Top 100 Movies Streaming on Netflix

Our top 100 movies listing is updated regularly and is based on external ratings of each title. Our list includes comedy, action, romantic, sci-fi and animated movies currently streaming on Netflix – fun for all the family! We very much value your comments so please let us know what you think.

100. (-) Total Recall – 1990

Directed by: Paul Verhoeven

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox

Running time: 113 min



After getting a memory implant, working stiff Douglas Quaid discovers he might actually be a secret agent embroiled in a violent insurrection on Mars.

99. (-) Miracle – 2004

Directed by: Gavin O’Connor

Starring: Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, Noah Emmerich, Sean McCann

Running time: 136 minutes



U.S. hockey coach Herb Brooks unites a motley crew of college athletes and turns them into a force to be reckoned with at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

98. (-) Lust, Caution – 2007

Directed by: Ang Lee

Starring: Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Wei Tang, Joan Chen, Leehom Wang

Running time: 157 min



In this drama set in World War II-era Shanghai, a young actress gets caught up in a complex plot involving love, seduction and assassination.

97. (-) White Christmas – 1954

Directed by: Michael Curtiz

Starring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen

Running time: 120 minutes



Two war buddies fall for two sisters and follow the girls to a resort owned by their former commanding officer, who is in danger of losing the place.

96. (-) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 1984

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Amrish Puri, Roshan Seth

Running time: 118 minutes



Indiana Jones, his young sidekick and a spoiled songbird get more than they bargained for when they go to India in search of a missing magical stone.

95. (-) Y Tu Mama Tambien – 2001

Directed by: Alfonso Cuaron

Starring: Maribel Verda, Gael GarcÃia Bernal, Diego Luna, Daniel Gimenez Cacho

Running time: 105 minutes



When rich teens Tenoch and Julio meet the alluring, older Luisa, they try to impress her with stories of a road trip, then convince her to join them.

94. (-) Beyond the Mat – 1999

Directed by: Barry W. Blaustein

Starring:

Running time: 102 minutes



Documentarian Barry Blaustein exposes the fascinating reality of pro wrestling through sobering interviews and eye-opening footage.

93. (-) Stardust – 2007

Directed by: Matthew Vaughn

Starring: Ian McKellen, Bimbo Hart, Alastair MacIntosh, David Kelly

Running time: 127 min



To win his true love’s heart, wide-eyed Tristan Thorn journeys to a forbidden realm to retrieve a fallen star that has taken human form.

92. (-) A Single Man – 2009

Directed by: Tom Ford

Starring: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult, Ginnifer Goodwin

Running time: 100 minutes



This stream-of-consciousness drama centers on a day in the life of a gay college professor who’s reeling from his longtime lover’s recent death.

91. (-) Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey – 2011

Directed by: Constance Marks

Starring: Kevin Clash, Whoopi Goldberg

Running time: 76 minutes



Whoopi Goldberg narrates Elmo creator Kevin Clash’s remarkable journey from a working-class Baltimore neighborhood to Jim Henson’s “Sesame Street.”

90. (-) Heneral Luna – 2015

Directed by: Jerrold Tarog

Starring: John Arcilla, Mon Confiado, Arron Villaflor, Joem Bascon

Running time: 118 minutes



In the 1890s, Gen. Antonio Luna leads the fight for independence from the U.S. during the Philippine-American War. Prequel to “Goyo: The Boy General.”

89. (-) The Two Popes – 2019

Directed by: Fernando Meirelles

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan MinujÃ­n

Running time: 125 minutes



At a key turning point for the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI forms a surprising friendship with the future Pope Francis. Inspired by true events.

88. (-) The Florida Project – 2017

Directed by: Sean Baker

Starring: Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Rivera

Running time: 111 minutes



A mischievous 6-year-old finds the magic in her own circumstances while living with her troubled mom in a budget motel near Disney World.

87. (-) Happy as Lazzaro – 2018

Directed by: Alice Rohrwacher

Starring: Adriano Tardiolo, Agnese Graziani, Alba Rohrwacher, Luca Chikovani

Running time: 127 minutes



Purehearted teen Lazzaro is content living as a sharecropper in rural Italy, but an unlikely friendship with the marquise’s son will change his world.

86. (-) I’m No Longer Here – 2019

Directed by: Fernando Frias

Starring: Juan Daniel Garcia TreviÃ±o, Xueming Angelina Chen, Brandon Stanton, Federico Mallet

Running time: 105 min



A terrible misunderstanding with a local gang sends 17-year-old Ulises, leader of a group hooked on cumbia music, across the border to save his life.

85. (-) Addicted to Life – 2014

Directed by: Thierry Donard

Starring: Matt Annetts, Wille Lindberg, Jesse Richman, Mathias Wyss

Running time: 90 mins



Chasing extreme challenges, athletic daredevils test their limits in various environments from giant waves to snowy slopes around the world.

84. (-) Platoon – 1986

Directed by: Oliver Stone

Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker

Running time: 119 minutes



A naive American soldier’s view of the Vietnam War starts to change after he witnesses murder and rape at the hands of his compatriots.

83. (-) Airplane! – 1980

Directed by: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker

Starring: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Julie Hagerty

Running time: 88 min



A traumatized former combat pilot is forced to land a passenger plane when food poisoning strikes the crew in this parody of disaster movies.

82. (-) Kung Fu Hustle – 2004

Directed by: Stephen Chow

Starring: Stephen Chow, Yuen Wah, Yuen Qiu, Lam Chi-chung

Running time: 98 minutes



Sing, a mobster in 1940s China, longs to be as cool as the formally clad Axe Gang, a band of killers who rule Hong Kong, but can only pretend.

81. (-) Zodiac – 2007

Directed by: David Fincher

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards

Running time: 157 minutes



A political cartoonist, a crime reporter and a pair of cops investigate San Francisco’s infamous Zodiac Killer in this thriller based on a true story.

80. (-) Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro: Special Edition – 1979

Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

Starring: Yasuo Yamada, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Eiko Masuyama, Makio Inoue

Running time: 99 minutes



Lupin, his sidekick Jigen and the samurai warrior Goemon set out to take over an evil counterfeit operation at Count Cagliostro’s fortress.

79. (-) Frost/Nixon – 2008

Directed by: Ron Howard

Starring: Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Sam Rockwell, Kevin Bacon

Running time: 122 min



This drama centers on a series of revelatory television interviews between British talk show host David Frost and former President Richard Nixon.

78. (-) Cairo Station – 1958

Directed by: Youssef Chahine

Starring: Farid Shawqi, Hind Rustum, Youssef Chahine, Hassan el Baroudi

Running time: 77 min



A Cairo newsstand vendor’s fantasies morph into a dangerous fixation with a lemonade seller as a serial killer begins terrorizing the city.

77. (-) The Social Network – 2010

Directed by: David Fincher

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer

Running time: 120 minutes



Director David Fincher’s biographical drama chronicles the meteoric rise of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from Harvard sophomore to Internet superstar.

76. (-) Undefeated – 2011

Directed by: Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin

Starring: Montrail ‘Money’ Brown, O.C. Brown, Bill Courtney, Chavis Daniels

Running time: 113 minutes



An inspirational profile of an inner-city high school football team’s valiant effort to reach the school’s first-ever playoff game.

75. (-) Silver Linings Playbook – 2012

Directed by: David O. Russell

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver

Running time: 122 minutes



After a stint in a mental hospital, Pat moves in with his parents and tries to win back his wife, until he meets a woman who’s as unstable as he is.

74. (-) Fire in the Blood – 2012

Directed by: Dylan Mohan Gray

Starring: William Hurt

Running time: 83 minutes



Dylan Mohan Gray examines Africa’s AIDS crisis and activists’ battle with pharmaceutical companies to make life-saving HIV drugs more affordable.

73. (-) The Theory of Everything – 2014

Directed by: James Marsh

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson

Running time: 123 minutes



As his esteem grows in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking’s body is ravaged by ALS, forcing his increasing dependence on his devoted wife, Jane.

72. (-) Budhia Singh: Born to Run – 2016

Directed by: Soumendra Padhi

Starring: Manoj Bajpayee, Mayur Mahendra Patole, Tillotama Shome, Shruti Marathe

Running time: 95 minutes



In this thought-provoking biopic, an idealistic judo trainer adopts a boy from the slums and grooms him into the world’s youngest marathon runner.

71. (-) The Breadwinner – 2017

Directed by: Nora Twomey

Starring: Saara Chaudry, Soma Bhatia, Ali Badshah, Shaista Latif

Running time: 93 minutes



A courageous 11-year-old Afghan girl disguises herself as a boy and takes on odd jobs to provide for her family when her father is arrested.

70. (-) ROMA – 2018

Directed by: Alfonso Cuaran

Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira

Running time: 134 minutes



Oscar winner Alfonso CuarÃ³n delivers a vivid, emotional portrait of a domestic worker’s journey set against domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico.

69. (-) The Blazing Sun (Struggle in the Valley) – 1954

Directed by: Youssef Chahine

Starring: Faten Hamama, Omar Sharif, Zaki Rostom, Farid Shawqi

Running time: 105 min



Competition between sugar cane producers turns deadly after a greedy landlord conspires against an agricultural engineer who falls for his daughter.

68. (-) Sugar Rush – 2019

Directed by: Kayode Kasum

Starring: Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Uzor Arukwe, Tobi Bakre

Running time: 120 min



After discovering a huge sum of money, a trio of sisters swipes it for personal use until the authorities and a shady mob boss come to collect the cash.

67. (-) The Pixar Story – 2007

Directed by: Leslie Iwerks

Starring: Stacy Keach

Running time: 88 minutes



Go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios with this Emmy-nominated documentary tracing the creation and history of the groundbreaking company.

66. (-) About Time – 2013

Directed by: Richard Curtis

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Margot Robbie

Running time: 123 minutes



When Tim learns that the men in his family can travel in time and change their own lives, he decides to go back and win the woman of his dreams.

65. (-) The Hateful Eight – 2015

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins

Running time: 167 minutes



Years after the Civil War, a bounty hunter and his captive are waylaid by a Wyoming blizzard and hole up in a way station with six dicey strangers.

64. (-) I Am Not Your Negro – 2016

Directed by: Raoul Peck

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, James Baldwin, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X

Running time: 93 min



Based on James Baldwin’s unfinished book, this visual essay explores racism through the stories of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

63. (-) In This Corner of the World – 2016

Directed by: Sunao Katabuchi

Starring: Non, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba, Minori Omi

Running time: 129 minutes



Suzu marries into a family living outside of Hiroshima and quickly settles into her new life, until World War II challenges her ability to survive.

62. (-) Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – 2020

Directed by: David Dobkin

Starring: Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Will Ferrell, Jamie Demetriou

Running time: 123 mins



Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond.

61. (-) Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – 2020

Directed by: Nicole Newnham, James Lebrecht

Starring:

Running time: 108 minutes



A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes a group of teens with disabilities to help build a movement, forging a new path toward greater equality.

60. (-) Saladin (El Naser Salah el Dine) – 1963

Directed by: Youssef Chahine

Starring: Ahmad Mazhar, Mohamed Abdel Gawad, Salah Dhulfeqar, Tawfik El Deken

Running time: 90 min



The Sultan of Egypt and Syria launches a campaign to retake Jerusalem amid the Crusades.

59. (-) The Death of Mr. Lazarescu – 2005

Directed by: Cristi Puiu

Starring: Monica Barladeanu, Ion Fiscuteanu, Doru Ana, Dragos Bucur

Running time: 154 minutes



Amid a pandemic, an ailing man waits for his illness to overtake him while being shuttled between hospitals as doctors try to pinpoint a diagnosis.

58. (-) Gran Torino – 2008

Directed by: Clint Eastwood

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Bee Vang, Ahney Her, Christopher Carley

Running time: 116 minutes



Curmudgeonly Korean War vet Walt confronts his Hmong immigrant neighbors when the family’s son tries to steal his beloved 1972 Gran Torino.

57. (-) The Artist – 2011

Directed by: Michel Hazanavicius

Starring: Jean Dujardin, Baranice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell

Running time: 100 minutes



Winner of five Oscars, this black-and-white silent film follows the romance between a silent-era legend on a downward spiral and a rising starlet.

56. (-) Oasis: Supersonic – 2016

Directed by: Mat Whitecross

Starring: Oasis, Alan McGee, Paul McGuigan, Liam Gallagher

Running time: 122 minutes



This film details the rise of British rock group Oasis and the creativity and chaos that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher brought to the iconic band.

55. (-) The Irishman – 2019

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel

Running time: 209 minutes



Hit man Frank Sheeran looks back at the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed film from Martin Scorsese.

54. (-) Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl – 1982

Directed by: Terry Hughes, Ian MacNaughton

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle

Running time: 80 minutes



Film clips and Terry Gilliam animations feature in this live-to-tape performance of greatest hits, including “Travel Agent” and “Solo Wrestling.”

53. (-) Pad Man – 2018

Directed by: R. Balki

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Jyoti Subhash

Running time: 130 minutes



Despite public humiliation and resistance, an entrepreneur markets a hygienic, low-cost sanitary pad that even India’s poorest women can afford.

52. (15) Fiddler on the Roof – 1971

Directed by: Norman Jewison

Starring: Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon

Running time: 181 min



This adaptation of the musical chronicles the trials of a Jewish peasant, his wife, and their three strong-willed daughters in pre-revolutionary Russia.

51. (17) Ip Man – 2008

Directed by: Wilson Yip

Starring: Donnie Yen, Simon Yam, Louis Fan, Lam Ka Tung

Running time: 106 minutes



An occupying Japanese general challenges Chinese men to duels to prove the superiority of the Japanese, but Ip Man refuses to fight — at first.

50. (18) The Perks of Being a Wallflower – 2012

Directed by: Stephen Chbosky

Starring: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman

Running time: 102 minutes



A shy freshman struggling with depression deals with his best friend’s suicide and his first love in this engaging coming-of-age tale.

49. (19) Special 26 – 2013

Directed by: Neeraj Pandey

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill

Running time: 136 minutes



In this fact-based crime drama, a gang of con artists posing as government officials executes a heist in the form of a raid on a prominent jeweler.

48. (20) Dallas Buyers Club – 2013

Directed by: Jean-Marc VallÃ©e

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Jared Leto, Griffin Dunne

Running time: 116 minutes



Refusing to accept a death sentence from his doctor after being diagnosed with AIDS in 1986, Ron Woodroof smuggles medications from abroad.

47. (21) Her – 2013

Directed by: Spike Jonze

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara

Running time: 125 minutes



In a Los Angeles of the slight future, a lonely writer develops a relationship with Samantha an insightful and sensitive artificial entity.

46. (22) Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile – 2017

Directed by: Harry Chaskin

Starring: Brian Atkinson, Ted Raimi, Harry Chaskin, Debi Derryberry

Running time: 13 minutes



Champion truck-racing dog Buddy and his handyman ferret pal Darnell test potentially awesome (but mostly terrible) ideas in this interactive adventure.

45. (23) Marriage Story – 2019

Directed by: Noah Baumbach

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda

Running time: 136 minutes



Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.

44. (24) The Silence of Others – 2018

Directed by: Robert Bahar, Almudena Carracedo

Starring: Mara Marta­n, Jose Mari­a Galante, Carlos Slepoy, Ana Messuti

Running time: 96 min



Filmed over six years, this documentary captures the struggles of victims who suffered abuse under Gen. Francisco Franco’s regime as they seek justice.

43. (-) The Trial of the Chicago 7 – 2020

Directed by: Aaron Sorkin

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong

Running time: 129 min



What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history.

42. (25) Monty Python’s Life of Brian – 1979

Directed by: Terry Jones

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle

Running time: 93 minutes



Born in a stable in Judea, Brian grows up to join a group of anti-Roman zealots, but his fate keeps getting confused with that of a certain carpenter.

41. (26) Lagaan – 2001

Directed by: Ashutosh Gowariker

Starring: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne

Running time: 223 minutes



In 1890s India, an arrogant British commander challenges the harshly taxed residents of Champaner to a high-stakes cricket match.

40. (27) The Help – 2011

Directed by: Tate Taylor

Starring: Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer

Running time: 146 min



A young, white writer stirs up the status quo in 1960s Mississippi by interviewing Black housemaids and bringing their stories to the masses.

39. (28) Oh My God – 2012

Directed by: Umesh Shukla

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri

Running time: 128 minutes



Mumbai shopkeeper Kanji Bhai files a lawsuit against God when an earthquake destroys his store and his insurance policy won’t cover the damage.

38. (29) Blackfish – 2013

Directed by: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Starring:

Running time: 83 minutes



This fascinating documentary examines the life of performing killer whale Tilikum, who has caused the deaths of several people while in captivity.

37. (30) Song of the Sea – 2014

Directed by: Tomm Moore

Starring: David Rawle, Brendan Gleeson, Fionnula Flanagan, Lisa Hannigan

Running time: 93 minutes



The last of a magical race of seals that become human on dry land, Saoirse and her brother must return to the sea in this animated adventure.

36. (32) A Kid from Coney Island – 2019

Directed by: Coodie, Chike Ozah

Starring: Stephon Marbury

Running time: 95 min



From gifted athlete to professional NBA hooper, Coney Island’s Stephon Marbury navigates the pressures, pitfalls and peaks of his basketball journey.

35. (33) Disclosure – 2020

Directed by: Sam Feder

Starring: Nick Adams, Tre\’vell Anderson, Ser Anzoategui, Alexandra Billings

Running time: 100 min



In this documentary, leading trans creatives and thinkers share heartfelt perspectives and analysis about Hollywood’s impact on the trans community.

34. (-) A Clockwork Orange – 1971

Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

Starring: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates, Warren Clarke

Running time: 136 minutes



A young man spends his time stealing, raping and beating innocent people in nihilistic orgies of violence, all in an attempt to get his nightly kicks.

33. (34) Monty Python and the Holy Grail – 1975

Directed by: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam

Running time: 92 minutes



The Monty Python comedy clan skewers King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they quest far and wide for the Holy Grail.

32. (36) Andaz Apna Apna – 1994

Directed by: Rajkumar Santoshi

Starring: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor

Running time: 159 minutes



Broke and with no concrete plans for the future, two young men discover that a stunning heiress lives nearby and try to charm her into marriage.

31. (37) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 1989

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody

Running time: 127 minutes



Accompanied by his father, Indiana Jones sets off on his third adventure to explore the cradle of civilization on a perilous hunt for the Holy Grail.

30. (-) V for Vendetta – 2005

Directed by: James McTeigue

Starring: Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry

Running time: 132 minutes



A masked freedom fighter known as “V” takes up arms against a totalitarian government and finds an unlikely ally in a young woman.

29. (38) Pan’s Labyrinth – 2006

Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

Starring: Ivana Baquero, Sergi LÃ³pez, Maribel VerdÃº, Doug Jones

Running time: 119 minutes



Young Ofelia meets a mythical faun who claims she is destined to become princess of the Underworld. But first she must carry out three perilous tasks.

28. (39) There Will Be Blood – 2007

Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson

Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O’Connor, CiarÃ¡n Hinds

Running time: 158 minutes



An ambitious prospector strikes it rich and turns a simple village into a boomtown, stoking the ire of a charismatic young preacher.

27. (40) Queen – 2014

Directed by: Vikas Bahl

Starring: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko

Running time: 137 minutes



A jilted bride decides to go on her European honeymoon anyway — by herself — and ends up embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

26. (41) Drishyam – 2015

Directed by: Nishikant Kamat

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor

Running time: 162 minutes



An unexceptional man becomes a murder suspect when the son of a high-ranking police official who harassed his daughter goes missing.

25. (42) Klaus – 2019

Directed by: Sergio Pablos

Starring: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso

Running time: 98 minutes



A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it.

24. (43) LA 92 – 2017

Directed by: Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin

Starring:

Running time: 114 minutes



Previously unseen footage is shaped into a fresh and timely retelling of the 1992 Rodney King trial — and the verdict that sparked civil unrest.

23. (44) Heaven Without People – 2017

Directed by: Lucien Bourjeily

Starring: Samira Sarkis, Laeticia Semaan, Nadim Abou Samra, Jenny Gebara

Running time: 91 min



From long resentments to deep secrets, an overdue family reunion erupts with drama when the matriarch makes a disturbing discovery.

22. (45) The Land – 1970

Directed by: Youssef Chahine

Starring: Mahmoud Al Meleji, Nagwa Ibrahim, Ezzat El Alaili, Hamdy Ahmed

Running time: 130 min



A group of peasant farmers fights to protect their village against a corrupt landowner. Adapted from the popular novel by Abdel Rahman al-Sharqawi.

21. (13) What Keeps You Alive – 2018

Directed by: Colin Minihan

Starring: Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen, Martha MacIsaac, Joey Klein

Running time: 98 min



A couple’s romantic anniversary retreat to a rural cabin unravels when a childhood friend appears and reveals long-held secrets from the past.

20. (46) Taxi Driver – 1976

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Peter Boyle

Running time: 113 minutes



Enraged by New York’s moral rot and urban decay, an unhinged cab driver goes mad, plotting an assassination and saving a teen sex worker.

19. (47) Project Papa – 2018

Directed by: Kanika Batra

Starring: Kanika Batra, Rakesh Batra, Rajit Kapoor, Sneha Kapoor

Running time: 100 min



When a busy entrepreneur pauses her career to spend time with her aging father, both learn valuable lessons on happiness, love and living in the moment.

18. (48) Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark – 1981

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey

Running time: 115 minutes



When Indiana Jones is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.

17. (49) Taare Zameen Par – 2007

Directed by: Aamir Khan

Starring: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Tisca Chopra

Running time: 162 minutes



When daydreamer Ishaan is sent to boarding school, an unconventional art teacher tries to help the imaginative student discover his true identity.

16. (50) Django Unchained – 2012

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington

Running time: 165 minutes



Accompanied by a German bounty hunter, a freed slave named Django travels across America to free his wife from a sadistic plantation owner.

15. (51) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 2018

Directed by: Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry

Running time: 116 minutes



After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales gets a crash course in web-slinging from his alternate-dimension counterparts.

14. (52) Senna – 2010

Directed by: Asif Kapadia

Starring: Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Frank Williams

Running time: 105 minutes



This fast-paced documentary profiles Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula One racing, and a hero in his native Brazil.

13. (53) The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story – 2019

Directed by: Christopher Bird, Simon Lupton

Starring: Anastacia, David Bowie, Jared Braverman, Paul Cambaccini

Running time: 84 min



With rare footage and candid interviews, this documentary details the serendipitous pairing of legendary rock band Queen and powerhouse Adam Lambert.

12. (12) Pride & Prejudice – 2005

Directed by: Joe Wright

Starring: Keira Knightley, Talulah Riley, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone

Running time: 129 min



In Jane Austen’s tale of 19th-century England, Mrs. Bennet hopes to marry her daughters to prosperous gentlemen, including new arrival Mr. Darcy.

11. (11) Banana Split – 2018

Directed by: Benjamin Kasulke

Starring: Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, Dylan Sprouse, Luke Spencer Roberts

Running time: 88 min



Despite leaving for college, a heartsick teen tries to build a new friendship with a kindred spirit even though she’s dating her ex-boyfriend.

10. (7) Mad Max – 1979

Directed by: George Miller

Starring: Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Steve Bisley

Running time: 88 min



In a post-apocalyptic future, a malicious gang murders Max’s family as an act of retaliation, forcing Max to hit the open road seeking vengeance.

9. (8) Tread – 2020

Directed by: Paul Solet

Starring: Marvin Heemeyer, Robert Fleet, Teresa Riley

Running time: 89 min



This documentary reconstructs the pivotal moments that drove a man on a rampage to destroy a small town with a bulldozer he fortified in secret.

8. (9) Lola Igna – 2019

Directed by: Eduardo W. Roy Jr.

Starring: Angie Ferro, Yves Flores, Meryll Soriano, Maria Isabel Lopez

Running time: 114 min



An elderly woman finds her life disrupted when her family and village realize she has a chance at a world record for being the oldest grandmother alive.

7. (6) Funan – 2018

Directed by: Denis Do

Starring: Baranice Bejo, Louis Garrel, Colette Kieffer, Aude-Laurence Clermont Biver

Running time: 84 min



Separated from their young son during the brutal Khmer Rouge revolution, a couple must find ways to endure while searching for their child.

6. (4) Being John Malkovich – 1999

Directed by: Spike Jonze

Starring: John Cusack, Cameron Diaz, Ned Bellamy, Eric Weinstein

Running time: 113 min



When puppeteer Craig Schwartz discovers a portal into John Malkovich’s brain, he decides to sell 15-minute excursions into the esteemed actor’s mind.

5. (5) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – 2004

Directed by: Michel Gondry

Starring: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Gerry Robert Byrne, Elijah Wood

Running time: 108 min



After learning that his ex-girlfriend had an experimental medical procedure to purge all memories of him, a man decides to do the same with her.

4. (3) An Education – 2009

Directed by: Lone Scherfig

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Olivia Williams, Alfred Molina, Cara Seymour

Running time: 100 min



Jenny’s Oxford-bound teen life is a bore in 1961 London, until she’s immersed in the beguiling but hazardous world of a much-older man.

3. (10) Spelling the Dream – 2020

Directed by: Sam Rega

Starring: Srinivas Ayyagari, Jacques Bailly, Valerie Browning, Ratnam Chitturi

Running time: 82 min



Following four hopeful competitors, this documentary explores Indian Americans’ decades-long success at the biggest spelling contest in the U.S.

2. (1) Spotlight – 2015

Directed by: Tom McCarthy

Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber

Running time: 129 min



A team of reporters and editors at the Boston Globe relentlessly investigate a shocking child molestation cover-up by the Catholic Church.

1. (2) Pick of the Litter – 2018

Directed by: Don Hardy, Dana Nachman

Starring: Diane Meer, Terry Blosser, Janet Gearheart, Sharon Kret

Running time: 80 min



Five Labrador puppies embark on a 20-month training to pass the milestones on their journey to becoming guide dogs for people with visual impairment.