy, Ana Messuti
Running time: 96 min
Filmed over six years, this documentary captures the struggles of victims who suffered abuse under Gen. Francisco Franco’s regime as they seek justice.
43. (-) The Trial of the Chicago 7 – 2020
Directed by: Aaron Sorkin
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong
Running time: 129 min
What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history.
42. (25) Monty Python’s Life of Brian – 1979
Directed by: Terry Jones
Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle
Running time: 93 minutes
Born in a stable in Judea, Brian grows up to join a group of anti-Roman zealots, but his fate keeps getting confused with that of a certain carpenter.
41. (26) Lagaan – 2001
Directed by: Ashutosh Gowariker
Starring: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne
Running time: 223 minutes
In 1890s India, an arrogant British commander challenges the harshly taxed residents of Champaner to a high-stakes cricket match.
40. (27) The Help – 2011
Directed by: Tate Taylor
Starring: Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer
Running time: 146 min
A young, white writer stirs up the status quo in 1960s Mississippi by interviewing Black housemaids and bringing their stories to the masses.
39. (28) Oh My God – 2012
Directed by: Umesh Shukla
Starring: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri
Running time: 128 minutes
Mumbai shopkeeper Kanji Bhai files a lawsuit against God when an earthquake destroys his store and his insurance policy won’t cover the damage.
38. (29) Blackfish – 2013
Directed by: Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Starring:
Running time: 83 minutes
This fascinating documentary examines the life of performing killer whale Tilikum, who has caused the deaths of several people while in captivity.
37. (30) Song of the Sea – 2014
Directed by: Tomm Moore
Starring: David Rawle, Brendan Gleeson, Fionnula Flanagan, Lisa Hannigan
Running time: 93 minutes
The last of a magical race of seals that become human on dry land, Saoirse and her brother must return to the sea in this animated adventure.
36. (32) A Kid from Coney Island – 2019
Directed by: Coodie, Chike Ozah
Starring: Stephon Marbury
Running time: 95 min
From gifted athlete to professional NBA hooper, Coney Island’s Stephon Marbury navigates the pressures, pitfalls and peaks of his basketball journey.
35. (33) Disclosure – 2020
Directed by: Sam Feder
Starring: Nick Adams, Tre\’vell Anderson, Ser Anzoategui, Alexandra Billings
Running time: 100 min
In this documentary, leading trans creatives and thinkers share heartfelt perspectives and analysis about Hollywood’s impact on the trans community.
34. (-) A Clockwork Orange – 1971
Directed by: Stanley Kubrick
Starring: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates, Warren Clarke
Running time: 136 minutes
A young man spends his time stealing, raping and beating innocent people in nihilistic orgies of violence, all in an attempt to get his nightly kicks.
33. (34) Monty Python and the Holy Grail – 1975
Directed by: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam
Running time: 92 minutes
The Monty Python comedy clan skewers King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they quest far and wide for the Holy Grail.
32. (36) Andaz Apna Apna – 1994
Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi
Starring: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor
Running time: 159 minutes
Broke and with no concrete plans for the future, two young men discover that a stunning heiress lives nearby and try to charm her into marriage.
31. (37) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 1989
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody
Running time: 127 minutes
Accompanied by his father, Indiana Jones sets off on his third adventure to explore the cradle of civilization on a perilous hunt for the Holy Grail.
30. (-) V for Vendetta – 2005
Directed by: James McTeigue
Starring: Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry
Running time: 132 minutes
A masked freedom fighter known as “V” takes up arms against a totalitarian government and finds an unlikely ally in a young woman.
29. (38) Pan’s Labyrinth – 2006
Directed by: Guillermo del Toro
Starring: Ivana Baquero, Sergi LÃ³pez, Maribel VerdÃº, Doug Jones
Running time: 119 minutes
Young Ofelia meets a mythical faun who claims she is destined to become princess of the Underworld. But first she must carry out three perilous tasks.
28. (39) There Will Be Blood – 2007
Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O’Connor, CiarÃ¡n Hinds
Running time: 158 minutes
An ambitious prospector strikes it rich and turns a simple village into a boomtown, stoking the ire of a charismatic young preacher.
27. (40) Queen – 2014
Directed by: Vikas Bahl
Starring: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko
Running time: 137 minutes
A jilted bride decides to go on her European honeymoon anyway — by herself — and ends up embarking on a journey of self-discovery.
26. (41) Drishyam – 2015
Directed by: Nishikant Kamat
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor
Running time: 162 minutes
An unexceptional man becomes a murder suspect when the son of a high-ranking police official who harassed his daughter goes missing.
25. (42) Klaus – 2019
Directed by: Sergio Pablos
Starring: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso
Running time: 98 minutes
A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it.
24. (43) LA 92 – 2017
Directed by: Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin
Starring:
Running time: 114 minutes
Previously unseen footage is shaped into a fresh and timely retelling of the 1992 Rodney King trial — and the verdict that sparked civil unrest.
23. (44) Heaven Without People – 2017
Directed by: Lucien Bourjeily
Starring: Samira Sarkis, Laeticia Semaan, Nadim Abou Samra, Jenny Gebara
Running time: 91 min
From long resentments to deep secrets, an overdue family reunion erupts with drama when the matriarch makes a disturbing discovery.
22. (45) The Land – 1970
Directed by: Youssef Chahine
Starring: Mahmoud Al Meleji, Nagwa Ibrahim, Ezzat El Alaili, Hamdy Ahmed
Running time: 130 min
A group of peasant farmers fights to protect their village against a corrupt landowner. Adapted from the popular novel by Abdel Rahman al-Sharqawi.
21. (13) What Keeps You Alive – 2018
Directed by: Colin Minihan
Starring: Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen, Martha MacIsaac, Joey Klein
Running time: 98 min
A couple’s romantic anniversary retreat to a rural cabin unravels when a childhood friend appears and reveals long-held secrets from the past.
20. (46) Taxi Driver – 1976
Directed by: Martin Scorsese
Starring: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Peter Boyle
Running time: 113 minutes
Enraged by New York’s moral rot and urban decay, an unhinged cab driver goes mad, plotting an assassination and saving a teen sex worker.
19. (47) Project Papa – 2018
Directed by: Kanika Batra
Starring: Kanika Batra, Rakesh Batra, Rajit Kapoor, Sneha Kapoor
Running time: 100 min
When a busy entrepreneur pauses her career to spend time with her aging father, both learn valuable lessons on happiness, love and living in the moment.
18. (48) Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark – 1981
Directed by: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey
Running time: 115 minutes
When Indiana Jones is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.
17. (49) Taare Zameen Par – 2007
Directed by: Aamir Khan
Starring: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Tisca Chopra
Running time: 162 minutes
When daydreamer Ishaan is sent to boarding school, an unconventional art teacher tries to help the imaginative student discover his true identity.
16. (50) Django Unchained – 2012
Directed by: Quentin Tarantino
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington
Running time: 165 minutes
Accompanied by a German bounty hunter, a freed slave named Django travels across America to free his wife from a sadistic plantation owner.
15. (51) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 2018
Directed by: Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry
Running time: 116 minutes
After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales gets a crash course in web-slinging from his alternate-dimension counterparts.
14. (52) Senna – 2010
Directed by: Asif Kapadia
Starring: Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Frank Williams
Running time: 105 minutes
This fast-paced documentary profiles Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula One racing, and a hero in his native Brazil.
13. (53) The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story – 2019
Directed by: Christopher Bird, Simon Lupton
Starring: Anastacia, David Bowie, Jared Braverman, Paul Cambaccini
Running time: 84 min
With rare footage and candid interviews, this documentary details the serendipitous pairing of legendary rock band Queen and powerhouse Adam Lambert.
12. (12) Pride & Prejudice – 2005
Directed by: Joe Wright
Starring: Keira Knightley, Talulah Riley, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone
Running time: 129 min
In Jane Austen’s tale of 19th-century England, Mrs. Bennet hopes to marry her daughters to prosperous gentlemen, including new arrival Mr. Darcy.
11. (11) Banana Split – 2018
Directed by: Benjamin Kasulke
Starring: Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, Dylan Sprouse, Luke Spencer Roberts
Running time: 88 min
Despite leaving for college, a heartsick teen tries to build a new friendship with a kindred spirit even though she’s dating her ex-boyfriend.
10. (7) Mad Max – 1979
Directed by: George Miller
Starring: Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Steve Bisley
Running time: 88 min
In a post-apocalyptic future, a malicious gang murders Max’s family as an act of retaliation, forcing Max to hit the open road seeking vengeance.
9. (8) Tread – 2020
Directed by: Paul Solet
Starring: Marvin Heemeyer, Robert Fleet, Teresa Riley
Running time: 89 min
This documentary reconstructs the pivotal moments that drove a man on a rampage to destroy a small town with a bulldozer he fortified in secret.
8. (9) Lola Igna – 2019
Directed by: Eduardo W. Roy Jr.
Starring: Angie Ferro, Yves Flores, Meryll Soriano, Maria Isabel Lopez
Running time: 114 min
An elderly woman finds her life disrupted when her family and village realize she has a chance at a world record for being the oldest grandmother alive.
7. (6) Funan – 2018
Directed by: Denis Do
Starring: Baranice Bejo, Louis Garrel, Colette Kieffer, Aude-Laurence Clermont Biver
Running time: 84 min
Separated from their young son during the brutal Khmer Rouge revolution, a couple must find ways to endure while searching for their child.
6. (4) Being John Malkovich – 1999
Directed by: Spike Jonze
Starring: John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Ned Bellamy, Eric Weinstein
Running time: 113 min
When puppeteer Craig Schwartz discovers a portal into John Malkovich’s brain, he decides to sell 15-minute excursions into the esteemed actor’s mind.
5. (5) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – 2004
Directed by: Michel Gondry
Starring: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Gerry Robert Byrne, Elijah Wood
Running time: 108 min
After learning that his ex-girlfriend had an experimental medical procedure to purge all memories of him, a man decides to do the same with her.
4. (3) An Education – 2009
Directed by: Lone Scherfig
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Olivia Williams, Alfred Molina, Cara Seymour
Running time: 100 min
Jenny’s Oxford-bound teen life is a bore in 1961 London, until she’s immersed in the beguiling but hazardous world of a much-older man.
3. (10) Spelling the Dream – 2020
Directed by: Sam Rega
Starring: Srinivas Ayyagari, Jacques Bailly, Valerie Browning, Ratnam Chitturi
Running time: 82 min
Following four hopeful competitors, this documentary explores Indian Americans’ decades-long success at the biggest spelling contest in the U.S.
2. (1) Spotlight – 2015
Directed by: Tom McCarthy
Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber
Running time: 129 min
A team of reporters and editors at the Boston Globe relentlessly investigate a shocking child molestation cover-up by the Catholic Church.
1. (2) Pick of the Litter – 2018
Directed by: Don Hardy, Dana Nachman
Starring: Diane Meer, Terry Blosser, Janet Gearheart, Sharon Kret
Running time: 80 min
Five Labrador puppies embark on a 20-month training to pass the milestones on their journey to becoming guide dogs for people with visual impairment.