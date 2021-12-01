40+ New Movies & Shows Added to Netflix: December 1st, 2021

Happy first of the month and welcome to a breakdown of the 40+ new movies and TV shows added to Netflix in the United States. Below, we’ll run you through the full list of what’s new on Netflix plus take a look at what’s trending on the top 10s right now.

Today we saw the removal of a bunch of great movies and series including Glee, TURN: Washington’s Spies, and The Repair Shop. Today is your last chance to watch Temple (2017) and the remaining episode of Off Camera with Sam Jones.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix today and remember, you can see an expanded version of this list via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Best New Movies, Shows and Games Now on Netflix

Lost in Space (Season 3 – Final Season)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family

Cast: Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins

Runtime: 60 min

Today we say goodbye to the Robinson’s who have for three seasons journeyed across the solar system with them meeting plenty of friends and foes along the way.

Now, the final season is on Netflix and it maintains its superb visual effects throughout.

Never checked out the show before? Now is your opportunity, here’s what you can expect:

“After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”

Looper (2012)

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt

Writer: Rian Johnson

Runtime: 113 min

There were 40 new movies added today and our top pick is Looper. The superb sci-fi movie is set in 2074 with a hitman sent back to kill himself to end a loop.

Asphalt Xtreme

Genre: Racing

A new game dropped overnight on Netflix in the form of GameLoft’s 2016 game Asphalt Xtreme which was pulled from stores in September for exclusive re-release on Netflix today.

The racing game is available on both iOS and Android and has been revamped to see the removal of all in-game purchases.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 1st, 2021

40 New Movies Added Today

Arahan (1986) – TV-MA – Korean – Sang-hwan became a cop in order to help the downtrodden, but he doesn’t get much respect. All that changes when he meets the Seven Masters.

– TV-MA – Korean – Sang-hwan became a cop in order to help the downtrodden, but he doesn’t get much respect. All that changes when he meets the Seven Masters. Blood and Bone (2009) – R – English – After five years in prison, a man makes a name for himself in Los Angeles’ underground fighting scene as he seeks to avenge a fallen friend.

– R – English – After five years in prison, a man makes a name for himself in Los Angeles’ underground fighting scene as he seeks to avenge a fallen friend. Body of Lies (2008) – R – English – A CIA operative working in the Middle East finds his faith in his cause tested when he hatches a complex plan to ensnare a shadowy terrorist.

– R – English – A CIA operative working in the Middle East finds his faith in his cause tested when he hatches a complex plan to ensnare a shadowy terrorist. Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021) – TV-MA – Finnish – A bloody mural, a deadly social media poll and an infamous serial killer force Detective Kari Sorjonen to confront the most difficult case of his career.

– TV-MA – Finnish – A bloody mural, a deadly social media poll and an infamous serial killer force Detective Kari Sorjonen to confront the most difficult case of his career. Chloe (2009) – R – English – A doctor suspects her professor husband of infidelity and tests him by secretly hiring an escort, but lust pulls them all in deeper than they expect.

– R – English – A doctor suspects her professor husband of infidelity and tests him by secretly hiring an escort, but lust pulls them all in deeper than they expect. Chocolat (2000) – PG-13 – English – Prim French villagers look askance at single mom Vianne and her new chocolate shop, but her confections soon stir their taste buds — and their passions.

– PG-13 – English – Prim French villagers look askance at single mom Vianne and her new chocolate shop, but her confections soon stir their taste buds — and their passions. Closer (2004) – R – English – A writer, a stripper, a photographer and a dermatologist engage in a series of romantic encounters with each other until they are hopelessly entangled.

– R – English – A writer, a stripper, a photographer and a dermatologist engage in a series of romantic encounters with each other until they are hopelessly entangled. Cloud Atlas (2012) – R – English – Six seemingly disparate stories explore the complicated links that humanity shares through the generations.

– R – English – Six seemingly disparate stories explore the complicated links that humanity shares through the generations. Death at a Funeral (2010) – R – English – At the funeral for a family patriarch, his dutiful eldest son finds that eccentric relatives and shocking revelations may just be the death of him.

– R – English – At the funeral for a family patriarch, his dutiful eldest son finds that eccentric relatives and shocking revelations may just be the death of him. Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – PG – English – Awaiting their babysitter, little Conrad and Sally meet a talking cat who tries to flip their boredom into fun but leaves their home in shambles.

– PG – English – Awaiting their babysitter, little Conrad and Sally meet a talking cat who tries to flip their boredom into fun but leaves their home in shambles. Final Destination 3 (2006) – R – English – After a teen’s terrifying premonition before a roller-coaster accident saves her and several others, they all discover death doesn’t like to be cheated.

– R – English – After a teen’s terrifying premonition before a roller-coaster accident saves her and several others, they all discover death doesn’t like to be cheated. Final Destination 5 (2011) – R – English – On a trip with his coworkers, a man has a terrifying vision of an imminent and catastrophic bridge collapse. Lives are saved… but not for long.

– R – English – On a trip with his coworkers, a man has a terrifying vision of an imminent and catastrophic bridge collapse. Lives are saved… but not for long. Fool’s Gold (2008) – PG-13 – English – Finding a new clue rekindles a luckless fortune hunter’s hope for recovering a legendary treasure lost at sea — and for salvaging his marriage.

– PG-13 – English – Finding a new clue rekindles a luckless fortune hunter’s hope for recovering a legendary treasure lost at sea — and for salvaging his marriage. Green Snake (2019) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Chinese – While trying to free her sister from Fahai’s clutches, Xiao Qing winds up in a dystopian city and meets a mysterious man who can’t recall his past life.

– TV-14 – Chinese – While trying to free her sister from Fahai’s clutches, Xiao Qing winds up in a dystopian city and meets a mysterious man who can’t recall his past life. Knight Rider 2000 (1991) – TV-PG – English – As a new millennium dawns, Michael Knight gets a new crime-fighting partner, KITT gets a fresh look, and both get a new criminal conspiracy to solve.

– TV-PG – English – As a new millennium dawns, Michael Knight gets a new crime-fighting partner, KITT gets a fresh look, and both get a new criminal conspiracy to solve. Law Abiding Citizen (2009) – R – English – Traumatized by the atrocious murders of his wife and daughter, a grieving man gives in to his rage and sets out on a course of vengeance.

– R – English – Traumatized by the atrocious murders of his wife and daughter, a grieving man gives in to his rage and sets out on a course of vengeance. Life (1999) – R – English – After a small-time hustler picks the pocket of a gambling bank teller, the two men are framed and must endure each other’s presence in the same jail.

– R – English – After a small-time hustler picks the pocket of a gambling bank teller, the two men are framed and must endure each other’s presence in the same jail. Looper (2012) – R – English – In 2044, a hired gun gets rich killing people who are sent back from another time. But what will he do when his new target is his future self?

– R – English – In 2044, a hired gun gets rich killing people who are sent back from another time. But what will he do when his new target is his future self? Minority Report (2002) – PG-13 – English – In a near-future where murders can be seen before they happen, the head of the Pre-Crime unit goes on the run when he’s accused of an imminent homicide.

– PG-13 – English – In a near-future where murders can be seen before they happen, the head of the Pre-Crime unit goes on the run when he’s accused of an imminent homicide. Pet Sematary (1989) – R – English – A family and their cat move into a house that adjoins a cemetery with magical powers. Trouble arises when the father invokes them to deal with a loss.

– R – English – A family and their cat move into a house that adjoins a cemetery with magical powers. Trouble arises when the father invokes them to deal with a loss. Premonition (2007) – PG-13 – English – One day, a woman learns that her husband has died suddenly in a car crash. But the next day, he reappears as if nothing ever happened.

– PG-13 – English – One day, a woman learns that her husband has died suddenly in a car crash. But the next day, he reappears as if nothing ever happened. Sabrina (1995) – PG – English – A workaholic mogul attempts to woo the chauffeur’s enchanting daughter away from his betrothed younger brother to save a billion-dollar business deal.

– PG – English – A workaholic mogul attempts to woo the chauffeur’s enchanting daughter away from his betrothed younger brother to save a billion-dollar business deal. Sniper: Reloaded (2011) – R – English – Following in the footsteps of his father, a Marine takes on a deadly mission to rescue a Belgian plantation owner from hostilities in the Congo.

– R – English – Following in the footsteps of his father, a Marine takes on a deadly mission to rescue a Belgian plantation owner from hostilities in the Congo. Soul Surfer (2011) – PG – English – Teen surfer Bethany Hamilton slowly builds the courage to return to competitive surfing after losing her arm in a shark attack. Based on a true story.

– PG – English – Teen surfer Bethany Hamilton slowly builds the courage to return to competitive surfing after losing her arm in a shark attack. Based on a true story. Stepmom (1998) – PG-13 – English – A photographer tries to earn the love of her fiancé’s children but cannot overcome their mother’s disdain… until a diagnosis changes everything.

– PG-13 – English – A photographer tries to earn the love of her fiancé’s children but cannot overcome their mother’s disdain… until a diagnosis changes everything. Stuart Little 2 (2002) – PG – English – Trouble’s in the air for spirited city mouse Stuart and family cat Snowbell when a new canary friend flies into danger with a ruthless falcon.

– PG – English – Trouble’s in the air for spirited city mouse Stuart and family cat Snowbell when a new canary friend flies into danger with a ruthless falcon. Sucker Punch (2011) – PG-13 – English – Trapped in an abusive, 1950s-era asylum, a teen plans an escape through a mesmerizing dance that conjures up lavish and violent worlds of fantasy.

– PG-13 – English – Trapped in an abusive, 1950s-era asylum, a teen plans an escape through a mesmerizing dance that conjures up lavish and violent worlds of fantasy. The Battleship Island (2017) – TV-MA – Korean – During the Japanese colonial era, a Korean band leader and his daughter are coerced into being forced laborers on Hashima Island. Based on true events.

– TV-MA – Korean – During the Japanese colonial era, a Korean band leader and his daughter are coerced into being forced laborers on Hashima Island. Based on true events. The Berlin File (2013) – TV-MA – Korean – When an illicit arms deal goes bad, North Korean spy Pyo Jong-seong finds himself targeted not just by the South Koreans but also his own bosses.

– TV-MA – Korean – When an illicit arms deal goes bad, North Korean spy Pyo Jong-seong finds himself targeted not just by the South Koreans but also his own bosses. The Final Destination (2009) – R – English – At a car race, teen Nick O’Bannon has a premonition that rescues him and several others from a horrifying fate… or so it seems.

– R – English – At a car race, teen Nick O’Bannon has a premonition that rescues him and several others from a horrifying fate… or so it seems. The Fourth Kind (2009) – PG-13 – English – A psychologist tapes her sessions with clients who experience disturbing alien encounters in this thriller with never-before-seen archival footage.

– PG-13 – English – A psychologist tapes her sessions with clients who experience disturbing alien encounters in this thriller with never-before-seen archival footage. The Legend of Zorro (2005) – PG – English – Zorro returns in this sequel to thwart a political conspiracy, win his wife back and be present for his son — while continuing to protect his identity.

– PG – English – Zorro returns in this sequel to thwart a political conspiracy, win his wife back and be present for his son — while continuing to protect his identity. The Power of the Dog (2021) Netflix Original – R – English – A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light.

– R – English – A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light. The Unjust (2010) – TV-MA – Korean – When the most likely suspect in a high-profile serial murder case dies, a policeman is directed to set up a fall guy to wrap up loose ends.

– TV-MA – Korean – When the most likely suspect in a high-profile serial murder case dies, a policeman is directed to set up a fall guy to wrap up loose ends. Think Like a Man (2012) – PG-13 – English – Four women set out to solve their relationship problems using advice from a best-selling book. But the men in their lives are less than cooperative.

– PG-13 – English – Four women set out to solve their relationship problems using advice from a best-selling book. But the men in their lives are less than cooperative. Tremors (1990) – PG-13 – English – Pals Val and Earl discover their remote desert town of Perfection is under attack by giant burrowing worms that are fast, smart and so very, very hungry.

– PG-13 – English – Pals Val and Earl discover their remote desert town of Perfection is under attack by giant burrowing worms that are fast, smart and so very, very hungry. Veteran (2015) – TV-MA – Korean – A maverick detective’s crime-fighting skills are tested when he targets the ruthless heir to a corrupt corporation and crime syndicate.

– TV-MA – Korean – A maverick detective’s crime-fighting skills are tested when he targets the ruthless heir to a corrupt corporation and crime syndicate. We Were Soldiers (2002) – R – English – In 1965, a US Army officer leads 450 soldiers into the la Drang valley — where an ambush of 2,000 well-armed Vietnamese troops awaits them.

– R – English – In 1965, a US Army officer leads 450 soldiers into the la Drang valley — where an ambush of 2,000 well-armed Vietnamese troops awaits them. Wild Things (1998) – R – English – Desire, greed and manipulation swirl around two teens and a high school guidance counselor during a twist-filled police investigation in a resort town.

– R – English – Desire, greed and manipulation swirl around two teens and a high school guidance counselor during a twist-filled police investigation in a resort town. Wyatt Earp (1994) – PG-13 – English – Wyatt Earp transforms into a legendary lawman over a lifetime of love, death and familial duty, culminating in a fiery showdown at the OK Corral.

5 New TV Series Added Today

44 Cats (Season 4) – TV-Y7 – Italian – Pawesome tales abound when singing furry friends Lampo, Milady, Pilou and Meatball band together.

– TV-Y7 – Italian – Pawesome tales abound when singing furry friends Lampo, Milady, Pilou and Meatball band together. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5 – Stone Ocean) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – Multiple generations of the Joestar family — all with the same nickname — confront supernatural villains through a series of time periods.

– TV-MA – Japanese – Multiple generations of the Joestar family — all with the same nickname — confront supernatural villains through a series of time periods. Kayko and Kokosh (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Polish – Two Slavic warriors do everything in their power to defend the village of Mirmiowo from the evil order of Knaveknights.

– TV-PG – Polish – Two Slavic warriors do everything in their power to defend the village of Mirmiowo from the evil order of Knaveknights. Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4) – TV-PG – English – Left for dead but saved by a mystery benefactor, Michael Knight has a new face, a new mission and a new car: a Trans Am with a voice of its own.

– TV-PG – English – Left for dead but saved by a mystery benefactor, Michael Knight has a new face, a new mission and a new car: a Trans Am with a voice of its own. Lost in Space (Season 3 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US for December 1st