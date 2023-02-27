‘Your Place or Mine’ and ‘Physical: 100’ Most Popular Titles in Netflix Top 10s (Week 8, 2023)

What movies and series took home the most points in the Netflix top 10s over the past 7 days globally? In our latest rundown of the Netflix top 100, Your Place or Mine again topped the movie charts, while Physical: 100 rises to become the most popular series.

Compiled by FlixPatrol, this list looks at shows and movies that managed to appear in the top 10s on any given day across the 89 Netflix regions they currently track.

How it works is that if a show features in the number 1 spot say in Italy for a day, it receives 10 points. A show that features in tenth spot is awarded 1 point. Those points tallies are then added up for all seven days across the two charts and 89 regions. That means there are 12,460 points up for grabs in any given week.

Netflix itself will release its version of this list on Tuesday (February 28th), complete with “hours viewed” data for the 40 titles, which we’ll then dissect on Wednesday morning.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix for Week 8, 2023

For the second week in a row, Your Place or Mine remains the biggest movie on Netflix, although its lead against competitors is beginning to slim.

Coming in at number 2 is the new Korean movie Unlocked (which we gave a favorable review to), which with its second whole week on Netflix, managed to pick up more points than Jurassic World, which was licensed to a slew of countries in mid-February 2023.

Here are the top 50 movies on Netflix globally in the top 10s this week:

Your Place or Mine (3,381 points) Unlocked (2,053 points) Jurassic World (1,494 points) Mission: Impossible – Fallout (1,316 points) The Strays (1,278 points) Army of One (626 points) Scent of a Woman (609 points) Cirkus (539 points) Squared Love All Over Again (488 points) Knight and Day (444 points) Nobody (387 points) The Secret Life of Pets (376 points) Hard Target 2 (374 points) A Time to Kill (373 points) The Silencing (361 points) All the Places (359 points) Re/Member (355 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (335 points) Bushwick (332 points) Pitch Perfect 3 (322 points) Curve (284 points) You People (275 points) Thunivu (245 points) Fifty Shades Darker (245 points) The Exchange (238 points) A Sunday Affair (237 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (230 points) Marry Me Again? (227 points) Jurassic Park (211 points) Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (188 points) Wonder Woman 1984 (175 points) Blackhat (161 points) F9 (160 points) The Womb (156 points) Bloodshot (151 points) A Little Chaos (133 points) Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (128 points) Cobain: Montage of Heck (116 points) Finding You (113 points) Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (112 points) Squared Love (102 points) Sing (102 points) The Boss Baby (101 points) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (88 points) True Spirit (85 points) The Scorpion King: Rise of a Warrior (82 points) The Croods: A New Age (82 points) Black Sea (79 points) Mission Majnu (77 points) The Little Hours (76 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix for Week 8, 2023

Ranked second last week, Physical: 100 managed to unseat You for the top position. Thanks perhaps to its weekly release schedule and lots of talk on social media, the competition reality series has appeared consistently in the Netflix top 10s since it first debuted in late January 2023.

One to watch over the next week is Outer Banks, which debuted its third season on Netflix last Thursday and has been dominating the charts over the weekend, meaning it’ll likely hit the top spot for week 9.

Here’s the top 50 series on Netflix globally in the top 10s this week:

Physical: 100 (2,130 points) You (1,937 points) Perfect Match (1,928 points) Mr. Queen (1,690 points) Red Rose (1,609 points) The Law According to Lidia Poët (1,570 points) True Beauty (1,163 points) Triptych (993 points) Ganglands (948 points) Outer Banks (868 points) A Girl and An Astronaut (708 points) La Reina del Sur (705 points) Til Money Do Us Part (659 points) Crash Course In Romance (644 points) Love to Hate You (504 points) La primera vez (504 points) Ginny & Georgia (405 points) Wednesday (395 points) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (367 points) Full Swing (346 points) The Walking Dead (346 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (341 points) Todas las veces que nos enamoramos (298 points) Below Deck Sailing Yacht (266 points) Café con aroma de mujer (193 points) Alchemy of Souls (184 points) The Romantics (140 points) The Upshaws (135 points) Class (135 points) The Unbroken Voice (131 points) Taxi Driver (115 points) The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (113 points) Community Squad (94 points) The Glory (85 points) Fauda (84 points) Pasión de gavilanes (78 points) The Interest of Love (75 points) #NoFilter (54 points) The Sea Beyond (49 points) My Lover My Killer (46 points) Bluelock (43 points) Chromosome 21 (42 points) The Sinner (41 points) Lesson in Love (41 points) Below Deck (40 points) Chiquititas (38 points) Red Balloon (36 points) Nak (36 points) Friends (34 points) My ID is Gangnam Beauty (34 points)

What was your favorite release on Netflix over the past 7 days on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.