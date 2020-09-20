What's on Netflix > What To Watch on Netflix > Top 50 Most Watched Movies & TV Series Last Week: September 20th, 2020

Top 50 Most Watched Movies & TV Series Last Week: September 20th, 2020

by @kasey__moore on September 20, 2020, 12:29 pm EST

Thanks to our partnership with FlixPatrol, we’re able to bring you the top 25 movies and TV series on Netflix of the past seven days. Movies and TV series that rocked around the world this week include The Social Dilemma, The Babysitter, Away and Lucifer.

We’re still not 100% Sundays are the best day to publish this list and thinking Friday might be a better day given that would count as a reset for the new Netflix Originals that arrive that day. Let us know in the comments what day you think would be most insightful to start.

Remember, you can check in with the daily top 10 movies and TV series for individual countries and Netflix globally using our most popular hub pages.

Top 50 Titles on Netflix This Week (Global)

Note: this list contains data collected between September 13th to September 20th, 2020. 87 Netflix regions data are used for this list. Netflix Originals tend to skew higher given they are available more widely around the world. Titles at the top of the top 10 lists are granted 10 points and those at position 10 are granted 1 point.

Top 25 Movies on Netflix Around the World This Week

The Social Dilemma picked up the most points around the world

Rank Movie Name Points Accrued Worldwide
1 The Social Dilemma 3838
2 The Babysitter: Killer Queen 3781
3 #Alive 3109
4 The Devil All the Time 2700
5 The Paramedic 2260
6 Pets United 1857
7 Dad Wanted 1657
8 Love, Guaranteed 1386
9 The Impossible 789
10 Fifty Shades Freed 700
11 The Emoji Movie 693
12 A Million Ways to Die in the West 668
13 Cuties 617
14 365 Days 594
15 Johnny English Reborn 392
16 Skyscraper 339
17 The Lego Movie 298
18 The Grinch 297
19 State of Play 266
20 The Babysitter 257
21 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 251
22 The Platform 247
23 Son Of Adam 226
24 Ride Along 204
25 So Much Love to Give 173

Top 25 TV Series on Netflix Around the World This Week

Position TV Series Name Points Accrued Worldwide
1 Away 3328
2 Lucifer 3060
3 Cobra Kai 2069
4 Get Organized with The Home Edit 1576
5 Ratched 1342
6 Her Mother’s Killer 1186
7 Baby 1125
8 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 1008
9 Friends 861
10 The Umbrella Academy 821
11 Julie and the Phantoms 778
12 Dark Desire 775
13 The Gift 769
14 Paw Patrol 739
15 It’s Okay to Not Be Okay 729
16 Close Enough 717
17 The Duchess 693
18 Young Wallander 685
19 Record of Youth 653
20 Yo soy Betty la fea 649
21 Grey’s Anatomy 598
22 Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 574
23 Cocomelon 546
24 Challenger: The Final Flight 481
25 Pasión de gavilanes 476

