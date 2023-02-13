‘Viking Wolf’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Biggest Titles in Netflix Top 10s: Week 6, 2023

It’s time to check in with the Netflix top 10s and see what movies and series picked up the most points in the global top 10 charts over the last seven days.

This list is compiled by the SVOD tracking service FlixPatrol which every day compiles the Netflix top 10s in multiple categories and close to 90 countries. By compiling the numbers, we’re able to get a sense of what’s trending on Netflix over a long period of time and which titles have managed to break borders and be universally popular.

Missed last week’s top 10 results? You can see the top 100 for week five here.

Most Popular Movies in Netflix Top 10s for Week 6, 2023

International movies are having a great start to 2023, with yet another one taking home the most points in the Netflix top 10s over the past seven days. This time, it’s the turn of Viking Wolf, the Norweigen horror movie about a teenager who starts having strange visions and bizarre desires after a murder at a party.

You People, which was number 1 last week, falls to spot number 3 and this week, Infiesto made big gains in the top 10s, rising from number 26 last week to number 4 this week.

Viking Wolf (1,477 points) True Spirit (1,191 points) You People (1,059 points) Infiesto (866 points) Pamela, A Love Story (470 points) Bloodshot (412 points) Sniper: Ghost Shooter (287 points) Vadh (229 points) Stromboli (211 points) Nobody (197 points) The Hurricane Heist (172 points) F9 (110 points) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (110 points) An Action Hero (103 points) Sniper: Ultimate Kill (94 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (90 points) Crisis (86 points) Mission Majnu (84 points) The Prince & Me (83 points) Last Seen Alive (80 points) Let Him Go (66 points) The Nanny Diaries (64 points) Den of Thieves (62 points) Monster Hunter (59 points) Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (57 points) Jackpot Island – Kumanthong Returns (51 points) Before Valentine’s (50 points) Raangi (46 points) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (40 points) I Like It But It Scares Me (40 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (39 points) Uncle Drew (38 points) Four Good Days (38 points) The Throwaways (38 points) Where the Crawdads Sing (36 points) Narvik (36 points) Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (35 points) An Unfinished Life (35 points) Bullet Train (33 points) The Post-Truth World (33 points) Sing (33 points) The Turning (33 points) Next (32 points) Brothers (32 points) Taxi Driver (31 points) Dune (30 points) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (29 points) All My Life (29 points) Baby Boy (28 points) The Croods: A New Age (28 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix Top 10s for Week 6, 2023

After being briefly knocked off the top spot last week in favor of The Snow Girl and Lockwood & Co, Ginny & Georgia returns to the top of the charts this week.

Wednesday also had another solid week in the top 10s this week, even managing to pick up more points than Lockwood & Co. Rounding out the top 10 are numerous international shows, including the Korean reality series Physical: 100, the Spanish telenovela series La Reina del Sur and the new Indian version of Elite called Class.

Ginny & Georgia (1,054 points) The Snow Girl (932 points) Wednesday (870 points) Lockwood & Co. (820 points) Physical: 100 (677 points) La Reina del Sur (436 points) Crash Course In Romance (377 points) Vikings: Valhalla (309 points) Til Money Do Us Part (306 points) Class (280 points) Fauda (208 points) Alchemy of Souls (205 points) True Beauty (186 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (185 points) The Unbroken Voice (178 points) Cunk on Earth (148 points) Café con aroma de mujer (141 points) Les Combattantes (140 points) Chainsaw Man (121 points) Freeridge (111 points) Şahmaran (111 points) The Glory (105 points) Fighting Spirit (104 points) The Interest of Love (104 points) Kings of Jo’Burg (77 points) Record of Ragnarok (71 points) Kaleidoscope (69 points) Friends (61 points) Alpha Males (61 points) Pasión de gavilanes (53 points) Sin senos sí hay paraíso (52 points) Young Sheldon (40 points) The Flash (38 points) Outer Banks (38 points) Awaken (37 points) The Endless Night (35 points) Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (35 points) New Amsterdam (32 points) Maestro (30 points) The Plan (29 points) The Good Doctor (28 points) When the Weather is Fine (23 points) Emily in Paris (23 points) Alice in Borderland (21 points) Love Never Lies: Poland (20 points) S.W.A.T. (20 points) The Sea Beyond (20 points) Money Heist (19 points) Princess Power (19 points) Chiquititas (19 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix over the past week? Let us know in the comments down below.