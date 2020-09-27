Top 50 Most Watched Titles on Netflix This Week Globally: September 27th, 2020

It’s time to take a look at the top 10s on Netflix around the world to see what’s been trending across the globe over the past week. The Devil All The Time and Ratched which both released last week lead the way but Enola Holmes will almost certainly take the crown next week. Here are the top 50 movies and TV series on Netflix between September 20th and 27th, 2020.
Before we get into the full lists, here’s a few quick observations from the past week.
Ratched was the biggest title of the week around the world-beating out The Devil All The Time (which released 2 days before Ratched). That shows popularity has transcended borders.
Speaking of transcending borders, The Paramedic, a Spanish thriller has performed well in many countries around the world.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous also has had an incredible week on Netflix being popular in most regions around the world. To date, we suspect it’s the strongest performing debut season of a kid’s animated series.
Enola Holmes as we’ll report on soon had the biggest movie debut on Netflix to date but given it released partway through the week, doesn’t appear at the top of this list.
This data is provided exclusively to What’s on Netflix via Flixpatrol.
Top 50 Movies & TV Series This Week
Note: this list contains data collected between September 20th to September 27th, 2020. 87 Netflix regions data are used for this list. Netflix Originals tend to skew higher given they are available more widely around the world. Titles at the top of the top 10 lists are granted 10 points and those at position 10 are granted 1 point. Titles that are added part way through the week are also at a disadvantage in this model.
Top 25 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week
|Position
|Title Name
|Number of Points
|1
|The Devil All the Time
|4609
|2
|The Social Dilemma
|4178
|3
|The Paramedic
|3322
|4
|Enola Holmes
|3118
|5
|365 Days
|1132
|6
|#Alive
|1050
|7
|The Emoji Movie
|927
|8
|Pets United
|859
|9
|Love, Guaranteed
|832
|10
|The Babysitter: Killer Queen
|733
|11
|Dad Wanted
|663
|12
|What Men Want
|624
|13
|Dolly Kitty and Those Shining Stars
|517
|14
|A Million Ways to Die in the West
|464
|15
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
|456
|16
|Fifty Shades Freed
|334
|17
|Lady Bird
|291
|18
|Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
|291
|19
|Kung Fu Panda 2
|276
|20
|The Blue Elephant 2
|248
|21
|In the Heart of the Sea
|225
|22
|Phantom Thread
|216
|23
|High & Low: The Worst
|215
|24
|Johnny English Strikes Again
|212
|25
|Daddy’s Home 2
|189
Top 25 TV Series on Netflix Globally This Week
|Position
|Title Name
|Number of Points
|1
|Ratched
|5708
|2
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
|4204
|3
|Lucifer
|2176
|4
|Away
|1822
|5
|Baby
|1191
|6
|Cobra Kai
|1160
|7
|100 Dias Para Enamorarnos
|1108
|8
|Friends
|1043
|9
|Her Mother’s Killer
|932
|10
|Record of Youth
|751
|11
|Paw Patrol
|582
|12
|Dark Desire
|561
|13
|Cocomelon
|545
|14
|It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
|520
|15
|Yo soy Betty la fea
|484
|16
|The 100
|474
|17
|The Umbrella Academy
|464
|18
|Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
|448
|19
|The Gift
|375
|20
|Close Enough
|375
|21
|The American Barbecue Showdown
|371
|22
|Criminal: UK
|358
|23
|Pasión de gavilanes
|348
|24
|Challenger: The Final Flight
|335
|25
|The World of the Married
|335