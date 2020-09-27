Top 50 Most Watched Titles on Netflix This Week Globally: September 27th, 2020

It’s time to take a look at the top 10s on Netflix around the world to see what’s been trending across the globe over the past week. The Devil All The Time and Ratched which both released last week lead the way but Enola Holmes will almost certainly take the crown next week. Here are the top 50 movies and TV series on Netflix between September 20th and 27th, 2020.

Before we get into the full lists, here’s a few quick observations from the past week.

Ratched was the biggest title of the week around the world-beating out The Devil All The Time (which released 2 days before Ratched). That shows popularity has transcended borders.

Speaking of transcending borders, The Paramedic, a Spanish thriller has performed well in many countries around the world.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous also has had an incredible week on Netflix being popular in most regions around the world. To date, we suspect it’s the strongest performing debut season of a kid’s animated series.

Enola Holmes as we’ll report on soon had the biggest movie debut on Netflix to date but given it released partway through the week, doesn’t appear at the top of this list.

Note: this list contains data collected between September 20th to September 27th, 2020. 87 Netflix regions data are used for this list. Netflix Originals tend to skew higher given they are available more widely around the world. Titles at the top of the top 10 lists are granted 10 points and those at position 10 are granted 1 point. Titles that are added part way through the week are also at a disadvantage in this model.

Top 25 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

Position Title Name Number of Points 1 The Devil All the Time 4609 2 The Social Dilemma 4178 3 The Paramedic 3322 4 Enola Holmes 3118 5 365 Days 1132 6 #Alive 1050 7 The Emoji Movie 927 8 Pets United 859 9 Love, Guaranteed 832 10 The Babysitter: Killer Queen 733 11 Dad Wanted 663 12 What Men Want 624 13 Dolly Kitty and Those Shining Stars 517 14 A Million Ways to Die in the West 464 15 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 456 16 Fifty Shades Freed 334 17 Lady Bird 291 18 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 291 19 Kung Fu Panda 2 276 20 The Blue Elephant 2 248 21 In the Heart of the Sea 225 22 Phantom Thread 216 23 High & Low: The Worst 215 24 Johnny English Strikes Again 212 25 Daddy’s Home 2 189

Top 25 TV Series on Netflix Globally This Week