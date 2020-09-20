Top 50 Most Watched Movies & TV Series Last Week: September 20th, 2020

Thanks to our partnership with FlixPatrol, we’re able to bring you the top 25 movies and TV series on Netflix of the past seven days. Movies and TV series that rocked around the world this week include The Social Dilemma, The Babysitter, Away and Lucifer.

Top 50 Titles on Netflix This Week (Global)

Note: this list contains data collected between September 13th to September 20th, 2020. 87 Netflix regions data are used for this list. Netflix Originals tend to skew higher given they are available more widely around the world. Titles at the top of the top 10 lists are granted 10 points and those at position 10 are granted 1 point.

Top 25 Movies on Netflix Around the World This Week

The Social Dilemma picked up the most points around the world

Rank Movie Name Points Accrued Worldwide 1 The Social Dilemma 3838 2 The Babysitter: Killer Queen 3781 3 #Alive 3109 4 The Devil All the Time 2700 5 The Paramedic 2260 6 Pets United 1857 7 Dad Wanted 1657 8 Love, Guaranteed 1386 9 The Impossible 789 10 Fifty Shades Freed 700 11 The Emoji Movie 693 12 A Million Ways to Die in the West 668 13 Cuties 617 14 365 Days 594 15 Johnny English Reborn 392 16 Skyscraper 339 17 The Lego Movie 298 18 The Grinch 297 19 State of Play 266 20 The Babysitter 257 21 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 251 22 The Platform 247 23 Son Of Adam 226 24 Ride Along 204 25 So Much Love to Give 173

Top 25 TV Series on Netflix Around the World This Week

Position TV Series Name Points Accrued Worldwide 1 Away 3328 2 Lucifer 3060 3 Cobra Kai 2069 4 Get Organized with The Home Edit 1576 5 Ratched 1342 6 Her Mother’s Killer 1186 7 Baby 1125 8 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 1008 9 Friends 861 10 The Umbrella Academy 821 11 Julie and the Phantoms 778 12 Dark Desire 775 13 The Gift 769 14 Paw Patrol 739 15 It’s Okay to Not Be Okay 729 16 Close Enough 717 17 The Duchess 693 18 Young Wallander 685 19 Record of Youth 653 20 Yo soy Betty la fea 649 21 Grey’s Anatomy 598 22 Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 574 23 Cocomelon 546 24 Challenger: The Final Flight 481 25 Pasión de gavilanes 476

