Top 50 Most Watched Movies & TV Series Last Week: September 20th, 2020

Thanks to our partnership with FlixPatrol, we’re able to bring you the top 25 movies and TV series on Netflix of the past seven days. Movies and TV series that rocked around the world this week include The Social Dilemma, The Babysitter, Away and Lucifer.
We’re still not 100% Sundays are the best day to publish this list and thinking Friday might be a better day given that would count as a reset for the new Netflix Originals that arrive that day. Let us know in the comments what day you think would be most insightful to start.
Remember, you can check in with the daily top 10 movies and TV series for individual countries and Netflix globally using our most popular hub pages.
Top 50 Titles on Netflix This Week (Global)
Note: this list contains data collected between September 13th to September 20th, 2020. 87 Netflix regions data are used for this list. Netflix Originals tend to skew higher given they are available more widely around the world. Titles at the top of the top 10 lists are granted 10 points and those at position 10 are granted 1 point.
Top 25 Movies on Netflix Around the World This Week
The Social Dilemma picked up the most points around the world
|Rank
|Movie Name
|Points Accrued Worldwide
|1
|The Social Dilemma
|3838
|2
|The Babysitter: Killer Queen
|3781
|3
|#Alive
|3109
|4
|The Devil All the Time
|2700
|5
|The Paramedic
|2260
|6
|Pets United
|1857
|7
|Dad Wanted
|1657
|8
|Love, Guaranteed
|1386
|9
|The Impossible
|789
|10
|Fifty Shades Freed
|700
|11
|The Emoji Movie
|693
|12
|A Million Ways to Die in the West
|668
|13
|Cuties
|617
|14
|365 Days
|594
|15
|Johnny English Reborn
|392
|16
|Skyscraper
|339
|17
|The Lego Movie
|298
|18
|The Grinch
|297
|19
|State of Play
|266
|20
|The Babysitter
|257
|21
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|251
|22
|The Platform
|247
|23
|Son Of Adam
|226
|24
|Ride Along
|204
|25
|So Much Love to Give
|173
Top 25 TV Series on Netflix Around the World This Week
|Position
|TV Series Name
|Points Accrued Worldwide
|1
|Away
|3328
|2
|Lucifer
|3060
|3
|Cobra Kai
|2069
|4
|Get Organized with The Home Edit
|1576
|5
|Ratched
|1342
|6
|Her Mother’s Killer
|1186
|7
|Baby
|1125
|8
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
|1008
|9
|Friends
|861
|10
|The Umbrella Academy
|821
|11
|Julie and the Phantoms
|778
|12
|Dark Desire
|775
|13
|The Gift
|769
|14
|Paw Patrol
|739
|15
|It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
|729
|16
|Close Enough
|717
|17
|The Duchess
|693
|18
|Young Wallander
|685
|19
|Record of Youth
|653
|20
|Yo soy Betty la fea
|649
|21
|Grey’s Anatomy
|598
|22
|Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
|574
|23
|Cocomelon
|546
|24
|Challenger: The Final Flight
|481
|25
|Pasión de gavilanes
|476
What have you been watching on Netflix over the past 7 days? Let us know in the comments.