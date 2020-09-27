What's on Netflix > What To Watch on Netflix > Top 50 Most Watched Titles on Netflix This Week Globally: September 27th, 2020

Top 50 Most Watched Titles on Netflix This Week Globally: September 27th, 2020

by @kasey__moore on September 27, 2020, 1:46 pm EST

It’s time to take a look at the top 10s on Netflix around the world to see what’s been trending across the globe over the past week. The Devil All The Time and Ratched which both released last week lead the way but Enola Holmes will almost certainly take the crown next week. Here are the top 50 movies and TV series on Netflix between September 20th and 27th, 2020.

Before we get into the full lists, here’s a few quick observations from the past week.

Ratched was the biggest title of the week around the world-beating out The Devil All The Time (which released 2 days before Ratched). That shows popularity has transcended borders.

Speaking of transcending borders, The Paramedic, a Spanish thriller has performed well in many countries around the world.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous also has had an incredible week on Netflix being popular in most regions around the world. To date, we suspect it’s the strongest performing debut season of a kid’s animated series.

Enola Holmes as we’ll report on soon had the biggest movie debut on Netflix to date but given it released partway through the week, doesn’t appear at the top of this list.

Top 50 Movies & TV Series This Week

Note: this list contains data collected between September 20th to September 27th, 2020. 87 Netflix regions data are used for this list. Netflix Originals tend to skew higher given they are available more widely around the world. Titles at the top of the top 10 lists are granted 10 points and those at position 10 are granted 1 point. Titles that are added part way through the week are also at a disadvantage in this model. 

Top 25 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Position Title Name Number of Points
1 The Devil All the Time 4609
2 The Social Dilemma 4178
3 The Paramedic 3322
4 Enola Holmes 3118
5 365 Days 1132
6 #Alive 1050
7 The Emoji Movie 927
8 Pets United 859
9 Love, Guaranteed 832
10 The Babysitter: Killer Queen 733
11 Dad Wanted 663
12 What Men Want 624
13 Dolly Kitty and Those Shining Stars 517
14 A Million Ways to Die in the West 464
15 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 456
16 Fifty Shades Freed 334
17 Lady Bird 291
18 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 291
19 Kung Fu Panda 2 276
20 The Blue Elephant 2 248
21 In the Heart of the Sea 225
22 Phantom Thread 216
23 High & Low: The Worst 215
24 Johnny English Strikes Again 212
25 Daddy’s Home 2 189

Top 25 TV Series on Netflix Globally This Week

Position Title Name Number of Points
1 Ratched 5708
2 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 4204
3 Lucifer 2176
4 Away 1822
5 Baby 1191
6 Cobra Kai 1160
7 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos 1108
8 Friends 1043
9 Her Mother’s Killer 932
10 Record of Youth 751
11 Paw Patrol 582
12 Dark Desire 561
13 Cocomelon 545
14 It’s Okay to Not Be Okay 520
15 Yo soy Betty la fea 484
16 The 100 474
17 The Umbrella Academy 464
18 Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 448
19 The Gift 375
20 Close Enough 375
21 The American Barbecue Showdown 371
22 Criminal: UK 358
23 Pasión de gavilanes 348
24 Challenger: The Final Flight 335
25 The World of the Married 335

